New Vehicle Limited Warranty

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty is a bumper-to-bumper warranty, meaning it covers your Mazda from end to end (with some exclusions, such as tires and parts affected by normal wear and tear). This warranty is good for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Limited Powertrain Warranty

Mazda’s Limited Powertrain Warranty covers the basic, but most vital, parts of the vehicle, including the engine, transmission, and drive axle. As is the case with most powertrain warranties, the terms are much longer than the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. You’ll receive coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

RX-8 Rotary Engine Core Limited Warranty Extension

The Mazda RX-8, which was manufactured between 2002 and 2012, is famous for its rotary engine. The engine has two triangular rotors that spin around a shaft in a hollow barrel, making it lighter and more simple than a conventional piston engine. However, rotary engines come with their own issues, such as poorer fuel economy and more frequent component replacements.

For these reasons, Mazda offers extended protection for its rotary engine for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty covers rotary housing and internal parts, as well as internal seals and gaskets.

24/7 Roadside Assistance Program

If you experience a breakdown due to a part failure while under a specific warranty, Mazda will provide towing service to the nearest Mazda dealership. This coverage lasts as long as the warranty that covers the failed part. For example, if your vehicle breaks down due to failure of the rotary engine, and you are within the 8-year/100,000-mile coverage period for the RX-8 warranty extension, then you will be covered for towing service.