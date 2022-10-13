Mercedes extended warranty coverage lengthens bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection by one, two, or three years, with mileage term limits of either 75,000 or 100,000 miles. That means the longest your car can be protected by Mercedes is 7 years/100,000 miles. In addition to covering defects in materials, Mercedes extended warranty plans include roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, loaner cars, and AMG Private Lounge access.

The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty covers the following parts:

Engine

Transmission

Supercharger

Turbocharger

Passenger Car 4Matic ® components

components SUV 4-wheel drive system

Rear axle

Cooling system

Fuel injection system

Electrical systems

Steering system

Suspension traction and stability systems

Climate control

Power seat drive cables

Central locking system

COMAND ® /MCS system

/MCS system Navigation system

Radio receiver

Radio

CD player

Speakers

Antenna motor and mast

With a Mercedes extended warranty, you can take your vehicle to any of more than 350 authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the United States and Puerto Rico to complete the required repair work with no prior approval required. All Mercedes extended warranty plans come with a standard $0 deductible, which means you won’t have to pay anything out of pocket when you have repairs made at an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Warranty Exclusions

Although a Mercedes extended warranty provides very comprehensive coverage for material or workmanship issues, the coverage does have several exclusions. For starters, the vehicle’s battery, tires, wear-and-tear parts, and outside-influenced damages are not covered. The plan also states that it will not cover any failures with materials or workmanship caused by improper maintenance or the installation of non-Mercedes parts. Finally, the Mercedes extended warranty will not cover any vehicles used for commercial or business purposes, such as ridesharing.

Mercedes Extended Warranty Cost

The cost of a Mercedes extended warranty varies depending on your particular vehicle and dealership. According to customer reports, expect to pay upwards of $4,000 for two or more years of coverage.