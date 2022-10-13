The short answer is yes, Kia reliability is above average. While Kia earned a poor reputation when it entered the United States market nearly 20 years ago, much has changed. Today, the brand has an overall RepairPal reliability rating of 4.0 out of 5.0 and ranks third out of 32 car brands surveyed.

RepairPal determines reliability scores by looking at driver-reported data about brands’ average annual repair costs, the frequency of unexpected repairs, and the severity of needed repairs. Vehicles that earn a high RepairPal reliability rating, like Kias, are not likely to have many mechanical issues.

Kia guarantees its cars’ reliability with one of the best new car warranties in the industry. While most car manufacturers offer a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year powertrain warranty, Kia beats these numbers by a wide margin. The Kia warranty includes a five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty and a ten-year powertrain warranty.

You can expect your Kia to run well for at least a decade if you keep it properly maintained. Most significant issues will likely be covered under warranty if it doesn’t last.

Kia Factory Warranty

Kia has one of the best factory warranties in the business. New vehicles from Kia come with:

5 year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty

10 year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty

5 year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty

5 year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan

J.D. Power Kia

Kia has won several J.D. Power awards for various vehicles. For example, four 2020 model-year vehicles won the Highest Quality award that year: the Kia Soul, Forte, Sorento, and Sedona. Also, the 2016 Kia Soul won a J.D. Power Dependability award in 2019. This award considers problems reported in three-year-old used cars.