Like most new vehicle limited warranties, the Mercedes-Benz warranty has some exclusions. As is typical among car brands, Mercedes does not cover:

Wear-and-tear items, including brake pads and wiper blades

Wheel alignment and balancing

Glass

Batteries for any remote controls, including the keyless entry system

Damage due to lack of maintenance, which, according to Mercedes, could include using “non-approved” service parts and fluids, is also not covered.

It may sound like “common sense” not to drive through high water, but people often do it, and it can damage a car severely, even to the point of being “totaled” by an insurance company. Mercedes specifically says this damage will not be covered, nor will damage from extreme storm conditions, hail, or other environmental factors.

Mercedes is also specific about the warranty not covering damage to the vehicle’s paint, trim, upholstery, or convertible top caused by “airborne fallout,” which could include chemicals, tree sap, and road salt. Just as a point of comparison, Ford’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers damage to the car’s paint from “environmental fallout” for 12 months/12,000 miles.

The Mercedes warranty does not cover loss of use of the vehicle during warranty repairs, nor “substitute transportation rentals,” lodging and travel costs, loss of pay, or other economic loss. When a warranty spells it out like that, you can be pretty sure some customers have tried to make such claims against the warranty.