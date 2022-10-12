Kia makes affordable and generously backed vehicles. The 10-year/100,000-mile Kia warranty, offered on all Kia models sold in the U.S., is the automaker’s claim to fame, and it’s one of the reasons the brand has become more popular among consumers since 2008. Without a doubt, it’s one of the longest warranty periods in the industry, but the warranty itself has several conditions that shouldn’t be overlooked.

1. Not Fully Transferable

The vast majority of new car factory warranties are fully transferable to a subsequent owner whenever the used Kia is sold. However, the famous powertrain Kia warranty is not fully transferable to subsequent owners. Once the vehicle is sold, the length of the powertrain warranty is automatically reduced from a 10-year/100,000-mile term to a 5-year/60,000-mile term.

This shouldn’t turn buyers off from purchasing a Kia, as the second owner will still enjoy a warranty term comparable to other manufacturers in the automobile industry, but it’s an important distinction to note.

2. Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty Exceptions

Something else we noticed is many items that would be covered under the limited basic warranty for the full five years have shorter terms. For example:

Air conditioner refrigerant charge is covered for 12 months/unlimited miles.

The original battery in any Kia is only covered for 3 years/36,000 miles. Only a completely defective battery is deemed replaceable.

The same 3-year/36,000-mile coverage length applies to the vehicle’s audio system, entertainment system, and paint.

3. Surprising Limitations

While Kia’s warranty covers a lot of parts, it doesn’t cover everything. Expected exceptions caused by things like inept maintenance by the car owner and accidental damage are listed, but surprising exceptions like some repairs related to the UVO system (Kia’s in-vehicle media controller and infotainment system) are also in the contract. Also, in order to receive warranty service, owners are required to have their Kia serviced at an authorized Kia dealership.

4. Kia Warranty Benefits

Kia’s Roadside Assistance Program offers 5 years/60,000 miles of roadside assistance. This is a nice safety net for drivers, as they’ll have access to a Kia-staffed, toll-free hotline 24/7, even on holidays.

Benefits also include towing to a Kia dealership or alternate service location, gas delivery, flat tire assistance, and more, with up to $75 in coverage per occurrence. According to the Kia warranty contract, there is no limit on the number of roadside assistance incidents covered per car or driver. However, Kia does reserve the right to limit or deny these services when the claims or service requests are excessive in frequency.