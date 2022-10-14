Advertiser Disclosure

Among luxury car brands, Jaguar’s warranty stands out as one of the best. The brand increased warranty coverage starting with its 2016 models, and in our 2018 survey of 35 new car warranties, we ranked it in the top five. Jaguar also provides an excellent warranty for its Approved certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles.

You buy a car, however, not a warranty. Jaguar has long been an “emotional” brand. That is, people have bought Jaguars more for their style and performance than for reliability. And that’s OK. The industry needs exciting cars like the Jaguar F-Type sports car and high-style SUVs like the F-Pace. Also, as the auto industry continues to move toward electric vehicles, it’s encouraging to see a classic brand like Jaguar at the forefront with the I-Pace.

It’s reliability where Jaguar has a checkered history, and industry sources suggest that the brand still struggles with this issue. That’s a good reason to consider buying extended warranty coverage for a Jaguar. You can buy a Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan from a dealer, and there may be some aftermarket choices, as well.

We reviewed and ranked what we consider the best extended warranty providers, but you’d need to check with individual companies to ask if they offer warranty plans for Jaguars. Third-party warranty companies don’t always cover luxury and high-end sports models that they might view as a higher risk for expensive repairs. Though, if you can get coverage from one of these car warranty providers, it could be well worth the benefits.