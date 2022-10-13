Buying An Aftermarket Car Warranty

We want you to find coverage that gives you peace of mind. There are several benefits from purchasing an extended warranty through a third party, such as:

Choose any mechanic : Visit any authorized repair shop instead of taking your Lexus to the dealership for repairs. Typically, coverage is accepted at all repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).

No financing : While many third-party providers offer flexible payment plans, you won’t have to worry about being charged interest.

Additional perks : Many of the plans also include benefits such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage.

Buy coverage anytime : You don’t have to purchase the plan on the car purchase date or before the Lexus Basic Warranty expires.

With that in mind, here are a few of our best tips when shopping for a vehicle service agreement:

Check for your mechanic. Make sure you can choose the mechanic you want. Read the fine print to ensure you don’t have to take the vehicle somewhere in particular. If you go against this, your repair won’t be covered, or you might void your warranty.

Understand the guarantee. If you find a provider that doesn’t back up its coverage with some sort of guarantee, you probably shouldn’t shop with that company. You want protection in case you aren’t satisfied within the first 30 days of ownership.

Check the claims procedure. You don’t want to pay out of pocket for repairs. Quality extended warranty companies pay claims directly to the service center. All you will be responsible for is the deductible. You don’t want to get caught paying for repairs and waiting for reimbursement.

Call for quotes. Only you know what you really want in a provider. It’s helpful to do your own research by calling around and getting quotes. Not only will you get an estimate for your specific vehicle, but you’ll also get a taste of companies’ customer service.