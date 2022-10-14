Land Rover attracts SUV customers with its blend of distinctive design, impressive all-road capability, and high-tech luxury amenities. The brand’s Range Rover models deliver even greater performance and luxury.
Land Rover’s 4-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty is pretty standard among luxury brands, although some offer longer coverage. A way to continue that coverage and offset expensive repair costs is through an extended car warranty. We’ve researched the best extended auto warranty companies, and our recommendations are below.
Land Rover Warranty Coverage
The company refers to its warranty as Land Rover Passport to Service, and the warranty does not include complimentary scheduled service. You can, however, purchase a prepaid scheduled service plan for your Land Rover or Range Rover from the dealer, locking in current prices.
When we reviewed new car warranties in 2018, we ranked Land Rover’s about mid-pack among 35 brands. Jaguar, Land Rover’s sister brand, ranked in the top five. The reason for the difference has to do more with marketing than with vehicle quality. Respected industry quality studies rank both brands at or near the bottom.
Land Rover sells more than twice as many vehicles as Jaguar, so Jaguar uses a longer warranty as a sales tool. Also, while Jaguar’s warranty includes 5-years/60,000-mile complimentary scheduled maintenance, Land Rover’s warranty does not include maintenance.
|Land Rover Warranty
|Coverage Term
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty (bumper-to-bumper, includes powertrain)
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Roadside Assistance
|4 years/50,000 miles
|Rust perforation
|6 years/unlimited miles
|Adjustments, including certain wear parts
|12 months/12,500 miles
|Hybrid battery (Range Rover and Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid models)
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Vehicle battery (not PHEV battery)
|4 years/50,000 miles
Land Rover’s Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover offers a certified pre-owned (CPO) program. Many vehicles eligible for this warranty are mostly lease-return vehicles and trade-ins. Land Rover CPO vehicles must be less than five years old and have less than 60,000 miles.
It’s usually easy to find Land Rover or Range Rover models well under those limits, presenting an interesting and beneficial situation for the customer. That’s because the Land Rover Approved Certified Limited Warranty covers CPO vehicles for 2 years/100,000 miles, measured from the vehicle’s original in-service date.
Let’s say you find a CPO 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport with 30,000 miles at a dealership. In this example, the Land Rover CPO warranty would provide coverage for up to 5 years/70,000 miles, substantially longer than the Land Rover New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The CPO warranty coverage is not quite as comprehensive as the original warranty, but this is still a generous program.
The Roadside Assistance benefits, including trip interruption reimbursement, continue under the Land Rover CPO warranty, and you do not pay a deductible for covered repairs.
Land Rover Maintenance Plan
According to Land Rover, to maintain coverage under its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, your CPO vehicle must be serviced as recommended by Land Rover. That does not mean you must have the work performed at a Land Rover Authorized Dealer, but the company recommends that you save all receipts for regular maintenance and emergency repair work.
Land Rover Emissions Warranty
All new vehicles also come with a federal emissions warranty, which mandates coverage for many emissions-related parts for 2 years/24,000 miles. Like most auto brands, Land Rover voluntarily extends this coverage to match its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, in this case, 4 years/50,000 miles.
Certain emission-control parts, including the vehicle’s catalytic converter, engine control module, and transmission control module, are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles. Vehicles sold in California and other states that follow California’s regulations have extended coverage on other components. (If you’re unsure if that applies to you, ask your Land Rover dealer for details.)
Land Rover Roadside Assistance
Included with the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, Land Rover Roadside Assistance provides flat tire changes, emergency fuel delivery, battery jump-starts, complimentary towing, unlocking service, and more. The Land Rover Roadside Assistance Program provides what it terms “reasonable reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses if a warranty-related disablement occurs more than 50 miles from home.” That’s a nice perk – most brands that offer trip interruption coverage stipulate a distance of 100 miles or more.
In some areas, Land Rover’s Mobile Technician Program will dispatch a factory-trained technician in a specially equipped Land Rover to diagnose and fix the problem.
Land Rover Dealership Locations
The included complimentary towing will take your disabled vehicle to the nearest Land Rover dealer or another Land Rover dealer of your choice within 50 miles of the nearest dealer. If you have a Land Rover extended warranty, it is good to know if a Land Rover dealership is nearby. Land Rover has about 185 dealers in the United States, including one in Puerto Rico. California has the most, with 25, followed by Florida (15), Texas (13), and New York (11). Some states have just one Land Rover dealer, and a few have none.
Jaguar Land Rover Authorized Aluminum Repair Network
Many modern vehicles use aluminum for select body parts, but Land Rover, like Jaguar, builds the body and the chassis structure beneath from aluminum. Aluminum construction reduces weight compared to steel, which yields benefits in handling agility and fuel economy. In addition, aluminum is also more resistant to corrosion than steel.
Critically, suppose your Land Rover or Range Rover gets into a collision. In that case, the company says repairs must be made by a shop that’s part of the Jaguar Land Rover Authorized Aluminum Repair Network for the corrosion warranty to remain in force. Your Land Rover Authorized Dealer might have a body shop in this network or will direct you to one.
Land Rover Warranty Exclusions
No brand’s new vehicle warranty covers every single part. Beyond the 12-month/12,500-mile adjustment period, Land Rover does not cover wear parts. Nor will you be covered for damage resulting from the misuse of the vehicle, such as overloading, racing, or using the vehicle as a stationary power source. That means if there’s a power outage, don’t use an inverter to use the Land Rover’s engine to power an appliance, for example.
Also, Land Rover’s warranty will not cover corrosion that results from:
- Road salt
- Tree sap
- Bird droppings
- Dings or dents
- Stone chips or scratches
- Collision damage
- Severe weather, earthquakes, water, or floods
While the Jaguar warranty includes coverage for the paint surface (4 years/50,000 miles), Land Rover’s warranty does not.
Does Land Rover Offer Extended Warranty?
Land Rover dealers offer the Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan. According to Land Rover, this extended warranty is provided and administered through “A” rated insurance companies. Land Rover extended warranties are only available at authorized dealerships.
What Does Land Rover Extended Warranty Cover?
The comprehensive coverage includes most vehicle systems, including:
- Powertrain components
- Transmission and drive axle components
- Suspension and steering components
- Electronics (audio and navigation systems)
There is a $100 deductible, and the warranty is transferable.
Land Rover Extended Warranty Price
Land Rover extended warranty costs depend on your vehicle’s model, year, and mileage. We recommend contacting your local Land Rover dealership to get a warranty quote specific to your Land Rover vehicle. Doing so will get you the most accurate quote customized to your Land Rover, and the dealership can answer any questions about the cost of a Land Rover warranty.
Is Land Rover Extended Warranty Worth It?
Purchasing a car is a long-term investment. It is essential to consider all possible scenarios to protect your Land Rover. Land Rover and Jaguar offer similar extended warranty options. We think buying the longer coverage for added peace of mind is probably a good idea for the 40 percent of customers who purchase their Land Rovers; the other nearly 60 percent lease. A Land Rover extended warranty starts to look really good when you consider the reliability of Land Rover vehicles.
Land Rover Reliability
Land Rover ended up second from last in the 2019 edition of the J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey (IQS®). The IQS surveys vehicle owners for problems encountered in the first 90 days of ownership and Jaguar was in last place in the 2019 IQS. For a longer-term view, the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, looks at 77 areas in 3-year-old vehicles. Land Rover came in second-to-last place in the 2019 edition, with Fiat taking the bottom slot. Jaguar’s reliability is important to Land Rover wonders because Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles share some components, including engines and electronics.
As with its sister brand, Jaguar, Land Rover’s quality and reliability do not match many other luxury brands. Land Rover’s low initial quality and long-term durability results suggest you may be making some trips back to the dealer for repairs before the original warranty runs out. Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles share some components, including engines and electronics.
Note that Consumer Reports, a noted source for automotive reliability, did not have enough Land Rover or Range Rover customer vehicles in its annual survey to compile reliability data on those brands.
Land Rover Repair Costs
Repairs for these British luxury vehicles can be costly. If you plan on keeping your Land Rover for a long time, it is essential to consider the cost of repairs. Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs are among the most capable on the market but also one of the most complex. One unexpected mechanical failure can cost thousands of dollars when you own a luxury vehicle.
We pulled some repair cost estimates from RepairPal for some of Land Rover’s most popular vehicles. You can review the cost of common repairs in the table below.
|Model
|Replacement
|Cost
|2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
|Replace transmission
|$13,426 to $13,726
|2017 Land Rover Discovery
|Replace cylinder head gasket
|$1,869 to $2,327
|2017 Land Rover Discovery
|Replace air conditioner compressor
|$1,581 to $1,719
|2017 Range Rover
|Replace transmission
|$14,846 to $15,324
|2017 Range Rover Evoque
|Replace turbocharger assembly
|$3,458 to $3,695
Land Rover Aftermarket Warranty
Considering the potentially high repair costs for Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles, buying an extended warranty deserves some serious consideration. The Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan is a comprehensive option with choices in the length of coverage. It is likely to be more expensive than a third-party warranty. Such a warranty, if available, may also provide more choices for coverage, such as a powertrain-only option, and could therefore save you money.
An aftermarket warranty will cover repairs at more than 30,000 repair facilities around the U.S., usually with a deductible. Some plans may let you set a $0 deductible, but, as with other types of protection plans, that raises the price of the premium.
Best Extended Warranty For Land Rover
Not all third-party warranty providers will cover high-end luxury models, and some only offer limited coverage, so you should inquire first. We ranked what we judged to be the best warranty providers and listed our top picks below. Contact each to see if it offers plans for Land Rover or Range Rover models. You could then ask for a sample contract and price quote to compare those to the extended warranties offered by dealers.
Use the tool below to get started with free quotes from our top three picks:
Land Rover Factory Warranty: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Land Rover’s factory warranty, certified pre-owned warranty, and extended warranty. Land Rover offers a short new vehicle warranty compared to its competitors. That is too bad since Land Rover vehicles are at the bottom of reliability rankings. To make up for this, Land Rover offers an extended warranty. However, Land Rover’s extended warranty is only available at dealerships and lacks options compared to third-party vehicle service contract companies.
FAQ: Land Rover Warranties
Below are common questions asked related to Land Rover’s warranty:
