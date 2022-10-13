You can see that a Mercedes-Benz oil change costs a fair amount, whether you get one through a service at a dealer or on your own. That’s mainly because Mercedes-Benz vehicles require synthetic oil. You also might be more comfortable visiting the dealer or a specialty shop for an oil change instead of a chain, and that would increase the cost. At the same time, you only have to replace the oil every year or 10,000 miles.

We can also get a rough idea of a Mercedes-Benz E350 maintenance schedule cost over time. Let’s say you alternate service A with service B for five years, and let’s say the Mercedes service A costs $300 and service B is $800. With these prices, you’d pay $2,500 for the five services – that is, if nothing else needs to be done.

Of course, prices depend on the model, too. So, Mercedes-Benz C300 service B costs would be a bit lower, and S-Class vehicle services would be higher.

Five-Year Mercedes Maintenance Costs

Next, let’s look at some data on Mercedes-Benz maintenance cost over a five-year period. We’ll look at the cost to maintain 2021 and 2015 model-year vehicles over the next five years if they were purchased today. Spoiler alert: Older Mercedes-Benz models cost more to maintain.

This information comes from Edmunds.com’s True Cost to Own tool, which assumes people drive 15,000 miles per year. Costs are also dependent upon your ZIP code and driving habits. (We used a Portland, Oregon, ZIP code for the calculator.)