If you’re worried about being able to cover vehicle repairs after a breakdown, you may be considering an extended auto warranty. Liberty Bell Auto Protect is an extended warranty provider that has been around for a while, but is it the best choice to protect your vehicle?
In this article, we’ll take a look at the plans, customer reviews, and costs of Liberty Bell Auto coverage. Our team has also researched the best extended car warranty providers on the market, and we’ll introduce you to our top recommendations if you’re not sure Liberty Bell Auto is right for you.
About Liberty Bell Auto Protect
Liberty Bell Auto Protect was founded in 2010 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey, though it offers coverage for drivers throughout the United States (with the exception of Florida and California). As of September 2021, our team has been unable to reach Liberty Bell Auto Protect representatives by phone and has received reports from consumers that this provider is no longer in business.
The extended warranty company previously held a B rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the rating was recently updated to an F.
Liberty Bell Auto Protect Warranty Coverage
Liberty Bell Auto Protect previously offered three vehicle coverage plans: Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Platinum Prime. Here are the basics of each coverage plan:
Platinum: The most basic option, this plan covered gasoline and diesel engines, the transmission, cooling system, drive axle, brakes, 4×4/all-wheel drive, and certain electrical components.
Platinum Plus: This level included all items covered under the Platinum, plus adds coverage for the steering system.
Platinum Prime: This bumper-to-bumper warranty plan covered all items in the Platinum and Platinum Plus plans, as well as:
- Air conditioning and heating
- Fuel system
- Anti-lock brake system
- Suspension
- Supercharger/turbocharger
- High-tech components (including the power window and door components, GPS navigation, rear monitoring camera, keyless entry, and more)
- Differential assembly
- Seals and gaskets
Additional Benefits
Like most extended warranties, all Liberty Bell Auto Protect plans came with additional perks. These included:
Roadside assistance: Covered towing to the nearest approved repair facility (up to $100), flat tire changes, battery boosts or jump-starts (up to $40), and lockout assistance (up to $20)
Rental car provision: Covered the cost of a rental car while your car was in the shop (up to $210)
Trip interruption benefit: Covered the cost of meals and lodging when you break down more than 100 miles from your home and a covered repair is needed (up to $50 per day for a maximum of 3 days)
All additional benefits above are covered as a promise of reimbursement: the warranty holder must pay out of pocket and submit a claim for reimbursement of the expense, which is payable after 30 days.
You can read a sample contract on the Liberty Bell Auto Protect website for more details.
Liberty Bell Auto Protect Cost
What is the actual cost of a Liberty Bell Auto Protect extended warranty? Extended car warranty costs depend on your vehicle’s age, make, model, and mileage, as well as your location and the level of coverage you choose.
To give you an idea of what a Liberty Bell Auto Protect contract could cost, our team reached out for several quotes. Note that we performed our secret shopper analysis in early 2021. When we tried to contact Liberty Bell Auto Protect in September 2021, the phone number on the provider’s site was not working.
|Vehicle
|Liberty Bell Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Honda CR-V
|Platinum Prime
|4 years/48,000 miles
|$2,529 upfront or $67 for 32 months
|$300 if not paid in full
|$100 (or $0 if paid in full)
|Lexus ES 350
|Platinum Prime
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$2,455 upfront
|N/A
|$0
|Lexus ES 350
|Platinum
|5 years/75,000 miles
|$1,788 upfront or $596 for 3 months
|$0
|$100 (or $0 if paid in full)
|Toyota Camry
|Platinum
|4 years/unlimited miles
|$75 for 24 months
|$150
|$50
|Toyota Camry
|Platinum Plus
|4 years/unlimited miles
|$79 for 24 months
|$150
|$50
Compared to similar contracts from other providers, these prices are quite low. Most other warranty companies quoted us higher costs for similar contracts on the same vehicles.
Liberty Bell Auto Protect Reviews
Liberty Bell Auto Protect is not accredited by the BBB and it has an F rating. Our team has received reports from consumers that they have been unable to reach the warranty company as of September 2021.
In the past, Liberty Bell Auto Protect received mostly positive reviews from customers. Here’s what one driver had to say:
“Liberty Bell Auto was the first and the last call I made for getting coverage. This past year alone, they paid out about $1,100 on my truck. I also got a $0 deductible, so I never paid anything at the shop. We are very pleased over here.”
– Samantha via BBB
Our Take On Liberty Bell Auto Protect
Liberty Bell Auto Protect once offered warranty plans at competitive prices and had positive customer service ratings. Today, it has a poor rating from the BBB, and our team has been unable to contact the provider after multiple attempts.
We recommend looking elsewhere for extended auto warranty coverage. There are many providers with a long history in the business, excellent ratings from experts, and comprehensive coverage plans. Check the price for an extended warranty from some of the market’s top providers below.
Recommended Extended Car Warranty Providers
In general, we suggest shopping around to explore all of your options before deciding on extended coverage. Determine the factors that are non-negotiable in a plan and see which warranty provider is right for you. Here are a few alternative companies to consider, which all scored highly in our industry-wide review:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.