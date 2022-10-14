Lexus is an incredibly reliable car maker, but its vehicles can still need repairs just like any other car. As vehicles age, they naturally start to break down due to consistent use over the years. While regular scheduled maintenance will help to extend your car’s lifespan, repair costs are usually an inescapable part of vehicle ownership.

If you are currently covered under a Lexus warranty, then you might not need an extended warranty right now. However, as your vehicle starts to age and near the end of its factory warranty coverage, it’s worth considering investing in extended coverage.

The main benefit you get from an extended warranty is peace of mind. There’s no guarantee that an extended warranty will save you money in the long run, but it does take all the guesswork out of vehicle repair costs. You’ll never be hit with a hefty and unexpected repair bill out of nowhere, because you already paid the full cost of all your covered repairs in the extended warranty contract itself.

If you plan to sell your car soon, it’s important to note that cars under warranty coverage can be more appealing to potential buyers.