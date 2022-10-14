Advertiser Disclosure

Mazda is a favorite brand of driving enthusiasts who gravitate toward its edgy styling, agile handling, and premium interiors. Mazda’s certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle program, while not necessarily in the premium category as far as benefits go, is still pretty strong.

If you like the performance-tuned nature of Mazda cars and crossovers, its CPO program offers attractive values – for example, making the revered MX-5 Miata sports car an especially tempting proposition. Mazda’s CPO warranty, which combines any remaining portion of the Mazda new vehicle warranty with a 1-year/12,000-mile limited warranty, is about average for mainstream brands. However, Mazda’s 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty for CPO vehicles (from original in-service date) is a key attraction.

We still recommend considering an extended auto warranty, since, as with all modern automobiles, repairs can be expensive down the road. Mazda packs a lot of tech into its powertrains and interiors. For an extended warranty, Mazda offers the Extended Confidence plan, with various terms and mileage limits.

We also recommend looking at third-party warranty companies, which can offer a wider selection of plans and prices and allow repairs at about 30,000 facilities in the United States. After researching companies that provide warranties for CPO Mazdas and others, we narrowed down the list to what we think are the best extended car warranty companies.

Contact one or more of these companies before shopping for your CPO Mazda, so you’ll be able to budget for coverage that fits your needs.