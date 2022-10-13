No, we’re not talking about the discontinued car brand – we’re talking about the Mercury extended warranty offered by Mercury Insurance. The company provides extended car warranties in 11 states and is most popular in California, with drivers in the Golden State accounting for 80 percent of Mercury Insurance customers.
The Mercury Insurance extended warranty is also called mechanical breakdown protection, and the company only sells it through independent agents.
Mercury Insurance Extended Warranty Review
Mercury is a reputable company that offers several extended warranty options. Plans also have a few perks, like roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits. However, Mercury’s maximum coverage periods are somewhat limited compared with other aftermarket plans.
Mercury Insurance Pros And Cons
Mercury Insurance Company
The Mercury Insurance Group was founded in 1961 and has grown to become the fourth-largest private auto insurer in California. In addition to California, Mercury Insurance provides insurance services and extended warranties through 8,000 agents in the following states:
- Arizona
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New York
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Virginia
Mechanical breakdown protection plans are underwritten by subsidiary American Mercury Insurance, which has an A- (Excellent) financial rating from AM Best. Since these warranties aren’t offered by the original automaker, they are also called vehicle service contracts (VSC).
Mercury Mechanical Protection Reviews
Mercury Insurance has almost 4,000 reviews on its website, with an average rating of 4.6 stars. It also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Mercury Select Management Company, the subsidiary that sells warranty plans, has an A- rating from the BBB. However, most reviews on the BBB are negative.
Mercury Mechanical Protection Customer Reviews
Here are a few examples of customer reviews for Mercury mechanical protection.
“…I asked to speak to his supervisor. He said ‘No.’ I asked him why he was so rude. He stated, ‘How am I so rude?’ Then he told me he is hanging up the phone. Phone disconnected… I never got any answer about my policy. Very disappointed with his people skills. I am wondering, what is their mission statement about customer service?”
– Jorge V. via BBB
“Mercury Insurance has been completely unprofessional when dealing with my case. They have been lazy, given misinformation, and I have received attitude when trying to address my problems to the managers. The company has treated me poorly as if my situation doesn’t affect their lives and that I am not important to their business…”
– via BBB
Mercury Extended Warranty Coverage
Mercury’s mechanical protection plan is available for up to 7 years or 100,000 miles and is applicable to cars still within the factory warranty period. We also found older documentation that said Mercury plans were available for used cars if the driver bought the plan within 10 days of purchasing the car. However, the company’s current website doesn’t suggest this as an option.
Mercury Extended Warranty Plans
There are four Mercury extended warranty plans, ranging from full-coverage Platinum to Bronze powertrain protection.
|Plan
|Coverage
|Platinum
|The Mercury Platinum warranty covers almost everything that an average factory warranty covers. The contract lists parts specifically excluded to define coverage.
|Gold
|This Mercury warranty is the highest level of stated coverage. It fully covers the systems listed in Silver and Bronze, plus adds coverage for audio equipment and hardware items.
|Silver
|This level includes more coverage for the systems listed under Bronze, plus it covers parts of the fuel system, suspension, and steering.
|Bronze
|The basic plan covers the main parts of the following systems: engine, transmission, drive axle, brakes, electrical, and air conditioning.
Mercury Extended Warranty Perks
Mercury also offers a few extras with its protection plans:
- Roadside assistance: Includes towing, lockout services, and more
- Rental vehicle coverage: Pays an allowance you choose toward a rental car if your car is in the shop because of a covered repair
- Tire protection: Repairs or replaces tires damaged during normal use, up to certain limits
- Trip interruption: Reimburses food and lodging costs if you are stranded because of a breakdown over 100 miles from home
- Insurance deductible reimbursement: Reimburses up to $500 toward your deductible if you file a claim with your auto insurance company (only available for Platinum plans)
Mercury Mechanical Protection Cost
Mercury claims to be a low-cost provider, but since it only offers plans through agents, you’ll have to contact one to get a concrete price. Auto warranty companies typically give drivers 12, 24, or 36 months to pay for a plan. Mercury mechanical protection plans require one deductible per visit, and choosing different deductible amounts might affect the overall cost.
For comparison, we found that the extended car warranty cost from leading warranty providers can be between $109 and $186 per month. Those are prices for a 2014 Ford Fusion with 75,000 miles. Prices for newer cars with fewer miles are usually cheaper.
Mercury Warranty Quote And Claims Process
Since Mercury only sells extended warranties through independent agents, you’ll have to connect with an agent to get a quote. That means you can’t just go online and purchase a plan today.
Exactly how you can get a quote can vary by agency. For example, one agency we found lets you fill in a form with details about your car online. You can submit the information to receive a quote either to your email or phone number. Other agencies might not have that online form, so you’d have to call in and talk with an agent about your car.
Before you request a quote, make sure to have the following information about your vehicle available:
- Make, model, and exact mileage
- Vehicle identification number (VIN)
- The month and year when you purchased the vehicle
- Information on advanced tech/video components
- Information on any upgraded trim package like 4WD or turbo
- Information on any customized parts
When you get a quote, the agent will want to know if the car has any issues at this time. Third-party extended warranties won’t cover existing conditions at the time of purchase (this is common with aftermarket warranties).
When you have a breakdown or repair, you can take your car to any licensed auto repair shop in the United States. Just give them Mercury’s claims phone number, and the repair shop will get in touch with Mercury. Or, you can call the Mercury warranty phone number for customer service.
During your Mercury extended warranty, you can make an unlimited number of claims up to the value of your car. Be aware that claims may take a few days to process – the repair shop needs authorization from Mercury before doing any work. Reviews on the company’s website say that claims are handled quickly and professionally.
Is Mechanical Breakdown Insurance Worth It?
Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide if mechanical breakdown insurance is worth it. From a monetary standpoint, it’s useful for cars that have a history of breaking down and those past their factory warranties. But you also have to factor in the peace of mind that can come with a warranty.
Many people appreciate knowing that a number of repairs are covered under a car warranty. Plus, an extended warranty can help spread out repair costs over time. Having one decreases the likelihood that you’ll have to pay $1,000 or $2,000 for a single repair all at once.
Mercury Extended Warranty: Conclusion
Overall, Mercury extended warranty plans are standard fare and comparable to many other companies. However, most plans only cover up to 7 years or 100,000 miles, which is pretty short for an extended auto warranty. Also, the plans are somewhat limited in that you can only get them in a few states and through independent agents.
Mercury Extended Warranty Alternatives
As with any service, it’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes. Endurance and CARCHEX are two of our top choices for an extended warranty.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Out of all the extended warranty companies, Endurance is our #1 pick. Endurance offers coverage for high-mileage vehicles, six different plan options, and additional perks for members through Endurance Elite Benefits.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is one of our top choices for many reasons. It covers cars with up to 250,000 miles, has five different plans, and has a reputation for customer service. We also like that CARCHEX lets drivers add protection plans at almost any point in time – even long after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired.
Mercury Insurance Extended Warranty: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about the extended warranty offered by Mercury Insurance.
