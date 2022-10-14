With full-size sedans and high-end SUVs playing a big role in its rising sales, Lincoln is quickly becoming a favorite in the luxury automobile market. Hand-in-hand with these luxury vehicles are Lincoln warranty options.

The company offers a New Vehicle Limited Warranty to cover the first four-to-six years of ownership, as well as extended car warranties, which last for up to eight years. Extended warranties are a particularly good option for those looking for long-term coverage after the original Lincoln warranty expires.

Aside from the basic options provided by Lincoln, extended warranties can also be purchased at almost any time from third-party extended warranty providers. We’ve done in-depth research to come up with a list of the 12 best extended car warranty providers, as well as why they come highly recommended. Compare quotes between these brands to find the best deal.