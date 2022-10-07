Hyundai: Longest Car Warranty

Among the top automakers, offering bumper-to-bumper coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles and powertrain coverage for 10 years/100,000 miles has become the industry standard. The Hyundai warranty mirrors these standards.

Hyundai calls its factory coverage plan “America’s Best Warranty,” and the company sets itself apart with a corrosion warranty that has no mileage limit. This warranty lasts for seven years, making this factory warranty the longest warranty on the market. Additionally, Hyundai vehicles are the third-most reliable out of 32 major automaker brands, according to the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability StudySM. With the five-year bumper-to-bumper coverage on a very reliable vehicle, Hyundai car owners can drive with peace of mind for years.

Genesis: Most Protection With Unlimited Miles

Because Genesis is Hyundai’s luxury brand, the coverage terms of its factory warranty are just as generous as its parent company. Its powertrain coverage is the same 10-year/100,000-mile warranty as Hyundai’s. Genesis also puts no mileage cap on its corrosion warranty or the bundled roadside assistance.

According to J.D. Power, Genesis is right under Hyundai in terms of reliability. So, when driving – even years from now – you’ll have less to worry about than the average driver.

Kia: Most Reliable Car Brand

Kia’s factory warranty is fairly similar to the coverage both Hyundai and Genesis offer. Bumper-to-bumper coverage is 5 years/60,000 miles and the powertrain warranty lasts for 10 years/100,000 miles. But Kia offers shorter terms for its corrosion warranty and roadside assistance. Corrosion coverage lasts for 5 years/100,000 miles and roadside assistance lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles.

J.D. Power gives Kia the number one spot in vehicle dependability. The average repair costs for a Kia is $474 per year, according to RepairPal. Yet the long warranty is still a welcome benefit considering that AC compressor replacements can cost up to $1,921 out of pocket and fuel evaporative canister replacements can run up to $552 for certain Kia vehicles.

Mitsubishi: Best For Warranty Needs

Mitsubishi also offers lengthy terms for its limited warranty. Its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties have the same coverage terms as the other three car makers mentioned. It’s worth noting that J.D. Power ranks Mitsubishi beneath 13 other car brands for dependability, just slightly above the industry’s average.

Additionally, RepairPal shows Mitsubishi vehicles having average annual repairs of up to $535, which is above average costs for ownership. Having a long warranty can help you maintain peace of mind if your Mitsubishi ever needs repairs.

Other Car Manufacturers With Lengthy Warranties

While they may not have coverage terms on par with our top four selections, some car makers do offer fairly lengthy new vehicle warranties.