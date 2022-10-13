Mercedes vehicles start around $35,000 and many models hit the $100,000 mark. It makes sense to protect such a serious investment with a Mercedes extended warranty – you want to know that your purchase will last long enough to provide its worth. But what does a Mercedes extended warranty cover, exactly, and are such warranties worth the cost?
After extensively researching the top extended car warranty providers, we can help you decide if a protection plan from Mercedes or an independent competitor is the best choice.
Mercedes Extended Warranty
The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty is designed to protect your vehicle long-term, and you must purchase it from an authorized dealership before your 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty expires.
Mercedes Extended Warranty Plans
|Mercedes Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|One Year
|75,000 miles/100,000 miles
|Two Year
|75,000 miles/100,000 miles
|Three Year
|75,000 miles /100,000 miles
Mercedes extended warranty coverage lengthens bumper-to-bumper and powertrain protection by one, two, or three years, with mileage term limits of either 75,000 or 100,000 miles. That means the longest your car can be protected by Mercedes is 7 years/100,000 miles. In addition to covering defects in materials, Mercedes extended warranty plans include roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, loaner cars, and AMG Private Lounge access.
The Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty covers the following parts:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Supercharger
- Turbocharger
- Passenger Car 4Matic® components
- SUV 4-wheel drive system
- Rear axle
- Cooling system
- Fuel injection system
- Electrical systems
- Steering system
- Suspension traction and stability systems
- Climate control
- Power seat drive cables
- Central locking system
- COMAND®/MCS system
- Navigation system
- Radio receiver
- Radio
- CD player
- Speakers
- Antenna motor and mast
With a Mercedes extended warranty, you can take your vehicle to any of more than 350 authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the United States and Puerto Rico to complete the required repair work with no prior approval required. All Mercedes extended warranty plans come with a standard $0 deductible, which means you won’t have to pay anything out of pocket when you have repairs made at an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership.
Warranty Exclusions
Although a Mercedes extended warranty provides very comprehensive coverage for material or workmanship issues, the coverage does have several exclusions. For starters, the vehicle’s battery, tires, wear-and-tear parts, and outside-influenced damages are not covered. The plan also states that it will not cover any failures with materials or workmanship caused by improper maintenance or the installation of non-Mercedes parts. Finally, the Mercedes extended warranty will not cover any vehicles used for commercial or business purposes, such as ridesharing.
Mercedes Extended Warranty Cost
The cost of a Mercedes extended warranty varies depending on your particular vehicle and dealership. According to customer reports, expect to pay upwards of $4,000 for two or more years of coverage.
Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty
All new Mercedes-Benz vehicles are covered by the New Vehicle Limited Mercedes Warranty. The manufacturer’s warranty covers defects in material or workmanship for 4 years or 50,000 miles. If you experience any problems during this time, you simply take your vehicle to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership for covered repairs and service.
For used Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Limited Mercedes Warranty provides additional coverage for 12 months or up to 100,000 miles. Just like with the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, you take your certified pre-owned vehicle to any authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership when you experience a parts failure.
With both the New Vehicle Limited Mercedes Warranty and the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty, Mercedes will make any covered repairs, replace parts, and correct any defects in material or workmanship. However, the factory warranty does not cover items such as wheel alignment, tire balance, brake pads or disks, vehicle glass, wiper blades, or key fob batteries. For these and other wear-and-tear needs, Mercedes offers Prepaid Maintenance Coverage plans, wheel tire protection, and other plans for various external and internal components.
Mercedes-Benz Repairs
According to RepairPal, the average reliability rating for Mercedes-Benz is 3.0 out of 5.0, which puts it in a mid-level range against other vehicles. The average annual repair cost for a Mercedes-Benz runs $908. Most vehicles require one repair per year, with 13 percent of those repairs being severe services or part replacements.
Here are some of the most common repair costs for Mercedes vehicles:
|Model
|Repair
|Average Cost
|Mercedes B-Class
|Ignition switch replacement
|$457–$683
|Mercedes E-Class
|Air conditioning compressor replacement
|$1,065–$1,578
|Mercedes S-Class
|Head gasket replacement
|$2,720–$3,624
|Mercedes Sprinter
|Catalytic converter replacement
|$2,296–$3,405
|Mercedes AMG
|Fuel pump replacement
|$970–$1,431
Keep in mind that by purchasing a Mercedes extended warranty, the warranty provider would end up covering most breakdowns. Since most of these repairs include problems in materials or workmanship, they would likely be covered under a Mercedes extended warranty.
Another common complaint of Mercedes-Benz vehicle owners is the frequency of malfunctions of the electrical systems. Most of the cars come with extensive, advanced technology packages, and as many as 35 percent of owners shared that they have experienced issues with the electronics. Therefore, when considering a Mercedes extended warranty, we recommend that you look into one that includes coverage for high-tech parts.
Finally, if you purchase a diesel-engine Mercedes-Benz vehicle, keep in mind that a higher percentage of consumers report problems related to the diesel models than similar gasoline models.
Best Extended Warranty Companies For Your Mercedes
While purchasing a Mercedes extended warranty directly from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership comes with many positives, the dealer’s plan options may not be the best fit for everyone. If you want the freedom to choose your own repair shop, extend your coverage beyond 7 years/100,000 miles, or use your vehicle for any business purposes, then you may want to consider a third-party extended warranty provider.
In addition, because Mercedes requires that you purchase an extended warranty before your factory warranty expires, you have a limited window to opt-in for coverage. Luckily, the providers below and many other third-party warranty companies allow customers to purchase a plan at any time.
Endurance: 4.6 Stars
After taking a closer look at Endurance, we found it to be the best overall third-party extended warranty provider based on its company reputation, customer service, and plan options.
Endurance has offered extended auto warranties for over 10 years and is backed by an AM Best A-rated insurance company. As a direct provider, it offers plans directly to vehicle owners rather than brokering plans from warranty administrators.
Endurance also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which can give customers added peace of mind after they purchase a plan. Endurance has six levels of coverage and term limits to 200,000+ miles.
CARCHEX: 4.4 Stars
We found CARCHEX to be the third-party extended warranty provider that is Best for Used Cars.
For over 20 years, CARCHEX has provided its customers with great auto coverage. In fact, the company maintains an A+ rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It holds outstanding reviews and ratings from Trustpilot, TopCustomerReviews.com, Consumer Affairs, and ShopperApproved.com.
We like CARCHEX’s no-pressure sales approach and the option to contact the company via telephone, online chat, or email.
CARCHEX offers a total of five customizable coverage levels designed to protect every vehicle. Each plan comes with additional benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, towing coverage, rental car reimbursement, gas delivery, and trip interruption service.
CarShield: 4.2 Stars
When we researched the top extended warranty providers, we found CarShield to be the Best Value provider thanks to its month-to-month plans.
It’s also a very popular provider. Since 2005, CarShield has provided coverage to millions of vehicles. What’s more, they have over 22,000 ratings on Trustpilot, which is significantly more than most other third-party warranty companies.
CarShield offers a total of six warranty coverage plans, two of which are specialty plans. Most CarShield plans include the added benefits of 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage.
Honorable Mention: autopom!
Since its beginnings in 2010, autopom! has earned BBB accreditation and an A+ rating for its excellent customer service and coverage options. We found the provider to have the Best Claims Process of its competitors and would recommend getting a quote for your Mercedes by calling 888-691-2354 or visiting the website.
|Mercedes Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Upon expiration of factory warranty
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|7 years/100,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Mercedes dealers only
|Repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if before expiration of factory warranty
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.