Since Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota, maintenance and repairs are cheap, relatively speaking. RepairPal ranked Lexus in sixth place overall for its low ownership costs. Lexus owners spend about $551 per year on maintenance and repairs, though costs grow as vehicles age.

There are several plans to help you manage Lexus maintenance costs. Extending your warranty can be a good idea to avoid expensive repair costs. Lexus has its own program, but there are also plenty of third-party options on the market that can be more affordable.

We’ve reviewed a number of the most popular providers and picked a few that stood out from the rest. Our recommendations for third-party extended car warranty all performed well in customer service, industry reputation, perks, and plan options.

