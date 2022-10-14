The Mazda warranty that comes with all new Mazda vehicles includes a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. But what do these warranties cover and what is excluded? Be sure that you understand your warranty coverage before you take your vehicle into the shop for repairs. You don’t want to end up paying for services that are already guaranteed by Mazda.
Below, we’ll tell you what’s covered under your Mazda warranty and recommend options for extended auto warranty coverage with one of the best extended auto warranty providers. You can start comparing costs now by clicking the buttons below.
What's Included in a Mazda New Car Warranty?
When you purchase a new Mazda vehicle, defects in the materials and workmanship of its internal components are covered under a factory warranty. This warranty is included in the pricing of the new vehicle.
Mazda’s warranty has two main types of coverage: New Vehicle Limited Warranty and Limited Powertrain Warranty. You can also obtain a specific Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension for the RX-8, and certain plans have the advantage of the 24/7 Roadside Assistance Program.
|Mazda Warranty
|Terms
|New-Vehicle Limited (Bumper-to-Bumper)
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
New Vehicle Limited Warranty
The New Vehicle Limited Warranty is a bumper-to-bumper warranty, meaning it covers your Mazda from end to end (with some exclusions, such as tires and parts affected by normal wear and tear). This warranty is good for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Limited Powertrain Warranty
Mazda’s Limited Powertrain Warranty covers the basic, but most vital, parts of the vehicle, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle. As is the case with most powertrain warranties, the terms are much longer than the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. You’ll receive coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
RX-8 Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension
The Mazda RX-8, which was manufactured between 2002 and 2012, is famous for its rotary engine. The engine has two triangular rotors that spin around a shaft in a hollow barrel, making it lighter and more simple than a conventional piston engine. However, rotary engines come with their own issues, such as poorer fuel economy and more frequent component replacements.
For these reasons, Mazda offers extended protection for its rotary engine for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty covers rotary housing and internal parts, as well as internal seals and gaskets.
24/7 Roadside Assistance Program
If you experience a breakdown due to a part failure while under a specific warranty, Mazda will provide towing service to the nearest Mazda dealership. This coverage lasts as long as the warranty that covers the failed part. For example, if your vehicle breaks down due to failure of the rotary engine, and you are within the 8-year/100,000-mile coverage period for the RX-8 warranty extension, then you will be covered for towing service.
Certified Pre-Owned Mazda Warranty
If you are planning on purchasing a pre-owned Mazda vehicle, then you may be eligible for a $0 deductible under a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Mazda warranty. Coverage options include the following:
- 1-year/12,000-mile CPO Vehicle Limited Warranty
- 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty
The CPO Mazda warranty is not guaranteed, however. Your vehicle must pass a rigorous 160-point vehicle inspection in order to qualify. In this case, if your pre-owned vehicle is no longer covered under the factory warranty, it may be easier to get it covered with a third-party extended warranty provider, such as Endurance, which does not require a rigorous vehicle inspection.
Mazda Reliability and Repair Costs
According to a recent survey by Consumer Reports, Mazda vehicles rank high in quality and reliability. Using models from 2000 through 2017 to predict the reliability of 2019 models, the survey listed Mazda as the third most reliable brand. In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM, Mazda ranked 14th out of 32 brands, and just above the industry average.
Mazda is a reliable brand, but without warranty coverage, you may end up paying hundreds of dollars in repairs. The average annual maintenance cost for a Mazda vehicle is $462. Mazda owners most commonly report turbocharger failure and cooling fan module failure, each of which costs roughly $111 to repair.
Other common repairs include:
- Mazda B2500 water pump replacement: $200–$298
- Mazda 626 engine mount replacement: $719–$740
- Mazda CX-9 head gasket replacement: $2,009–$2,402
As you can see, Mazda repairs can range from just a couple hundred dollars to several thousand dollars, depending on the part that fails. Once your factory Mazda warranty expires, you could be stuck paying for these expensive repairs on your own when you least expect it.
If you don’t have savings ready for a major repair, then an extended auto warranty is worth it for peace of mind alone.
Mazda Extended Warranty
The manufacturer offers its own Mazda extended warranty plan known as Mazda Extended Confidence. The plan covers nearly all the same parts as the Mazda CPO Vehicle Limited Warranty and CPO Limited Powertrain Warranty, but because it is a vehicle service contract, it comes as an extra cost.
Extended Confidence coverage terms may vary based on your vehicle’s age and condition, and deductibles run $0 or $100 for each repair.
The Mazda Extended Confidence program ensures replacements with genuine Mazda parts and repairs from factory-trained technicians. You’ll also receive 24/7 roadside assistance coverage with each contract.
Mazda also offers special protection programs at an additional cost:
- Gap protection: This protects drivers from financial disaster in the event of total loss or theft. The coverage takes care of the difference between your insurance settlement and the balance left on your vehicle.
- Vehicle theft protection: This coverage includes up to $3,000 for a stolen vehicle that is not recovered or deemed a total loss, as well as a $2,000 replacement allowance toward the purchase of another vehicle.
- Tire and wheel protection: This program covers repairs and replacements for flat tires and tire damage caused by certain road conditions. There is no deductible.
- Appearance package protection: Appearance package protection covers minor dents and interior fabric repairs, such as small rips, burns, and tears on the seats and carpeting. It also includes key fob replacement.
Other Extended Warranty Options
No matter what brand of vehicle you buy, an extended auto warranty can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in surprise repairs. Though Mazda vehicles need fewer repairs than other brands, they are not immune to failures such as turbocharger failure or pricey head gasket replacements.
Without a Mazda warranty, you will need to deal with repairs and associated costs all on your own, which is why we recommend getting a quote for extended protection from a reputable brand like Endurance or CARCHEX.
Our team conducted a survey in 2021 that saw CarShield as the most popular third-party provider, with Endurance and Carchex rounding out the top three. When your Mazda warranty expires, it may be in your best interest to consider purchasing an extended warranty through a third-party provider so that money for repairs doesn’t come out of your own pocket.
Frequently Asked Questions About Mazda Extended Warranties
