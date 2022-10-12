Our review team cannot recommend this provider to our readers due to the poor customer service we experienced when writing this review.

When we called Liberty Automotive Protection for more information on the company’s plans and coverage, we were redirected twice. Then, we were asked to “wait a minute,” but no one came on the telephone line. After over five minutes of waiting, we decided to hang up.

Since there are a number of reputable extended warranty companies with a better customer service experience, we don’t think Liberty Auto Protection is worth your time.

However, if you’re interested in learning more about the company, you are welcome to try calling them and seeing whether you have a better experience than we did.

Liberty Auto Protection BBB

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Palmer Administrative Services has been in business since December 2014. The company is not BBB accredited, and it has a 1/5 rating by BBB customer reviews.