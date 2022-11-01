RepairPal, Consumer Reports, and J.D. Power have all deemed Mazda vehicles reliable in their recent studies. However, that doesn’t mean the cars are immune from breakdowns, which is where a Mazda extended warranty can come in handy.

Between Mazda’s factory warranty, Mazda’s extended warranty, and third-party vehicle service contract providers, there are many ways to keep you, your car, and your wallet in tip-top shape.

We’ve taken a thorough look at the best extended car warranty companies, and in this guide, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about Mazda extended warranties. We’ll tell you what this warranty covers, how long it lasts, and we’ll give you a few options to consider if an extended manufacturer warranty from Mazda itself isn’t right for you.

When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top three providers below: