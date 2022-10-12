The Jeep certified pre-owned (CPO) program includes a rigorous inspection process and warranty coverage from Mopar®, the parts manufacturer for several General Motors brands. But what does the Jeep CPO certification process look like, and how good is Jeep CPO warranty coverage compared to competitors?
This article will explain the Jeep CPO certification requirements and Jeep CPO warranty coverage in detail. We’ll also discuss the pros and cons of purchasing extended warranty coverage for your pre-owned Jeep.
Jeep CPO Warranty Overview
Jeep is a part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC motor group. FCA’s brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ram, and more. Each of these brands undergoes the same certification process and is backed by the same Mopar warranties, which include a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care warranty.
- 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty: This coverage protects powertrain components such as the engine, driveline, and transmission, and it starts from the vehicle’s original sale date.
- 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care coverage: This coverage protects over 5,000 vehicle components, and it begins when you purchase the CPO vehicle or after the factory 3-year/36,000-mile Basic New Vehicle Warranty expires.
Both warranties require a deductible to be paid per repair visit. However, you’ll need to check with your local Jeep dealer for the specific deductible amount. In addition to paying for unexpected mechanical breakdowns, Jeep’s CPO warranty includes:
- Roadside assistance
- 24-hour towing
- Car rental allowance
- Transferability to new owners for a $50 fee
Compared to other CPO programs, Jeep CPO warranty coverage is average. While the powertrain warranty lasts longer than many, the Maximum Care warranty is on the short side. The warranty also includes a deductible, which isn’t uncommon.
Jeep Pre-Owned Certification Process
CPO Jeeps must meet several qualification standards. The vehicle must have less than 75,000 miles on the odometer and be no more than five years old. The certification also requires a damage-free frame and a clean title.
Eligible Jeeps undergo a 125-point inspection and reconditioning process. The inspection includes a road test, and any malfunctioning parts are repaired or replaced. All safety recalls will also be performed before the vehicle is sold. When you purchase a CPO Jeep, you’ll receive a free CARFAX® vehicle history report as well as a three-month subscription to SiriusXM® satellite radio.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
While the Jeep CPO inspection process practically guarantees that your Jeep is not a lemon, that doesn’t mean you won’t experience mechanical issues down the road. Most vehicles require repairs at some point, especially as they age.
Jeep’s CPO warranty will cover damages for a short time, but it expires rather quickly. However, you can extend your Jeep warranty coverage through Mopar or an independent provider. But are extended car warranties on used cars worth it?
To help you decide if you should extend your Jeep CPO warranty coverage, consider Jeep reliability ratings and average repair costs. RepairPal, a cost-estimation site for vehicle repairs, rates Jeep 3.5 out of 5.0 for reliability. The brand places 15th out of 32 car brands surveyed. See the table below for a breakdown of Jeep’s RepairPal reliability scores.
|Jeep
|Average Across All Vehicle Brands
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$634
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.3 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of a Severe Repair*
|13%
|12%
*A severe repair costs three or more times the average annual repair cost across all vehicle brands.
The average annual repair cost for Jeep vehicles is relatively low. And it is possible that not all of these repairs would be covered by an extended warranty. For some drivers, it may be better to set aside a savings account for auto repairs instead.
However, a costly, unexpected repair isn’t impossible. An extended warranty can financially protect you against that possibility. Consider some common Jeep repairs as reported by RepairPal users.
What Does A Jeep Extended Warranty Cover?
If you decide to purchase a Jeep extended warranty for your CPO Jeep, you will have four manufacturer-backed options, all sold through Mopar. You must purchase a contract before your Jeep is more than 10 model years old. In some cases, you may have to purchase this warranty coverage when you buy your CPO Jeep.
Extended warranties pay to repair or replace defective materials or workmanship after the factory warranty expires. Mopar’s Vehicle Protection plans include Maximum CareSM, Added Care PlusSM, Added CareSM, and Powertrain Care PlusSM.
|Maximum Care
|Added Care Plus
|Added Care
|Powertrain Care Plus
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Driveline
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Power Group
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Engine Cooling and Fuel Systems
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Front Suspension
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Rear Suspension
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Luxury Group
|✔
|✔
|Instrumentation
|✔
|✔
|Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
|✔
|✔
|Expanded Electrical
|✔
|✔
|Body Mechanisms (Handles and Latches)
|✔
|Manual Interior Mechanisms
|✔
|Safety and Security
|✔
|Full Mechanical
|✔
Each warranty includes a $100 or $200 deductible. The highest level of coverage – Maximum Care – is comprehensive. The contract covers all mechanical and electrical components except:
- Catalytic converter
- Glass
- Bulbs
- Body
- Paint
- Tires
- Clutch
- Brake pads and shoes
- Rotors
- Belts
- Wipers
Coverage can be added for one to five years and 12,000, 15,000, or unlimited miles. All repairs must be performed at a certified Chrysler dealership.
Extended car warranty cost varies from dealership to dealership and may be negotiable. Your final price will depend on your coverage level, coverage length, and chosen deductible.
Added Perks
Mopar’s extended warranty contracts come with a few added benefits, including:
- Rental car reimbursement: Covers rental car or taxi costs up to $35 per day ($175 maximum per occurrence) if your vehicle is in the shop for a covered repair
- Roadside assistance: Includes towing, flat tire changes, battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, and lockout services up to $100 per occurrence
- Trip interruption reimbursement: Covers the cost of food, lodging, and a rental car up to $1,000 if you break down more than 100 miles from home
- Full transferability: Remaining coverage transfers to any subsequent owner for a $50 fee
Other Choices For Jeep Coverage
Jeep isn’t your only option for extended warranty coverage. We’ve reviewed some of the best extended car warranty providers and found that many have several advantages over manufacturer-backed warranties.
A third-party extended warranty is often less expensive, offers a greater choice of repair shops, can be purchased at any time, and provides coverage for older vehicles. Independent contracts typically last longer than the manufacturer’s alternative as well. Some providers offer term limits up to 250,000 miles. For free quotes from some of the industry’s most reputable extended car warranty companies, click below.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.