RepairPal, Consumer Reports, and J.D. Power have all deemed Mazda vehicles reliable in their recent studies. However, that doesn’t mean the cars are immune from breakdowns, which is where a Mazda extended warranty can come in handy.
Between Mazda’s factory warranty, Mazda’s extended warranty, and third-party vehicle service contract providers, there are many ways to keep you, your car, and your wallet in tip-top shape.
We’ve taken a thorough look at the best extended car warranty companies, and in this guide, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know about Mazda extended warranties. We’ll tell you what this warranty covers, how long it lasts, and we’ll give you a few options to consider if an extended manufacturer warranty from Mazda itself isn’t right for you.
Mazda Extended Warranty Overview
Mazda Extended Confidence is the brand’s extended warranty program. These plans bump up your coverage to 9 years/100,000 miles and keep your roadside assistance for the duration of the term. Mazda extended warranty deductibles are low – you can choose between $0 and $100.
|Maza Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Total Confidence
|9 years/100,000 miles
|Powertrain Confidence
|9 years/100,000 miles
There are two Mazda Extended Confidence plans:
- Total Confidence: This option provides comprehensive coverage of almost all the same parts covered in the original Mazda factory warranty.
- Powertrain Confidence: This option covers the same parts included in Mazda’s certified pre-owned powertrain warranties.
Both plans feature:
- Genuine Mazda parts
- 24/7 emergency roadside assistance
- Accepted at all Mazda dealerships
- Advanced diagnostics
- Transferability
- Technicians trained in Mazda factories
How Much Does A Mazda Extended Warranty Cost?
There is no set price for a Mazda extended warranty. Extended car warranty costs will vary depending on the coverage level, deductible, vehicle, and dealership. Based on customer reports online, expect to pay around $2,000 for a Mazda extended warranty.
Do You Need A Mazda Extended Warranty?
An extended warranty can be a way to save money on repairs. Purchasing one is a personal decision that requires careful consideration of your own unique situation and risk tolerance.
Extended warranty coverage is best for Mazda owners with aging vehicles getting close to the end of their factory warranties, no matter whether they were bought new or pre-owned.
Mazda does not have a particularly long warranty. While other manufacturers like Hyundai offer 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranties, Mazda only offers a 3-year warranty. While it’s better than nothing, it won’t cover your vehicle when it is most likely to break down. After the warranty is over, you’re going to pay for repairs out of pocket.
That said, Mazda is a trusted brand, so it’s likely your repair costs will be lower than drivers of other cars. Still, it’s impossible to determine when you’ll need repairs, the severity of repairs, or what they’ll cost. An extended warranty can help you budget by paying a single fee up front instead of leaving your repair budget up to fate.
Cost Of Mazda Repairs
To get a better idea of how much you could save with an extended warranty, let’s look at the cost of a few of the most common Mazda repairs, according to data from RepairPal.
|Vehicle
|Replacement
|Estimated Repair Cost
|2017 Mazda CX-3
|Brake pad replacement
|$206 to $261
|2015 Mazda 6
|Water pump replacement
|$311 to $402
|2019 Mazda CX-5
|Spark plug replacement
|$133 to $237
|2018 Mazda 3
|Head gasket replacement
|$1,257 to $1,675
Luckily for Mazda owners, repairing a Mazda isn’t particularly expensive, at least compared to most other automotive manufacturers. RepairPal figured Mazda’s average annual repair cost to be $462, while the average for all car brands is $652.
Pros And Cons Of A Mazda Extended Warranty
While Mazda’s extended warranty has a lot of good features, there are some downsides. Although getting manufacturer replacement parts is nice, Mazda’s vehicle service contract restricts you to only getting your vehicle repaired at Mazda dealerships. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many of those, at least compared to other auto shops.
Mazda sometimes offers to include the cost of your extended warranty into your car payment, which means you can end up paying interest on it. If you’re presented with this option, we recommend passing on it.
Unlike other manufacturers, Mazda’s cancellation terms vary from contract to contract, as does their pricing, so you’ll need to get in touch with a specific dealer to figure out how much you’ll be paying and whether you can exit the contract.
Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty
While Mazda’s extended warranty does give you the confidence of knowing your vehicle is repaired by trained Mazda technicians, it’s very limiting in where you can get it serviced. But unlike Mazda, that’s where third-party providers can really shine. Third-party extended warranty providers often have a much larger network than any single manufacturer, which means you have plenty of choices when it comes to where you want to repair your vehicle.
If you have a favorite repair shop, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use it through a third-party provider, even though you couldn’t with Mazda. Some third-party providers also let you work with out-of-network providers, furthering your freedom of choice.
Third-party extended warranty providers also tend to have more customizable plans and a wider variety of options than manufacturer extended warranties. Mazda only has two plans, for example, but Endurance has five different levels of coverage.
|Mazda Extended Warranty
|Endurance Extended Warranty
|Start Date
|Purchase date
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|9 years/100,000 miles
|200,000+ miles
|# of Coverage Levels
|2
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|No
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|~200
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|Cancellation Policy
|Varies
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|Must purchase from local dealer
|Free, instant quote
What Mazda Coverage Do You Already Have?
If you recently purchased a new Mazda, you’re automatically covered under its 3-year/36,000-mile factory warranty, known as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. All new Mazda vehicles also come with a 5-year/60,000 mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, and 3 years/36,000 miles of roadside assistance.
While the coverage doesn’t last for very long, it’s fairly comprehensive. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage, and the Powertrain Limited Warranty offers coverage for the powertrain. If a covered part fails and causes a breakdown, Mazda will tow you to the nearest dealer as part of its roadside assistance coverage.
If you purchased a certified pre-owned vehicle, you have two types of coverage. First, you’ll have the remaining warranty coverage left on your vehicle. Second, Mazda extends the original factory warranty by 1 year/12,000 and the powertrain warranty to 7 years/100,000 miles for all certified pre-owned vehicles.
Keep these terms in mind when deciding when to buy your extended warranty and what systems you want to cover.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.