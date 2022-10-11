As you can see, the PremiumCARE plan is best for customers who heavily rely on their vehicle and want maximum protection for their finances and peace of mind. The ExtraCARE and BaseCARE plans protect fewer components at a more affordable rate. Finally, the PowertrainCARE plan is the best Lincoln extended warranty for drivers who drive a highly reliable vehicle.

Lincoln Roadside Assistance

All Lincoln Protect ESPs come with 24-hour roadside assistance. Here’s what that includes:

Towing

Spare tire replacements

Battery jump-starts

Lockout assistance

Fuel deliveries

Destination assistance

Rental car benefits

If you bought a Lincoln model year 2012 or newer, you have access to roadside assistance for the lifetime of the vehicle. However, that only applies to original owners. If you’re a secondary buyer, you have roadside assistance for the duration of your car’s original powertrain warranty, which is 6 years/70,000 miles.

You can lengthen your roadside assistance coverage with a Lincoln extended warranty. Lincoln Protect ESPs also cover a portion of rental car expenses when your car is in the shop due to covered repairs.

Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan

Lincoln Protect is the product family that includes service and maintenance plans as well as other services like TireCARE, DentCARE, and WindshieldCARE. So far, we’ve talked about service plans: Your car breaks down, and you bring it in for repairs. But maintenance plans are different.

Lincoln’s Premium Maintenance Plan covers routine maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations, as well as some wear items, like wiper blades and filters. Like the extended warranty plans, you have to purchase a Premium Maintenance Plan before your factory warranty period ends.

The Premium Maintenance Plan is basically like prepaid maintenance. The convenience can be great, but you’ll have to consider whether it would be cheaper to pay for services yourself as needed.