When you buy a new Land Rover, it’ll be covered by a factory warranty. After that warranty expires, however, you could find yourself on the hook for an expensive repair unless you purchase a Land Rover extended warranty. Land Rover vehicles have some reliability issues, so this may be a real concern.

Land Rover extended warranties are available from the dealership as well as third-party providers. Though, keep in mind that not all providers cover luxury brands like Land Rovers. At the same time, Land Rover’s extended warranty can be quite expensive.

We’ve conducted extensive research and have identified a couple of excellent third-party warranty providers, CARCHEX and CarShield, that do cover Land Rover. Below, we’ll explain why you may need long-term coverage, what the Land Rover extended warranty entails, and why you should consider a plan from one of the best extended car warranty providers.