Both the Basic Limited Warranty and the Powertrain Limited Warranty come with restrictions. While these warranties cover the cost of repairs and labor, you must go to an authorized Jeep dealer for service. Furthermore, only the parts that were original to the Jeep are covered by these protection plans.

While there is some wiggle room for modifications, you could end up voiding the warranty if you don’t maintain your Jeep correctly. These actions may cause you to be denied warranty coverage for certain items but won’t void the entire warranty:

Installing aftermarket accessories or a lift kit

Using non-Mopar parts, additives, or materials

Applying rustproofing products

Using a non-Mopar approved refrigerant

On the other hand, some modifications could void the entire warranty coverage. If you change or tamper with the odometer, you will lose your warranty. The only time this is permitted is if the repair technician does it while following all of the legal guidelines. You also can’t attach a device to your Jeep that disconnects the vehicle’s odometer.

None of the Jeep warranties provide coverage for collision damage, weather, or acts of nature. You won’t receive any repairs for damage caused by:

Chemicals

Salt

Tree sap

Acid rain

Road hazards

Hailstorms

Sandstorms

Floods

Earthquakes

Tornados

Lightning

In addition, your factory warranty doesn’t cover the cost of repairs caused by a lack of maintenance. If you use contaminated fuel or fluids that aren’t recommended by the owner’s manual on your Jeep Compass or Wrangler, you can expect to be denied coverage if a part fails. Routine maintenance is the responsibility of the owner and is not included in the vehicle protection plan.

If you aren’t sure whether your Jeep vehicle has a warranty, you can check on the Mopar website.