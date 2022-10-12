Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from Liberty Auto Protection NJ?
We make it easier for you to decide on this provider by reviewing the company and its coverage and sharing user reviews. We’ve also reviewed the best extended car warranty companies. We recommend getting a minimum of three quotes so that you can compare them side by side. Read on to see for yourself how Liberty Auto Protection compares to the competition, and get free quotes from our top picks below.
Liberty Auto Protection Reviews
Our review team cannot recommend this provider to our readers due to the poor customer service we experienced when writing this review.
When we called Liberty Automotive Protection for more information on the company’s plans and coverage, we were redirected twice. Then, we were asked to “wait a minute,” but no one came on the telephone line. After over five minutes of waiting, we decided to hang up.
Since there are a number of reputable extended warranty companies with a better customer service experience, we don’t think Liberty Auto Protection is worth your time.
However, if you’re interested in learning more about the company, you are welcome to try calling them and seeing whether you have a better experience than we did.
Liberty Auto Protection BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Palmer Administrative Services has been in business since December 2014. The company is not BBB accredited, and it has a 1/5 rating by BBB customer reviews.
Liberty Auto Protection Pros & Cons
What Is Liberty Auto Protection?
Liberty Auto Protection® is a trademark belonging to Palmer Administrative Services, Inc., which is based in Ocean, New Jersey. The current location of Liberty Auto Protection’s headquarters is in Asbury Park, NJ.
Liberty Auto Protection sells vehicle service contracts through third-party administrators. We called the company to find out which administrators they partnered with, but they redirected us twice and left us on an empty telephone line.
Liberty Auto Protection Coverage and Benefits
Liberty Auto Protection coverage depends on the type of plan you purchase from one of the company’s administrators.
Liberty Auto Protection provides six different levels of coverage:
- Elite Exclusionary: Covers your vehicle bumper to bumper. Everything except maintenance and basic wear and tear is covered.
- Royal Select: Covers all of your vehicle’s major components.
- Premier: Covers components that have a higher likelihood of needing repairs.
- Classic: Covers common repairs on engine transmission, drive axles, air conditioning, and more.
- Powertrain: Covers repairs to your vehicle’s powertrain components.
- Basic: Covers your vehicle’s engine.
Liberty Auto Protection Benefits
Liberty Auto Protection’s website also says plans come with benefits like roadside assistance, lockout services, transferrable coverage, and rental car reimbursement.
Liberty Auto Protection Cost
The cost of an extended warranty plan with Liberty Auto Protection depends on several factors, including which plan you purchase from the provider, which plan administrator sells you the warranty, and how old your vehicle is.
Liberty Auto Protection: Conclusion
We cannot recommend Liberty Auto Protection as a car warranty provider for a variety of reasons. If you want to check out some of their competitors, look below:
Liberty Auto Protection Competitors
Our review team believes that Endurance and CARCHEX are two of the strongest providers in the industry. Below, we discuss why these two providers stand out in comparison to their competitors. We’ll also take a look at Olive, an extended warranty company that does everything online.
Best Coverage: Endurance
We named Endurance the Best Overall provider, and it’s also our pick for Best Coverage, as it offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance.
Here are a few reasons that Endurance came out ahead of other extended warranty companies we reviewed.
- Outstanding customer service: Our review team commended Endurance for its excellent customer service. The company also received a “Great” rating on Trustpilot based on its customer reviews.
- High mileage coverage: If you’re considering an extended warranty for a vehicle with 200,000 miles or more, Endurance is one of the few providers in the industry who will work with you.
- Money back guarantee: Endurance provides a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee with all of its plans.
- Free quotes and sample contracts: Endurance allows you to receive a free, customized quote online and review sample contracts. This shows confidence in both the strength of their extended warranty offerings and the prices of those extended warranties.
Best For Used Cars: CARCHEX
CARCHEX is an excellent alternative to Endurance. Here are a few reasons that CARCHEX came out ahead of its competitors in our reviews.
- Free, customizable quotes and sample contracts online: Like Endurance, CARCHEX allows you to receive a free, customized quote online and review sample contracts. This is very convenient because it lets you know the amount you would pay and what your extended warranty plan would include before talking to a sales representative.
- Money back guarantee: Like Endurance, CARCHEX provides a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee with all of its plans.
- Industry partnerships: CARCHEX partners with automotive industry leaders such as CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.
- A+ rating from the BBB: CARCHEX’s excellent rating by the BBB is higher than most extended warranty providers we have reviewed.
Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.