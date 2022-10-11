Jaguars, especially ones that are a few years old, aren’t known for their reliability and can be expensive to maintain in the long run. A Jaguar extended warranty can help, but so can a third-party vehicle service contract. We’ll explore both options below.
We’ve gone through dozens of the best extended car warranty providers to find the best of the best. We look at customer service ratings, industry reputation, coverage options, and perks to find them. Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield all stood out in our research, though we recommend Endurance because it covers all Jaguar models.
Jaguar Extended Warranty Costs And Coverage
The Jaguar Vehicle Protection Plan covers almost everything that the factory limited warranty covers. Drivers are required to purchase the plan before the factory warranty is within 30 days and 1,000 miles of expiring. The plan carries a $100 deductible for dealership repairs and a $250 deductible for out-of-network repairs.
|Jaguar Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CarShield
|CARCHEX
|Start Date
|Min. 1,000 miles and 30 days remaining on original warranty
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|Varies
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|10 years/150,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|1.0
|6
|6
|5
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$100 ($250 non-dealer repair)
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Jaguar dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Cancellation Policy
|Cancelable
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Jaguar Extended Warranty Coverage
Jaguar’s extended warranty allows owners to extend most of the coverage from the factory warranty. There is only one coverage option, but it can be offered for different lengths of time. Here are a few systems covered under the Jaguar extended warranty:
- Engine components
- Infotainment
- Powertrain control unit
- Air conditioning
- Clutch
- Steering
- Braking system
- Electrical systems
- Gearbox
- Cooling system
- Manual/automatic transmission
- Electronic ignition
- Turbocharger/supercharger
- Four-wheel-drive transmission (where applicable)
- Starter motor
- Axles and transfer box
- Propshaft
- Suspension
- Catalytic converter
- Fuel system
- Diesel injection systems
You’ll notice in the list above that infotainment systems are covered. That’s especially good to know for Jaguar. Recent model years now come with Jaguar InControl® apps and technology that let owners start their vehicles remotely, call for roadside or emergency assistance, and more. Jaguar owners also get a few more perks with the protection plan:
- Repairs are made with genuine Jaguar parts.
- Claims limits for repairs can go up to the value of your vehicle.
- You can add 24/7 roadside assistance.
- Travel protection is included.
While the plan can come in different lengths, we noticed one common option is 7 years or 100,000 miles. Remember, those limits are measured from the in-service date and total mileage on the car. So, if your car is four years old, this plan would only add three more years of coverage (depending on the mileage).
Jaguar Elite Care
Another thing to note is that Jaguar EliteCare, the maintenance coverage perk, is not included in a factory extended warranty. That means you’ll be on the hook for regular maintenance. Make sure you stay on schedule, too, because doing so is usually a requirement of extended warranty agreements.
Jaguar Extended Warranty Cost
Jaguar doesn’t advertise extended warranty costs online, which is common in the industry. When you shop around, you may even find different Jaguar extended warranty prices from different dealerships in your area. According to some Jaguar forum posts, Jaguar’s extended warranty can cost as much as $5,000 for the longest plan term.
The total cost of a plan also depends on the age and mileage of your car. Repairs done by a dealer require a deductible of $100. However, if you get service outside of the network, you’ll have to pay $250 per repair.
We also found documentation from different dealerships that say dealer repairs do not require a deductible, and out-of-network repairs require a $100 deductible. That’s a big difference in cost, so be sure to sit down with your dealer and read the plan’s documentation if you’re thinking of getting a Jaguar extended warranty.
Jaguar is a luxury brand, so extended warranties will cost more. However, it’s still a good idea to shop around and get prices from both the dealer and third-party providers.
Downsides Of Jaguar’s Extended Warranty
While Jaguar’s extended warranty is comprehensive, it also shares some downsides with other dealer extended warranties. First, you only have a certain window of time in which to extend your coverage. If your car hits the 59,000-mile mark, you won’t be able to get the Vehicle Protection Plan. The same is true if you’re within 30 days of the 5-year mark.
Around that time, you’ll probably get phone calls from your dealer telling you that your eligibility is expiring. Those phone calls can be a little stressful, especially if you think the dealer’s extended warranty is your only option.
As we mentioned above, you’ll most likely have a deductible for repairs. If you expand your search to third-party providers, there’s a good chance you could find a plan without a deductible or with a lower one. There are only about 180 Jaguar Land Rover dealerships in the U.S. That means you’ll probably have to pay the $250 deductible unless you live near a dealership.
Lastly, Jaguar’s extended warranty doesn’t extend for too long. In contrast, some third-party contracts can cover repairs up to 200,000 or even 250,000 miles.
Jaguar Factory Warranty
If you’re thinking about extending your Jaguar’s warranty, it’s important to know what coverage you already have. Here’s what Jaguar’s factory warranty covers:
- New vehicle limited warranty (bumper-to-bumper and powertrain): 5 years/60,000 miles
- EliteCare complimentary scheduled maintenance: 5 years/60,000 miles
- Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000 miles
- Battery, corrosion, adjustments, and emissions for varying lengths
After your Jaguar goes beyond 5 years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first), you won’t have bumper-to-bumper or powertrain coverage.
Jaguar Repairs
Jaguar’s factory warranty is actually longer than most other luxury car warranties. In 2015, the company introduced the present warranty along with EliteCare, which covers scheduled maintenance for the duration of the warranty.
That being the case, there are still costs to owning a Jaguar. The factory warranty doesn’t cover everything, and, according to RepairPal, owners spend about $1,123 per year on maintenance and repairs on average. The brand gets a reliability rating of 2.5 out of 5.0 from RepairPal because of high ownership costs.
Here are some repairs you might encounter as your Jaguar moves beyond the factory warranty period:
Jaguar Repair Costs By Model
|Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Jaguar XF
|Air conditioning drier receiver replacement
|$252 to $405
|Jaguar XE
|AC compressor replacement
|$1,003 to $1,325
|Jaguar XJ8
|Oil pump replacement
|$1,506 to $1,766
Some models are more prone to problems than others. According to CarComplaints.com, the S-Type, X-Type, XF, and XJ get more complaints than other models. The experts at Griffin’s Auto Repair say Jaguar also has a history of transmission issues, including requiring maintenance before the standard 60,000-mile interval.
So, if your Jag is almost at 60,000 miles, you might want to consider an extended warranty to at least cover the transmission once the factory warranty ends.
What Are The Benefits Of Third-Party Warranties?
Earlier, we mentioned three types of extended coverage options: factory extended warranties, vehicle service contracts sold by dealers, and third-party vehicle service contracts. Out of these, third-party contracts from independent companies typically have the most flexibility in terms of coverage length and what repairs are covered.
For example, Endurance has six different coverage levels that range from basic powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary coverage. The option for basic coverage can come in handy, especially if you own an older Jaguar that would be beyond the limits of the factory extended warranty. Or, you could choose to go with a lower plan to save a bit of money, instead. There’s also the EnduranceAdvantage™ plan, which combines extended auto warranty coverage and routine maintenance.
Another benefit is that Endurance provides coverage for up to 8 years/200,000+ miles on most vehicles. Since Jaguar is a luxury brand, those limits might be a little different, but coverage from Endurance would still last longer than the manufacturer’s Vehicle Protection Plan.
We named Endurance “Best Coverage” out of the companies we researched. It’s a direct provider, meaning the company manages the plans that it sells. In the world of vehicle service contracts, many companies sell plans managed and backed by other companies. In the case of Endurance, you would work with the same company throughout the whole process of buying a plan and also using your coverage. One nice thing about this is it makes the claims process go faster.
In our research, we also found that CarShield was the “Best Value” and named CARCHEX “Best for Used Cars.” While these companies don’t cover every Jaguar model, they do cover some models. CARCHEX is known for its customer service and a wide variety of coverage options. It’s also backed by industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com. CarShield has a 4.0-star rating on Trustpilot with over 22,000 reviews. It also has a good range of coverage options, including a plan tailored to cover high-tech components.
Jaguar Extended Warranty Review
Jaguar’s extended warranty offers the same comprehensive coverage that the factory warranty offers. However, it can be a bit expensive compared to other options. We recommend getting a few quotes from third-party companies to get the best deal.
|Jaguar Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CarShield
|CARCHEX
|Start Date
|Min. 1,000 miles and 30 days remaining on original warranty
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|Varies
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|10 years/150,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|1
|6
|6
|5
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$100 ($250 non-dealer repair)
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Jaguar dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Cancellation Policy
|Cancelable
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.