Jeep is a part of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC motor group. FCA’s brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ram, and more. Each of these brands undergoes the same certification process and is backed by the same Mopar warranties, which include a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and a 3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care warranty.

7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty: This coverage protects powertrain components such as the engine, driveline, and transmission, and it starts from the vehicle’s original sale date.

3-month/3,000-mile Maximum Care coverage: This coverage protects over 5,000 vehicle components, and it begins when you purchase the CPO vehicle or after the factory 3-year/36,000-mile Basic New Vehicle Warranty expires.

Both warranties require a deductible to be paid per repair visit. However, you’ll need to check with your local Jeep dealer for the specific deductible amount. In addition to paying for unexpected mechanical breakdowns, Jeep’s CPO warranty includes:

Roadside assistance

24-hour towing

Car rental allowance

Transferability to new owners for a $50 fee

Compared to other CPO programs, Jeep CPO warranty coverage is average. While the powertrain warranty lasts longer than many, the Maximum Care warranty is on the short side. The warranty also includes a deductible, which isn’t uncommon.