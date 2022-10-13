It isn’t cheap to fix a Lexus, which is one of the main reasons to consider adding Lexus extended warranty coverage after your factory warranty expires.
While you can go to the dealer for a Lexus extended warranty, we’ve researched the best extended car warranty providers that can save you money and offer peace of mind. Below, we’ll explain why it may be better to skip the Lexus dealership and show you what third-party providers we recommend instead, such as Endurance, CarShield, or CARCHEX.
Lexus Extended Warranty Coverage
Aside from the coverage given to you when you purchase a new vehicle, some additional Lexus extended warranty plans are available, called Lexus Vehicle Service Agreements. The three plans offered by Lexus provide various levels of coverage for component parts and systems. All plans cover vehicles for up to 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. You can also transfer the coverage one time at no cost, as long as it is from the original owner to a private party. Below is a table showing each plan and its coverage terms. In the sections below, we will review the specific component parts and systems protected by a Lexus extended warranty.
|Lexus Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Extra Care Powertrain
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Extra Care Gold
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Extra Care Platinum
|4 years/50,000 miles
Lexus Extended Warranty Plans
If you want to compare all three Lexus vehicle service contracts, the below table lists the various extended warranty plans and the vehicle components covered by each plan.
|Covered Parts
|Platinum Protection
|Gold Protection
|Powertrain Protection
|Automatic transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Manual transmission
|✔
|Most parts
|Most parts
|Axle assembly
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air conditioning/heating
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|Cooling system
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Fuel system
|✔
|✔
|Hybrid components
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|Suspension
|✔
|Most parts
|Computer/electronics
|✔
|Additional components
|✔
More information about what components are included and excluded in Lexus Vehicle Service Agreements can be found on the Lexus website.
Lexus Platinum Extended Warranty
The Platinum plan is the most comprehensive Lexus extended warranty coverage, including repair costs for most mechanical breakdowns after the factory warranty expires. Below is a list of parts covered by the Platinum warranty plan.
- Engine
- Automatic / Manual Transmission
- Suspension
- Axle Assembly
- Steering
- Fuel System
- Brake
- Air Conditioning / Heating
- Cooling System
- Hybrid / Alternative Fuel
- Electrical
- Computers and Electronics
- Additional Components*
*For a complete list of additional components covered, visit Lexus’s website for more details.
Lexus Gold Extended Warranty
The Lexus Gold Extended Warranty plan covers fewer parts than the Platinum plan; however, the Gold plan includes a long list of eligible components and comes with flexible term limits.
- Engine
- Automatic / Manual Transmission
- Steering
- Suspension
- Axle Assembly
- Brakes
- Fuel System
- Cooling System
- Air Conditioning / Heating
Lexus Extended Powertrain Warranty
The most basic extended warranty coverage offered by Lexus is their Powertrain Protection plan. Below we list the parts covered by the Powertrain extended warranty.
- Engine
- Air Conditioning / Heating
- Transmission
- Axel Assembly
- Hybrid
Lexus Tire and Wheel Protection (And Additional Protection Plans)
Aside from extended warranties, Lexus also offers protection plans to cover systems and parts most extended warranties exclude, such as their Tire and Wheel protection plan. Below is a list of protection plans offered by Lexus:
- Guaranteed Auto Protection
- Prepaid Maintenance Plans
- Tire and Wheel Protection
- Excess Wear and Use Protection
Lexus Extended Warranty Cost
You can purchase a Lexus Vehicle Service Agreement from the dealer at any time. The cost of a Lexus extended warranty depends on your particular vehicle and dealership. Prices will vary, and the cost may be included in your vehicle financing when you purchase from a dealership.
Lexus Extended Warranty Best Price
If you buy it with the purchase of your car, the Lexus dealer will gladly include it in your monthly payments, thereby charging you interest on the policy premium. There are additional costs if you cancel your Lexus extended warranty. For these reasons, you will likely find lower prices from third-party providers.
Can I Cancel My Lexus Extended Warranty?
If you cancel the Lexus Vehicle Service Agreement within 30 days, you will receive a full refund minus the $50 processing fee. Any cancellations after that, or once a claim has been paid, will be prorated.
Lexus Extended Warranty Reviews
Vehicles often break down, and investing in a Lexus extended warranty will save you money in the long run. Dealerships will often push you to buy a branded vehicle service contract, but you should always do your research before purchasing an auto extended warranty through a dealership.
Is Lexus Extended Warranty Worth It?
Purchasing additional coverage is a no-brainer if you want to drive beyond the factory warranty coverage. An extended car warranty, also known as a vehicle service agreement, protects your investment for many years after the factory coverage expires.
Your car will inevitably face troubles, no matter how well you take care of it. Even the newest models often face trouble. While Lexus vehicles ranked second in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study℠, one costly repair could break the bank.
Lexus Factory Warranty
When deciding whether to purchase a Lexus extended warranty, you should also consider if your Lexus Factory Warranty has expired. For all new Lexus models, the manufacturer provides warranty coverage. Lexus factory warranty plans include a bumper-to-bumper plan, a powertrain warranty, a hybrid warranty, corrosion protection, and a service protection plan. Below is a detailed list of the specific coverage of each Lexus factory warranty.
- 4-year/50,000-mile Basic Warranty: This is the company’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. This coverage protects you from repairs related to faulty workmanship or material defects. It also includes wheel balancing and alignment, but for only 12 months/12,000 miles.
- 6-year/70,000-mile Powertrain Warranty: The Lexus powertrain warranty protects the transmission, transaxle, engine, and front- or rear-wheel drive systems.
- 8-year/100,000-mile Hybrid Warranty: This covers the hybrid battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter with converter. On 2020 and newer models, the hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles.
- 6-year/unlimited-mile Corrosion Perforation Warranty: This warranty covers repairs on the original body panels if they rust.
- 12-month/unlimited-mile Service Parts Warranty: This covers defective, originally installed repair or replacement parts.
Are Lexus Expensive To Repair?
In addition to checking to see if your vehicle is covered under an existing Lexus factory warranty, you should also consider the average costs to replace component parts for your Lexus. The average transmission replacement cost is between $1,800 and $3,400. When considering that Lexus parts cost more than most brands, just think about what that bill might look like. It might cost more than buying a used vehicle.
Lexus Repair Cost
According to RepairPal, Lexus vehicles cost a lot to repair, even for smaller malfunctions. Just look at these common repairs:
|Model
|Replacement Parts
|Cost
|Lexus RC 300
|Thermostat replacement
|$216–$249
|Lexus NX 300h
|Brake pad replacement
|$468–$506
|Lexus SC 300
|Water pump replacement
|$525–$615
|Lexus NX 200t
|Power seat switch replacement
|$1,039–$1,051
|Lexus RX 350
|Heater hose replacement
|$258-$302
Lexus Aftermarket Warranty
While the extended warranty from Lexus may seem convenient, you could end up saving by shopping around. Numerous third-party providers offer drives affordable extended warranty plans for Lexus. Our review team has researched extensively to determine who offers the best extended car warranty for Lexus. Third-party extended warranty companies can be more affordable and flexible than you find at the dealership.
Best Extended Car Warranty For Lexus
Among the many companies that provide extended warranties, three of our top choices for Lexus vehicles are Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. We like these providers due to their average cost, coverage, plan options, customer service, industry standing, and additional perks. We’ll give you a quick overview of what each company provides below:
|Lexus Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start date
|Date of car purchase
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|4 years/50,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair network
|Lexus dealers only
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Buying An Aftermarket Car Warranty
We want you to find coverage that gives you peace of mind. There are several benefits from purchasing an extended warranty through a third party, such as:
- Choose any mechanic: Visit any authorized repair shop instead of taking your Lexus to the dealership for repairs. Typically, coverage is accepted at all repair shops certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).
- No financing: While many third-party providers offer flexible payment plans, you won’t have to worry about being charged interest.
- Additional perks: Many of the plans also include benefits such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage.
- Buy coverage anytime: You don’t have to purchase the plan on the car purchase date or before the Lexus Basic Warranty expires.
With that in mind, here are a few of our best tips when shopping for a vehicle service agreement:
Check for your mechanic. Make sure you can choose the mechanic you want. Read the fine print to ensure you don’t have to take the vehicle somewhere in particular. If you go against this, your repair won’t be covered, or you might void your warranty.
Understand the guarantee. If you find a provider that doesn’t back up its coverage with some sort of guarantee, you probably shouldn’t shop with that company. You want protection in case you aren’t satisfied within the first 30 days of ownership.
Check the claims procedure. You don’t want to pay out of pocket for repairs. Quality extended warranty companies pay claims directly to the service center. All you will be responsible for is the deductible. You don’t want to get caught paying for repairs and waiting for reimbursement.
Call for quotes. Only you know what you really want in a provider. It’s helpful to do your own research by calling around and getting quotes. Not only will you get an estimate for your specific vehicle, but you’ll also get a taste of companies’ customer service.
Lexus Extended Warranties: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Lexus factory warranties and extended warranties; we compared their cost and coverage with leading third-party extended warranty companies. After careful consideration, we determined it is better to purchase a Lexus vehicle service contract from Endurance, CarShield, or CARCHEX.
Buy Lexus Extended Warranty Online: Recommendations
We recommend getting at least three extended warranty quotes in order to compare and contrast your coverage and price options. We’ve reviewed the industry leaders in the vehicle service contract industry and found that Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield are among the best extended warranty providers due to their affordable coverage options.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is an excellent choice for a Lexus extended warranty provider. Endurance offers six distinct levels of coverage, which are easy to research on the company’s website. Coverage can be selected for cars up to 8 years/200,000+ miles. Endurance has a 4.4-star rating from Trustpilot at the time of publication, with over 3,000 reviews. Complaints mainly come from people who are unhappy with the claims process and specific exclusions, though this can be avoided by reviewing your contract fully before purchasing an extended warranty.
Endurance also holds a prestigious partnership with Andretti Motorsports, one of the most successful auto racing companies in the world.
Endurance Extended Warranty Plans
- Select Premier: Coverage for high-mileage vehicles with a fairly extensive inclusion list that focuses on the powertrain
- Secure: Endurance’s most basic auto warranty that only covers parts of the powertrain
- Secure Plus: Mid-level warranty with a short waiting period of only 30 days or 1,000 miles
- Superior Coverage: High-tier comprehensive plan provides coverage for hundreds of listed parts
- Supreme Coverage: Endurance’s exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty
- EnduranceAdvantageTM: Combines component coverage with coverage for maintenance items such as oil changes, brake pad replacements, and tire rotations
Endurance Extended Warranty Costs
To get a clear idea of Endurance pricing, we called to get quotes on a 2016 Lexus ES 350 with 48,000 miles on it. We were quoted $180.45 for 36 months with a $100 deductible for the Secure plan with a term limit of 5 years/60,000 miles. For the Supreme plan with the same term limit, we were quoted $97.22 for 36 months with a $100 deductible.
However, quotes can vary widely based on several factors, so it’s best to contact Endurance to get an idea of what a plan would cost you.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield is another popular extended warranty provider for Lexus cars and SUVs. CarShield has over 8,000 Google reviews totaling 4.1 out of 5.0 stars. The company has also received numerous featured spots on popular networks such as TBS, ESPN, and HGTV.
While the company’s rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) isn’t impressive, we found that many complaints came from a misunderstanding about the coverage. No matter what company you choose, it pays to read the terms carefully, so you understand exactly what’s covered and not covered.
CarShield Extended Warranty Plans
CarShield currently provides six coverage options. One plan is dedicated to motorcycle parts, so you won’t need that as a Lexus owner. The other five plans include:
- Diamond: The highest level of protection
- Platinum: Ideal for covering high-mileage vehicles
- Gold: Complete powertrain warranty plus some extra parts
- Silver: Conventional powertrain coverage
- High Tech: Protects all of the technology on the car
CarShield Monthly Cost
When we called to get an estimate on a purchased-new 2013 Lexus RX 350 with 79,000 miles, the monthly cost for comprehensive coverage was $129 with a $100 deductible. After a few minutes on the phone, the price was lowered to $99 a month.
The final premium depends on what model vehicle you drive, its age, and the deductible you select. It may also factor in whether you purchased the car used or new.
CARCHEX Extended Warranty
CARCHEX is one of the top third-party warranty companies that have flexible options for Lexus vehicles. Customer service is an area where CARCHEX stands out from other providers. The company boasts accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB. When we called CARCHEX with questions, the representatives were friendly and didn’t pressure us to buy. With over 20 years of industry experience, the company understands the ins and outs of the industry.
CARCHEX partners with and is endorsed by known industry brands, such as Kelley Blue Book, SiriusXM, CARFAX, Edmunds.com, and others, so you can feel comfortable you’re working with a reputable company.
CARCHEX Extended Warranty Plans
One of the biggest perks of CARCHEX is the company’s variety of coverage levels, which are easy to research on the website. Each level has several plan options, with 16 contracts in total.
- Titanium: The highest level of coverage, similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Platinum: Includes hundreds of components
- Gold: Ideal for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles
- Silver: Covers the most important systems
- Bronze: Protection for the powertrain
With all of the coverage options, except for the Silver and Bronze plans, you can get coverage for a maximum of 10 years. If you don’t need your warranty to last that long, save money by selecting a shorter time frame.
If you aren’t satisfied with the coverage, you can get a refund. CARCHEX backs its service and products with a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.
CARCHEX Extended Warranty Cost
Our review team called CARCHEX to get quotes on a 2016 Lexus ES 350 with 48,000 miles. For the Titanium plan with 7 years/125,000 miles of coverage, we were quoted $187.84 for 18 months with a $100 deductible. For the Silver powertrain plan with 6 years/100,000 miles of coverage, we were quoted $182.78 for 18 months with a $100 deductible.
You can choose one of the company’s flexible payment plans and a no-down payment option. You won’t be responsible for paying the repair facility when you go for repairs. The company handles the entire claim minus your deductible.
Lexus Extended Auto Warranty: FAQ
Below are common questions asked by Lexus owners regarding extended warranties for Lexus.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.