Vehicles have to be within 4 years of their in-service date and have fewer than 48,000 miles to be eligible for either a Maximum Care or Added Care Plus Jeep extended warranty. It’s important to note that when an MVP plan is purchased, it comes into effect on that date. For example, if you still have two years left on your bumper-to-bumper warranty, your MVP plan will not begin after that ends. Instead, your coverage will overlap for two years.

Waiting until the end of the 3-year/36,000-mile window means the new coverage will overlap with the existing powertrain warranty by one year. If you wait beyond that timeframe, you won’t be able to purchase a Jeep extended warranty. However, you might not want to wait that long. Mopar can add surcharges if you purchase an MVP plan after your car reaches 1 year or 12,000 miles.

While that doesn’t give you a whole lot of time to decide if you want a Jeep extended warranty, at least it is factory-backed protection with genuine Mopar parts. There is an option to extend your MVP coverage even further, and that’s called Mopar Vehicle Protection Extended (MVPE). This option continues your coverage for up to 12 years or 160,000 miles.

As with all factory-backed plans, Jeep’s extended warranty requires that you get your Jeep repaired at a dealership. The downside is that you can’t pick your own repair shop. There may be times when you go in for a repair, and one part is covered while another isn’t. Typically, dealership repair costs are higher than independent shops.

Why Should You Consider An Extended Warranty?

One of the main benefits of an extended warranty is the peace of mind that your expenses won’t suddenly spike. While there is a chance that you won’t need to use the warranty to its full potential, there’s also a chance that it will save you from a repair bill that could cost thousands.

Car repairs can be unpredictable, but your budget doesn’t have to be. Extended warranties are especially helpful as cars get older. That’s why many factory warranties aren’t very long. In the case of MVP, you have to purchase the plan before 3 years/36,000 miles (or 1 year/12,000 miles for the best price). At that time, most cars are still functioning properly. What if you want to wait a little while and get a different kind of plan down the road? Jeep’s extended warranty doesn’t leave you that luxury.