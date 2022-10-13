If you are looking to continue your coverage after your factory Jeep warranty expires, consider a Jeep extended warranty to protect your car or even a third-party vehicle service contract, which may be able to provide better coverage at a more affordable price. We’ll explain both options below.
Third-party vehicle service contracts offer similar extended warranty coverage for Jeep vehicles but come with more freedom as well. These extended car warranties can be added on at any point, and they can provide more comprehensive coverage than factory options. In our research of the best car warranty providers, we found some reputable coverage providers that are worth considering to protect your Jeep.
What Does Jeep Extended Warranty Cover?
Jeep offers two extended warranty plans: the Maximum Care Plan, which covers over 5,000 components and extends up to 8 years/125,000 miles, and the Added Care Plus Plan, which covers over 800 components and is available for up to 8 years/150,000 miles.
Jeep Extended Warranty Coverage
|Jeep Extended Warranty Plan
|Coverage Terms
|Mopar® Maximum Care
|8 years/125,000 miles
|Mopar® Added Care Plus
|5 years/60,000 miles to 8 years/150,000 miles
Jeep Extended Warranty Plans
Jeep’s extended warranty is also called Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP). The two basic MVP plans are Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.
- Maximum Care: This plan covers over 5,000 components and is similar to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. Coverage can extend to 8 years or 125,000 miles. Roadside assistance benefits include allowances for towing and expire at 100,000 miles.
- Added Care Plus: This plan covers 800 components and is similar to a powertrain warranty. Coverage is available for up to 8 years or 150,000 miles. It’s an inclusionary warranty that lists each covered part and includes the engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, engine cooling, air conditioning, and brake parts, among others.
Jeep Extended Warranty Cost
You can purchase a Jeep extended warranty outright or pay for it in installments. If you buy it when you purchase your Jeep, you can roll the cost into your monthly car payment. However, if you purchase an MVP plan after your start date, you have to pay for it separately. In addition to the cost of the plan, you may be on the hook for a $200, $100, or $0 deductible. The amount depends on the type of plan you select.
Most Jeep extended warranty plans are transferrable to subsequent owners for a $50 fee. Another perk both main plans include is Trip Interruption Protection. Under this provision, Jeep’s extended warranty will cover up to $1,000 for meals, lodging, and rentals if your car breaks down because of a covered part failure. You have to be at least 100 miles from home to claim this perk, though. All of these benefits expire once your odometer reaches 100,000 miles.
Background On Jeep, FCA, And Mopar
A little background information is helpful when we’re talking about Jeep’s extended warranty. Jeep is part of a group of car brands under the name Fiat Chrysler Automobiles or FCA. FCA brand vehicles also include Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Chrysler, and more.
Jeep’s extended warranty is easy to navigate. You can use it at any of the four national FCA brand dealerships, and all parts come from Mopar®. Mopar is a subsidiary of FCA that handles all customer care, parts, and warranty services. The name comes from a mashup between “motor” and “parts.” A Jeep warranty is synonymous with a Mopar warranty.
Jeep Extended Warranty Eligibility
Vehicles have to be within 4 years of their in-service date and have fewer than 48,000 miles to be eligible for either a Maximum Care or Added Care Plus Jeep extended warranty. It’s important to note that when an MVP plan is purchased, it comes into effect on that date. For example, if you still have two years left on your bumper-to-bumper warranty, your MVP plan will not begin after that ends. Instead, your coverage will overlap for two years.
Waiting until the end of the 3-year/36,000-mile window means the new coverage will overlap with the existing powertrain warranty by one year. If you wait beyond that timeframe, you won’t be able to purchase a Jeep extended warranty. However, you might not want to wait that long. Mopar can add surcharges if you purchase an MVP plan after your car reaches 1 year or 12,000 miles.
While that doesn’t give you a whole lot of time to decide if you want a Jeep extended warranty, at least it is factory-backed protection with genuine Mopar parts. There is an option to extend your MVP coverage even further, and that’s called Mopar Vehicle Protection Extended (MVPE). This option continues your coverage for up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.
As with all factory-backed plans, Jeep’s extended warranty requires that you get your Jeep repaired at a dealership. The downside is that you can’t pick your own repair shop. There may be times when you go in for a repair, and one part is covered while another isn’t. Typically, dealership repair costs are higher than independent shops.
Why Should You Consider An Extended Warranty?
One of the main benefits of an extended warranty is the peace of mind that your expenses won’t suddenly spike. While there is a chance that you won’t need to use the warranty to its full potential, there’s also a chance that it will save you from a repair bill that could cost thousands.
Car repairs can be unpredictable, but your budget doesn’t have to be. Extended warranties are especially helpful as cars get older. That’s why many factory warranties aren’t very long. In the case of MVP, you have to purchase the plan before 3 years/36,000 miles (or 1 year/12,000 miles for the best price). At that time, most cars are still functioning properly. What if you want to wait a little while and get a different kind of plan down the road? Jeep’s extended warranty doesn’t leave you that luxury.
Jeep Factory Warranty
Before getting into Jeep’s extended warranty, we’ll briefly touch on what’s offered for a Jeep factory warranty. All new Jeeps come with a Basic Limited Warranty that covers defects in materials or workmanship. This is also called the bumper-to-bumper warranty, and it lasts for 3 years or 36,000 miles. New Jeeps also come with a Powertrain Limited Warranty for 5 years or 60,000 miles. This Jeep warranty covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.
Those are the two standard warranties that most manufacturers provide, and the coverage periods are nothing out of the ordinary. Additionally, Jeep offers a limited corrosion warranty that pays for the repair or replacement of any metal sheets that have been rusted. This lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles for non-visible panels and 5 years/60,000 miles for exterior panels. This does not cover chips or surface rust spots in the finish.
Lastly, Jeep offers roadside assistance with new cars for 5 years or 60,000 miles. Compared to what most factory warranties cover, it’s a middle-of-the-road offering. The powertrain warranty is a decent length, but the bumper-to-bumper warranty is on the shorter end when compared to other brands.
Are Jeeps Reliable?
Jeeps are built for adventure. The brand has a culture that values ruggedness and experience. To back that up, Jeep is one of the few carmakers that produces passenger vehicles that you can take off-road. While that’s all true, Jeep vehicles aren’t immune to deterioration over time.
Jeep Repairs
For example, if you have a Jeep Wrangler, these are some repair costs that you might experience at some point:
|Jeep Repair
|Average Cost
|Exhaust manifold replacement
|$951 to $1,079
|Valve cover gasket replacement
|$258 to $322
|Fuel injector replacement
|$722 to $787
|Wheel alignment
|$132 to $167
*Cost estimates are based on RepairPal.com
Without a Jeep extended warranty, you might have to pay these costs out of pocket. Some of these expenses are manageable, while others might not be for many people. In 2018, almost 40 percent of Americans said they would have a hard time covering a $400 unexpected expense, according to Federal Reserve data.
Looking at Jeep Wrangler reliability, RepairPal data shows that owners are more likely to experience severe problems when they go into the shop compared to other brands. A severe problem would cost significantly more than $400, and some people may have to go into debt to cover it.
J.D. Power ranked Jeep in 26th place in its 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. Considering 32 car brands were in that study, the result isn’t stellar. According to the study, Jeeps manifest an average of 159 problems per 100 vehicles in the first three years of ownership.
Jeep Extended Warranty: Conclusion
While Jeep’s extended warranty has a few exciting perks, you can’t add it on at any point in time. The plans are also somewhat limited since there are only a couple of options. If you set your sights beyond the factory, you’ll find numerous independent warranty providers that can extend coverage for your Jeep in different ways.
While there are a large number of options, not all are created equal. Also, you should be aware that sometimes Jeep dealerships may try to sell a third-party warranty to you without adequately explaining that it’s not really Jeep’s extended warranty. If you’re presented with a third-party plan at a dealership, ask for some time to read the whole contract. That will save you from surprises later on down the road.
In our research, a few third-party providers rise above the rest. These were companies that provided value through coverage options, extra perks, customer service, business track record, and more.
|Jeep Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start date
|Upon expiration of factory warranty
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|8 years/150,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|Sometimes
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0, $100, or $200
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓ (expires at 100,000 miles)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair network
|Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.