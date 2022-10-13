Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Member’s Choice®?
In this guide, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on Member’s Choice by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews.
It’s wise to get at least two to three free quotes when comparing your options. Pricing varies based on location, vehicle, and more. To narrow down your options, we’ve compiled a list of the best car warranty providers.
What Is A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty?
A Member’s Choice Mechanical Repair Coverage is an extended warranty created by the CUNA Mutual Group and administered by various warranty service companies . Three different warranty plans are available, with coverage up to 10 years/125,000 miles for new and used vehicles.
Member's Choice Extended Warranty Pros And Cons
A Madison, Wisconsin based company, CUNA Mutual Group was founded in 1935 and employs over 3,700 people worldwide. It is an insurance company that provides financial services to credit unions, their members, and other customers worldwide.
What Does A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Cover?
There are three different types of Member’s Choice extended warranties: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.
Below is a table that compares the provider’s three different plan coverages. For more details on each of the specific options, see CUNA Mutual’s plan breakdown.
|Part
|Silver Plan
|Gold Plan
|Platinum Plan
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front Suspension
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Components
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Seals & Gaskets
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Advanced Components
|✔
|✔
|Advanced hybrid/electric vehicle components
|✔
|✔
|Safety & Security Systems
|✔
|Entertainment System
|✔
|High Tech Systems
|✔
What Does A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty Cost?
The cost of a Member’s Choice extended warranty depends on a variety of factors including your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model.
Since CUNA Mutual’s website does not offer the opportunity to receive a free quote, it is not clear how the cost of a Member’s Choice extended warranty compares to other leading providers.
Concerns With A Member’s Choice Extended Warranty
While a Member’s Choice extended warranty might be a good option for some prospective customers, our review team cannot recommend this warranty to our readers for these reasons:
- No free quote online: An online free quote allows prospective customers to see what the cost of their extended warranty would be before talking to a sales representative.
- No sample contract available online: Prospective customers want to know exactly what their extended warranty would and wouldn’t cover, and sample contracts give the detailed information needed to make a wise decision.
- Not available to all customers: A Member’s Choice extended warranty is only available to members of credit unions. Many of our readers are not members of credit unions, and this warranty would not be an option for them.
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
CARCHEX and Endurance come out ahead of Member’s Choice extended warranty for the following reasons.
- Available to all customers: CARCHEX and Endurance are available to all prospective customers, not just members of credit unions.
- Free quote and sample contracts online: CARCHEX and Endurance offer free quotes and sample contracts online so that prospective customers have everything they need to make a decision before talking to a sales representative.
- Industry partnerships: CARCHEX partners with major players in the industry, including Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com. Endurance partners with Andretti Motorsports, a highly successful auto racing company.
- Reputation: CARCHEX holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Endurance won a 2019 Stevie Award for its outstanding employee benefits.
Read our CARCHEX review and Endurance review for more information on each.
Deciding Between CARCHEX and Endurance
Deciding between CARCHEX and Endurance? To help you make your decision, we’ve provided a few recommendations below. In general, you can’t go wrong with either of these strong choices for extended warranty coverage.
- Read our CARCHEX vs. Endurance review
- Receive a free quote from each provider and compare the cost
- Read a sample contract from each provider and compare their coverage plans against each other.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.