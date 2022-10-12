Liberty Bell Auto Protect previously offered three vehicle coverage plans: Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Platinum Prime. Here are the basics of each coverage plan:

Platinum: The most basic option, this plan covered gasoline and diesel engines, the transmission, cooling system, drive axle, brakes, 4×4/all-wheel drive, and certain electrical components.

Platinum Plus: This level included all items covered under the Platinum, plus adds coverage for the steering system.

Platinum Prime: This bumper-to-bumper warranty plan covered all items in the Platinum and Platinum Plus plans, as well as:

Air conditioning and heating

Fuel system

Anti-lock brake system

Suspension

Supercharger/turbocharger

High-tech components (including the power window and door components, GPS navigation, rear monitoring camera, keyless entry, and more)

Differential assembly

Seals and gaskets

Additional Benefits

Like most extended warranties, all Liberty Bell Auto Protect plans came with additional perks. These included:

Roadside assistance: Covered towing to the nearest approved repair facility (up to $100), flat tire changes, battery boosts or jump-starts (up to $40), and lockout assistance (up to $20)

Rental car provision: Covered the cost of a rental car while your car was in the shop (up to $210)

Trip interruption benefit: Covered the cost of meals and lodging when you break down more than 100 miles from your home and a covered repair is needed (up to $50 per day for a maximum of 3 days)

All additional benefits above are covered as a promise of reimbursement: the warranty holder must pay out of pocket and submit a claim for reimbursement of the expense, which is payable after 30 days.

You can read a sample contract on the Liberty Bell Auto Protect website for more details.