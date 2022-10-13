Since Mercury only sells extended warranties through independent agents, you’ll have to connect with an agent to get a quote. That means you can’t just go online and purchase a plan today.

Exactly how you can get a quote can vary by agency. For example, one agency we found lets you fill in a form with details about your car online. You can submit the information to receive a quote either to your email or phone number. Other agencies might not have that online form, so you’d have to call in and talk with an agent about your car.

Before you request a quote, make sure to have the following information about your vehicle available:

Make, model, and exact mileage

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

The month and year when you purchased the vehicle

Information on advanced tech/video components

Information on any upgraded trim package like 4WD or turbo

Information on any customized parts

When you get a quote, the agent will want to know if the car has any issues at this time. Third-party extended warranties won’t cover existing conditions at the time of purchase (this is common with aftermarket warranties).

When you have a breakdown or repair, you can take your car to any licensed auto repair shop in the United States. Just give them Mercury’s claims phone number, and the repair shop will get in touch with Mercury. Or, you can call the Mercury warranty phone number for customer service.

During your Mercury extended warranty, you can make an unlimited number of claims up to the value of your car. Be aware that claims may take a few days to process – the repair shop needs authorization from Mercury before doing any work. Reviews on the company’s website say that claims are handled quickly and professionally.