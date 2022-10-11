Even the most well-designed vehicles experience the occasional breakdown, and researching your Lincoln extended warranty options could save you hundreds of dollars in repair costs. Below, we cover Lincoln’s extended warranty in detail and compare it to third-party vehicle service contracts (also called extended auto warranties).
Not all third-party providers are reliable. That’s why we’ve researched a number of the best extended car warranty companies on the market and narrowed down our top recommendations. When you connect with a reliable company, the value is worth it. To compare Lincoln extended warranty costs and coverage, we suggest getting quotes from several providers.
Lincoln Extended Warranty Coverage
Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESPs) come in four varieties and cover vehicles up to 8 years/125,000 miles. The highest level of Lincoln extended warranty coverage is called PremiumCARE and is comparable to a factory warranty.
Lincoln Extended Warranty Plans
As you can see, the PremiumCARE plan is best for customers who heavily rely on their vehicle and want maximum protection for their finances and peace of mind. The ExtraCARE and BaseCARE plans protect fewer components at a more affordable rate. Finally, the PowertrainCARE plan is the best Lincoln extended warranty for drivers who drive a highly reliable vehicle.
Lincoln Roadside Assistance
All Lincoln Protect ESPs come with 24-hour roadside assistance. Here’s what that includes:
- Towing
- Spare tire replacements
- Battery jump-starts
- Lockout assistance
- Fuel deliveries
- Destination assistance
- Rental car benefits
If you bought a Lincoln model year 2012 or newer, you have access to roadside assistance for the lifetime of the vehicle. However, that only applies to original owners. If you’re a secondary buyer, you have roadside assistance for the duration of your car’s original powertrain warranty, which is 6 years/70,000 miles.
You can lengthen your roadside assistance coverage with a Lincoln extended warranty. Lincoln Protect ESPs also cover a portion of rental car expenses when your car is in the shop due to covered repairs.
Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan
Lincoln Protect is the product family that includes service and maintenance plans as well as other services like TireCARE, DentCARE, and WindshieldCARE. So far, we’ve talked about service plans: Your car breaks down, and you bring it in for repairs. But maintenance plans are different.
Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan covers routine maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations, as well as some wear items, like wiper blades and filters. Like the extended warranty plans, you have to purchase a Premium Maintenance Plan before your factory warranty period ends.
The Premium Maintenance Plan is basically like prepaid maintenance. The convenience can be great, but you’ll have to consider whether it would be cheaper to pay for services yourself as needed.
Lincoln CPO Warranty
Buying a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle is another way to save some money. Lincoln’s CPO warranty extends most factory warranty coverage to 6 years/100,000 miles. Drivers also have the option to get PremiumCARE coverage that lasts up to 8 years or 125,000 miles.
Interestingly, drivers of CPO vehicles get an extra year of coverage under a PremiumCARE plan, but the mileage limit stays the same. If you want to keep driving your Lincoln past 125,000 miles, it could be a good idea to get a basic third-party service contract to cover the essentials.
Is Lincoln Extended Warranty Worth It?
When you get an extended warranty, you don’t just get a company to cover certain repairs on your vehicle. You also get peace of mind, so you can have more fun just driving your car instead of worrying about it.
Most extended warranties and third-party vehicle service contracts include bonuses like 24-hour roadside assistance or trip interruption benefits. Getting stuck on the side of the road miles from home isn’t fun, so it’s a good idea to get these services sorted out before you’re in that situation.
The same is true about vehicle repairs. Once your manufacturer’s warranty expires, you’ll have to pay for all repairs out of pocket, unless you extend your coverage. To jog your memory, here’s what Lincoln’s factory warranty covers:
- Bumper-to-bumper: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Powertrain: 6 years/70,000 miles
- Safety restraint systems: 5 years/60,000 miles
- Rust perforation: 5 years/unlimited miles
- Adjustments: 12 months/12,000 miles
When you’re out in the world exploring new terrain in your Navigator, that 4-year/50,000-mile mark can come up pretty fast. It would be unusual for you to experience costly repairs before the warranty is up, but what about after?
Here are a few repair costs Lincoln owners could encounter, according to RepairPal:
|Lincoln Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Aviator
|Radiator replacement
|$546 to $824
|Continental
|Wheel speed sensor replacement
|$380 to $497
|Navigator
|Rack and pinion replacement
|$946 to $1,223
|MKC
|Brake line replacement
|$133 to $194
Advantages Of Third-Party Providers
Generally, third-party plans can cover most if not all of what dealer plans cover, plus they come with more flexibility. Most let drivers visit any certified repair shop they want, for example. The Lincoln extended warranty is one good option, but third-party plans can take coverage even further.
Flexibility is the main thing you get with independent warranty plans. Many providers offer a better variety of coverage than Lincoln. However, the plans aren’t designed with your Lincoln’s unique needs in mind. If a non-covered repair happens to be discovered when you bring your car in, it’s usually cheaper to have an independent shop do the repair instead of the dealer. Also, you can add third-party extended coverage at almost any point in time – even after your factory warranty ends.
Lincoln Warranty Pros And Cons
Before purchasing a Lincoln extended warranty from any source, we recommend weighing the pros and cons of a dealer warranty so you can compare them to third-party coverage.
|Lincoln Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CarShield
|CARCHEX
|Start Date
|Before the factory warranty expires
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|8 years/150,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|4
|6
|6
|5
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 to $200
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Lincoln/Ford dealers only
|Facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 30 days (plus a Lincoln processing fee)
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From dealer
|Free online quote
|Free online quote
|Free online quote
After scouring the vehicle service contract market for good deals, we’ve found a few companies we recommend.
Companies like CarShield and CARCHEX performed well across multiple categories, including customer service, coverage options, and extra perks. However, our top pick for Lincoln vehicles is Endurance. Endurance has five different plans and an option comparable to Lincoln’s PremiumCARE – except it can last longer. Overall, we think it’s the best option for Lincoln drivers.
Lincoln Extended Warranty: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.