Kia Powertrain Warranty

The Powertrain plan covers many major parts of the engine, transmission, and drive axle, but is not as comprehensive as Kia’s original new car powertrain warranty. For example, the drive axle sub-section covers only the differential and axle housing. Without getting too technical, it leaves out things like driveshafts, half-shafts, and constant velocity (CV) joints. The latter assemblies comprise what many would consider the “axles.”

The lesson here is that you need to look at your Kia extended warranty options carefully to understand what is and isn’t covered.

Kia Silver Warranty

Choosing the Gold plan adds some additional coverage, such as more engine and steering system components, plus the drive axles (half-shafts) and CV joints. The “electrical” section expands to include critical parts like the electronic ignition module, windshield wiper motor, power window motors, and a number of parts essential to powertrain operation. Even this higher level of coverage still does not include rear suspension. For that, you need the Gold Plus protection plan.

Kia Gold Warranty

The Gold plan offers all the same features as Powertrain and Silver coverages, just more comprehensive. This plan protects your engine, transmission, drive axle, brakes, air conditioning, steering, front suspension, electrical and hybrid components for up to 120,000 miles.

Kia Gold Plus Warranty

Kia’s Platinum Plus coverage is an exclusionary contract like the Platinum plan. However, it goes beyond the Platinum level to include parts and repairs typically excluded from an extended warranty contract. These include:

Replacement of one set of brake pads and shoes

One battery replacement

Up to $1,200 wheel and tire replacement allowance

Headlamps

Wiper blades

Belts and hoses

Fuses, interior bulbs, exterior bulbs

One wheel alignment

Kia Platinum Warranty

The Platinum plan includes everything in the lower levels, as well as what Kia describes as “many assemblies of your vehicle.” It then defines Platinum as “exclusionary coverage,” meaning that your contract will only list the parts that are not covered, and everything not listed will be included in the plan.

The list of exclusions is too long to feature here, but it includes many wear-and-tear parts, such as:

Brake pads

Clutch parts (for manual transmission)

Door hinges

Lock cylinders

Paint

Exhaust system including the catalytic converter

Shock absorbers

And more

Those are things that many extended warranties, including third-party products, may not cover because they are designed to wear out or break down over time.