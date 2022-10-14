Land Rover Maintenance Plan

According to Land Rover, to maintain coverage under its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, your CPO vehicle must be serviced as recommended by Land Rover. That does not mean you must have the work performed at a Land Rover Authorized Dealer, but the company recommends that you save all receipts for regular maintenance and emergency repair work.

Land Rover Emissions Warranty

All new vehicles also come with a federal emissions warranty, which mandates coverage for many emissions-related parts for 2 years/24,000 miles. Like most auto brands, Land Rover voluntarily extends this coverage to match its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, in this case, 4 years/50,000 miles.

Certain emission-control parts, including the vehicle’s catalytic converter, engine control module, and transmission control module, are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles. Vehicles sold in California and other states that follow California’s regulations have extended coverage on other components. (If you’re unsure if that applies to you, ask your Land Rover dealer for details.)

Land Rover Roadside Assistance

Included with the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, Land Rover Roadside Assistance provides flat tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, complimentary towing, unlocking service, and more. The Land Rover Roadside Assistance Program provides what it terms “reasonable reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses if a warranty-related disablement occurs more than 50 miles from home.” That’s a nice perk – most brands that offer trip interruption coverage stipulate a distance of 100 miles or more.

In some areas, Land Rover’s Mobile Technician Program will dispatch a factory-trained technician in a specially equipped Land Rover to diagnose and fix the problem.

Land Rover Dealership Locations

The included complimentary towing will take your disabled vehicle to the nearest Land Rover dealer or another Land Rover dealer of your choice within 50 miles of the nearest dealer. If you have a Land Rover extended warranty, it is good to know if a Land Rover dealership is nearby. Land Rover has about 185 dealers in the United States, including one in Puerto Rico. California has the most, with 25, followed by Florida (15), Texas (13), and New York (11). Some states have just one Land Rover dealer, and a few have none.