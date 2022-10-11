If you’re in the market for mechanical breakdown insurance, Progressive is no longer going to be your best bet. In the past, the company offered Progressive Advantage® Mechanical Repair plans through Warranty Direct, but it currently does not sell any mechanical breakdown insurance plans.

Progressive does offer 24/7 roadside assistance, which can help you out after your car breaks down by providing towing, winching, jump-starts, fuel delivery, and battery changes. However, this policy will not pay for the cost of repairs after your vehicle is in the shop.

If you’re set on purchasing a mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) policy and you are already a Progressive customer, you have other options. You can switch to a provider that does offer MBI coverage, or you can purchase an extended auto warranty from a warranty company. This article will explain the difference between MBI policies and extended car warranties and recommend some of the top providers in the industry.

