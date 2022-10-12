It doesn’t matter if you use your Jeep for off-road adventures or simply to drive the kids to school – you want to know that all of the essentials are covered. In this article, we dissect the Jeep warranty to find out exactly what parts are covered and what exclusions apply.
Read on for a better understanding of the manufacturer’s warranty. Then, learn more about the benefits of extended protection from Jeep and reputable third-party warranty providers.
Coverage from one of the best extended car warranty providers will provide you peace of mind on the road. Get a free quote from our top three providers below:
Jeep Factory Warranty
When you purchase a new Jeep from a dealership, the manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty, powertrain coverage, corrosion coverage, and warranties on genuine Mopar parts are all built into the cost – and you also receive the Federal Emission Warranty required by law. The Jeep warranty protects your vehicle from defects in parts and workmanship during your first few years of ownership.
Here’s what you can expect from each level of Jeep warranty coverage that comes with your new vehicle:
|Jeep Warranty
|Terms
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
Basic Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)
The basic Jeep warranty is the automaker’s bumper-to-bumper coverage. It protects the vehicle from the date of original purchase and takes care of the cost of most repairs. If there is any defect in materials or workmanship for parts like your engine, transmission, or air conditioning, this warranty covers all of the parts and labor. You also have access to roadside assistance to get your Jeep to the dealership in the event of a breakdown.
The Basic Limited Warranty excludes coverage for tires, unwired headphones, and any parts that weren’t part of the original vehicle.
Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)
The powertrain warranty protects parts and labor for the engine components, transmission, axle, and transaxle parts. It provides coverage on front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, and four-wheel-drive vehicles. Parts and services excluded from this coverage include:
- Engine tune-ups
- Coolant
- Worn wiper blades
- Brake pads
- Clutch linings
- Filters, plugs, or bulbs
- Scheduled lubrication
Corrosion Warranty
Sheet metal panels that get holes from rust or corrosion are covered under this warranty, excluding cosmetic and surface erosion. For sheet metal panels, the coverage term is 3 years/unlimited miles. For outer-body sheet metal panels finished with paint, the coverage term is 5 years/unlimited miles.
Mopar Parts And Accessories Limited Warranties
Along with the coverage provided by the Basic Limited Warranty and Powertrain Limited Warranty, many of your Jeep’s genuine Mopar parts are further protected against defective materials or workmanship with individual warranties. You’ll want to check the coverage details to better understand the various time and mileage limitations.
Covered Mopar parts include:
- Alternators
- Batteries
- Water pumps
- Gaskets and seals
- Collision parts
- Catalytic converters
- Powertrains
- Starters
- Diesel parts
- Shocks/struts
- Performance parts
- Brake pads/shoes
- Mufflers
Keep in mind, some of these components are only covered for 1-year/12,000 miles.
Jeep Extended Coverage: Mopar Vehicle Protection
There was a time when Mopar offered a Jeep lifetime warranty. This plan had flexible terms and unlimited miles, but the company took that option off the table.
Today, Mopar’s Jeep extended warranty is called Mopar Vehicle Protection, which includes two warranty plans for new and pre-owned Jeep vehicles:
- Maximum Care: This plan lasts for 8 years/150,000 miles and covers up to 5,000 components.
- Added Care: Powertrain and component coverage is extended with this plan that covers up to 800 components with a flexible term length.
Both plans include a car rental allowance, towing, roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage. But once these warranties end, you are on your own to pay for replacement parts and repairs.
Jeep Warranty Exclusions
Both the Basic Limited Warranty and the Powertrain Limited Warranty come with restrictions. While these warranties cover the cost of repairs and labor, you must go to an authorized Jeep dealer for service. Furthermore, only the parts that were original to the Jeep are covered by these protection plans.
While there is some wiggle room for modifications, you could end up voiding the warranty if you don’t maintain your Jeep correctly. These actions may cause you to be denied warranty coverage for certain items but won’t void the entire warranty:
- Installing aftermarket accessories or a lift kit
- Using non-Mopar parts, additives, or materials
- Applying rustproofing products
- Using a non-Mopar approved refrigerant
On the other hand, some modifications could void the entire warranty coverage. If you change or tamper with the odometer, you will lose your warranty. The only time this is permitted is if the repair technician does it while following all of the legal guidelines. You also can’t attach a device to your Jeep that disconnects the vehicle’s odometer.
None of the Jeep warranties provide coverage for collision damage, weather, or acts of nature. You won’t receive any repairs for damage caused by:
- Chemicals
- Salt
- Tree sap
- Acid rain
- Road hazards
- Hailstorms
- Sandstorms
- Floods
- Earthquakes
- Tornados
- Lightning
In addition, your factory warranty doesn’t cover the cost of repairs caused by a lack of maintenance. If you use contaminated fuel or fluids that aren’t recommended by the owner’s manual on your Jeep Compass or Wrangler, you can expect to be denied coverage if a part fails. Routine maintenance is the responsibility of the owner and is not included in the vehicle protection plan.
If you aren’t sure whether your Jeep vehicle has a warranty, you can check on the Mopar website.
Cost Of Jeep Repairs
Once your Jeep warranty expires, you need to decide what to do next. Expensive and significant failures often occur more frequently when a vehicle gets older. If you don’t have an extended warranty, you could be paying for repairs out of pocket.
RepairPal ranks Jeep 15th out of 32 brands for reliability. The average annual repair cost sits at $634, which is relatively high when compared to other brands. In general, there is a 13 percent chance that a repair will be severe.
Among the many Jeep repairs you might face, here are some of the most common:
|Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Windshield Wiper Motor Replacement
|$223 to $294
|Jeep Cherokee
|Exhaust Manifold Gasket Replacement
|$395 to $493
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Intake Manifold Gasket Replacement
|$817 to $1,020
|Jeep Renegade
|Fuel Level Sending Unit Replacement
|$895 to $912
|Jeep Cherokee
|Timing Chain Tensioner Replacement
|$1,239 to $1,435
Third-Party Providers for Extended Warranties
When you purchase a Jeep extended warranty through an independent warranty company, rather than the dealer or Mopar, you receive some additional benefits.
- Price comparisons: You have the option to get multiple quotes and go with the provider offering the best price. You can’t do this at the Jeep dealership.
- Easy payments: Some companies offer flexible payment schedules. When you purchase a warranty at the dealer and roll it into your financing, you will end up paying interest on the plan.
- Choice of mechanic: Visit any authorized shop for repairs. There’s no need to take your car back to the dealership for service if you don’t want to.
- No pressure: When you purchase a vehicle at the dealership, you may need to make a decision on extended coverage then and there. With third-party providers, you can shop for a Jeep extended warranty anytime.
- Added perks: Some plans include rental car coverage, roadside assistance, and more.
Based on a survey our team conducted in 2021, most respondents purchased an extended warranty through CarShield, with Endurance and Carchex rounding out the top three most popular third-party warranty providers.
We recently took the time to investigate the best extended car warranty companies and came up with our top three choices – Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. To learn more, check out our Endurance warranty review, our CARCHEX review, and our Protect My Car review.
FAQ: Jeep Warranties
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.