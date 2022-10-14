The Lexus Certified warranty is an extension of the factory Lexus warranty, which offers 4 years and 50,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. The L/Certified warranty adds two years and unlimited miles of coverage after the new-vehicle warranty expires or from your purchase date, whichever occurs later.

When a covered vehicle part fails due to defects in materials or workmanship, the Lexus Certified warranty pays for repairs at no cost to you. Only genuine Lexus parts are used for reconditioning, and repairs and most vehicle components are covered. However, there are some common exceptions, such as:

Wear-and-tear items like brake pads and wiper blades

Body and exterior trim

Accessories

In addition to covering the cost of unexpected repairs, the Lexus CPO warranty also includes:

Rental car reimbursement: Reimbursement for loaner car expenses at $50 a day for up to five days

The Lexus CPO warranty is one of the longest in the industry. Most manufacturer CPO warranties only provide 12 months of CPO warranty coverage. Several manufacturer CPO warranties also include a deductible, which Lexus does not.