Jaguar Extended Warranty Coverage

Jaguar’s extended warranty allows owners to extend most of the coverage from the factory warranty. There is only one coverage option, but it can be offered for different lengths of time. Here are a few systems covered under the Jaguar extended warranty:

Engine components

Infotainment

Powertrain control unit

Air conditioning

Clutch

Steering

Braking system

Electrical systems

Gearbox

Cooling system

Manual/automatic transmission

Electronic ignition

Turbocharger/supercharger

Four-wheel-drive transmission (where applicable)

Starter motor

Axles and transfer box

Propshaft

Suspension

Catalytic converter

Fuel system

Diesel injection systems

You’ll notice in the list above that infotainment systems are covered. That’s especially good to know for Jaguar. Recent model years now come with Jaguar InControl® apps and technology that let owners start their vehicles remotely, call for roadside or emergency assistance, and more. Jaguar owners also get a few more perks with the protection plan:

Repairs are made with genuine Jaguar parts.

Claims limits for repairs can go up to the value of your vehicle.

You can add 24/7 roadside assistance.

Travel protection is included.

While the plan can come in different lengths, we noticed one common option is 7 years or 100,000 miles. Remember, those limits are measured from the in-service date and total mileage on the car. So, if your car is four years old, this plan would only add three more years of coverage (depending on the mileage).

Jaguar Elite Care

Another thing to note is that Jaguar EliteCare, the maintenance coverage perk, is not included in a factory extended warranty. That means you’ll be on the hook for regular maintenance. Make sure you stay on schedule, too, because doing so is usually a requirement of extended warranty agreements.

Jaguar Extended Warranty Cost

Jaguar doesn’t advertise extended warranty costs online, which is common in the industry. When you shop around, you may even find different Jaguar extended warranty prices from different dealerships in your area. According to some Jaguar forum posts, Jaguar’s extended warranty can cost as much as $5,000 for the longest plan term.

The total cost of a plan also depends on the age and mileage of your car. Repairs done by a dealer require a deductible of $100. However, if you get service outside of the network, you’ll have to pay $250 per repair.

We also found documentation from different dealerships that say dealer repairs do not require a deductible, and out-of-network repairs require a $100 deductible. That’s a big difference in cost, so be sure to sit down with your dealer and read the plan’s documentation if you’re thinking of getting a Jaguar extended warranty.

Jaguar is a luxury brand, so extended warranties will cost more. However, it’s still a good idea to shop around and get prices from both the dealer and third-party providers.

Downsides Of Jaguar’s Extended Warranty

While Jaguar’s extended warranty is comprehensive, it also shares some downsides with other dealer extended warranties. First, you only have a certain window of time in which to extend your coverage. If your car hits the 59,000-mile mark, you won’t be able to get the Vehicle Protection Plan. The same is true if you’re within 30 days of the 5-year mark.

Around that time, you’ll probably get phone calls from your dealer telling you that your eligibility is expiring. Those phone calls can be a little stressful, especially if you think the dealer’s extended warranty is your only option.

As we mentioned above, you’ll most likely have a deductible for repairs. If you expand your search to third-party providers, there’s a good chance you could find a plan without a deductible or with a lower one. There are only about 180 Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in the U.S. That means you’ll probably have to pay the $250 deductible unless you live near a dealership.

Lastly, Jaguar’s extended warranty doesn’t extend for too long. In contrast, some third-party contracts can cover repairs up to 200,000 or even 250,000 miles.