The terms for the Plug-In Hybrid and Emission Performance warranties vary based on which state you purchase in. Rather than just six years and 62,000 miles, hybrid drivers in the following states with the plug-in warranty will get coverage for 10 years/150,000:

California

Connecticut

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Rhode Island

Vermont

Additionally, Mercedes covers tires for 12 months/12,000 miles, but only in cases where the tires have defects from shoddy materials or poor workmanship.

Mercedes-Benz Extended Warranty

To stretch your Mercedes warranty coverage, you must purchase extended coverage from an authorized dealership before the initial factory warranty expires. The Mercedes extended warranty lengthens coverage for one, two, or three years and up to 75,000 or 100,000 miles.

The Mercedes Extended Limited Warranty covers a range of components, including the following:

Engine

Suspension traction and stability systems

Climate control

Transmission

Electrical systems

SUV 4-wheel drive system

Passenger Car 4Matic ® components

COMAND ® /MCS system

Navigation system

Turbocharger

Speakers

Rear axle

For car repairs, you can take your Mercedes-Benz to any of the 380+ authorized dealers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Mercedes extended warranty comes with a $0 deductible, so you won’t incur any out-of-pocket expenses.

Mercedes extended protection does not cover wear-and-tear items, the vehicle’s battery, weather-related damages, or tires.

Audi Factory Warranty

Audi’s new car warranty is a bumper-to-bumper coverage package called the Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Here’s a quick breakdown of its coverage plans.