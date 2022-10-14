With full-size sedans and high-end SUVs playing a big role in its rising sales, Lincoln is quickly becoming a favorite in the luxury automobile market. Hand-in-hand with these luxury vehicles are Lincoln warranty options.
The company offers a New Vehicle Limited Warranty to cover the first four-to-six years of ownership, as well as extended car warranties, which last for up to eight years. Extended warranties are a particularly good option for those looking for long-term coverage after the original Lincoln warranty expires.
Aside from the basic options provided by Lincoln, extended warranties can also be purchased at almost any time from third-party extended warranty providers. We’ve done in-depth research to come up with a list of the 12 best extended car warranty providers, as well as why they come highly recommended. Compare quotes between these brands to find the best deal.
Overview Of Lincoln’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty
Lincoln’s factory warranty, also referred to as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, is comparable to those offered by other brands. As long as you properly operate and maintain your vehicle according to the owner’s manual, Lincoln guarantees the replacement and repair of any part that malfunctions due to a defect in factory-supplied materials or workmanship.
|Lincoln Warranty
|Term Length
|Coverage
|Bumper-to-bumper warranty
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Lincoln’s warranty covers most vehicle parts and systems with a few exceptions and is often referred to as a comprehensive warranty.
|Powertrain warranty
|6 years/70,000 miles
|The powertrain warranty covers the engine and transmission, as well as the drive axle and front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive.
|Safety restraint systems
|5 years/60,000 miles
|This covers defects in the vehicle’s safety belts and airbags.
|Corrosion coverage
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Lincoln’s warranty covers body sheet metal panels against corrosion due to manufacturer-supplied defects. If any damage has been caused by airborne materials, without any manufacturer-supplied defect, Lincoln will still cover paint damage for 12 months or 12,000 miles.
|Roadside assistance
|Lifetime for original owners, 6 years/70,000 miles for secondary owners
|Roadside assistance covers flat tire replacement (owners must provide spare), battery jumpstarts, lockout assistance, and up to two gallons of fuel delivery.
|Hybrid Unique Components
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Covers hybrid vehicle's electric drivetrain system as well as specific components
|Limited wear and tear
|Varies
|This includes a limited tire warranty, wheel alignments, tire balancing, wiper blade replacements, and brake pad and lining replacements.
If you decide to sell a vehicle still protected by the original factory warranty, the remainder of the warranty will be fully transferred to the new owner.
What’s Not Covered in Lincoln’s Warranty?
There are several exclusions in Lincoln’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty, most of them concerning repairs from damage.
|Exclusion
|Details
|General damage
|Includes accidents and collisions, theft or vandalism, fires, explosions, and general misuse of vehicle (driving over curbs, overloading, racing)
|Damage from alteration or modification
|Any changes made to the body, chassis, or other components, or any installation or use of a non-Ford Motor Company component or software
|Damage from use or environment
|Surface rust or deterioration, earthquakes, floods, road salt, and more
|Maintenance and wear
|Any parts and labor needed to maintain the vehicle through normal wear and tear (oil changes, tire rotation)
|Tire wear or damage
|Normal wear or worn-out tires, damage due to over-inflation, racing, or improper mounting
|SYNC hands-free communication and entertainment system
|Any loss of personal recording media or data, damage caused by modifications, and more
|Other items or conditions
|Vehicles with any alteration, aftermarket parts or components, and more
What Will Void Lincoln’s Factory Warranty?
Lincoln notes that certain changes to vehicles will void the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Most commonly, vehicles labeled as reconstructed, salvaged, rebuilt, and the like won’t be covered by a Lincoln warranty. This includes any vehicle determined to be a “total loss” by an auto insurance company.
It’s also best to use Ford replacement parts or EPA-certified parts when repairing your vehicle to prevent voiding your warranty.
How Do I Know If My Vehicle Is Still Under Warranty?
Lincoln owners can go to the company’s website and search by vehicle or vehicle identification number (VIN) to find the status of their warranty. VINs are usually found on the vehicle title, inside of your driver’s side door, or on the lower right corner of the inside windshield.
Although this usually comes with a fee, the VIN can also be used to run a vehicle history report and find any associated warranty terms. This may be handy if you have a pre-owned Lincoln and need more information.
How Does Lincoln’s Warranty Compare To Others?
While Lincoln’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty offers much of what’s expected in the industry, it stands out with the duration of its coverage and limited wear item coverage.
Many factory bumper-to-bumper warranties last 3 years/36,000 miles. Most luxury vehicles are covered for 4 years/50,000 miles, like Lincoln. However, Lincoln’s powertrain warranty lasts 6 years/70,000 miles, which isn’t as common.
Original owners also enjoy lifetime roadside assistance, with secondary owners having a considerable six years of the service.
Lincoln even throws in limited coverage for smaller components, such as wiper blades within the first six months, and wheel alignments and brake pad replacements within the first twelve months.
Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty Coverage
Lincoln certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles pass a 200-point inspection and come with their own comprehensive limited warranty. All Lincoln CPO warranties last for 6 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from the start date of the original factory warranty. This means they get an extra 2 years/50,000 miles.
CPO coverage includes repairs and replacements of more than 1,000 different components, as well as the cost of labor. Owners are also protected against component failure or mechanical breakdown resulting from defective materials or workmanship.
However, CPO coverage excludes cases of normal wear-and-tear and any repairs already covered by insurance or another warranty.
Similar to Lincoln’s factory warranty, CPO warranties are transferable to new owners. They also come with the option to extend coverage with a Lincoln extended warranty up to 8 years 125,000 miles.
How Extended Warranties Protect Your Lincoln
In 2019, the average age of driven vehicles hit a record high. According to IHS Markit, a typical vehicle on the road these days is about 11.8 years old, a rise of 4 percent within the last 5 years. The average length of vehicle ownership was found to be almost seven years.
The standard manufacturer warranty – even one as long as Lincoln’s – is not enough to cover a car in the long run. For this reason, you can benefit from having an extended warranty in place.
Extended car warranties are primarily used as protection against any repairs or replacements after the original warranty expires. However, they can also be used to fill in any gaps in your existing warranty, such as for specific components or preferred services.
Lincoln prides itself in offering comprehensive extended warranties, with over 35 million service contracts sold. Most Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs) cover parts and labor for up to 8 years/125,000 miles. The company offers four different levels:
|Warranty
|Coverage
|PremiumCARE
|The brand’s most comprehensive extended warranty, covering over 1,000 components, from engine and transmission to audio and high-tech gadgets
|ExtraCARE
|Covers 113 components, including all steering and brake systems, and major engine, transmission, and electrical components
|BaseCARE
|Covers 83 components, including all steering components and major engine, transmission, and electrical components
|PowertrainCARE
|Covers 29 components, including major engine and transmission systems
Under Lincoln ESPs, repairs are made with genuine brand parts and performed by factory-trained technicians. Every plan also comes with access to a network of Lincoln dealerships across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance and rental vehicle benefits of $45 a day for up to 10 days.
Most plans also come with the option to make monthly payments with interest-free financing for up to 24 months. Paying an agreed amount per month is often preferred to any unexpected high costs that come with car repairs or replacements.
At the end of the day, the right extended car warranty will not only shield you from any unforeseen expenses, but it will also put your mind at ease knowing you’re protected while on the road.
Common Repair Costs for Lincoln Vehicles
To help realize the benefits of its ESPs, Lincoln offers a breakdown of common repair costs for a single vehicle:
|Component or System
|Repair Cost
|Engine
|$4,000–$6,000
|Steering
|$1,000–$1,500
|Electrical
|$800–$1,500
|Air conditioning and heating
|$1,000–$2,000
|High-tech
|$500–$1,000
|Lincoln audio
|$400–$600
According to RepairPal, the average repair cost for a Lincoln is $879. While this is a general estimate, it’s enough to see how making monthly payments for an extended warranty can be well worth the investment and end up saving you money overall.
Benefits Of Third-Party Extended Auto Warranties
While Lincoln shares basic information about its extended warranties, there are many other details to be aware of when it comes to vehicle coverage.
After doing extensive research on Lincoln’s extended warranty plans, our team has found that getting coverage from a third-party provider can be a more affordable, flexible choice. Not only does it expand your options of providers, you are also given more control over the coverage plan.
For example, two of our top-rated third-party providers, CARCHEX and Endurance, allow you to buy protection plans at any time. In contrast, Lincoln requires extended warranties to be purchased before the factory warranty expires. Third-party extended warranty terms can run well past 8 years/125,000 miles, and there are thousands of approved nationwide repair facilities.
When your Lincoln warranty is about to expire, we recommend getting quotes from these leading providers to see which extended warranty is best for your needs and can provide peace of mind.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.