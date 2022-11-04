Is CarShield A Legitimate Company?
Yes, CarShield is legit. Our study of the best extended car warranties found that CarShield is the best value in 2022. The company has earned a customer review score of 4.0 out of 5.0 on Trustpilot based on over 28,000 customer reviews.
CarShield offers five coverage levels that protect against mechanical breakdowns and come with roadside assistance. The provider also offers specialty coverage for motorcycles and ATVs. CarShield plans start at $99 per month and can be canceled anytime.
Is CarShield Reputable?
While CarShield has been a legit car warranty provider in the industry for over 16 years, it has a below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer review score resulting from many customer complaints on the platform.
CarShield has come under fire from the BBB for allegedly misleading advertisements and failing to address customer concerns after being contacted. In one instance, the BBB took issue with a CarShield mailer that created a false sense of urgency, according to the platform. Because of this, the company has received a F rating from the BBB. Below are a couple of examples of CarShield complaints:
“If I could give zero stars I would!! Definitely a scam! We made our payments every month for a year and never made a claim until today! The flat out argued that the part we needed was separate from the ac compressor and its not. They wont pay to have the pully/clutch repaired unless the compressor is also bad.”
– Tipton P – BBB (4/30/2022)
“Poor customer service communication skills I have been without a car 6 days and my car has been ready scar shield is claiming they didn’t receive a invoice to pay and I’m have to pay more than expected because they don’t pay 100% for the parts car shield is a rip off”
– R.W. – BBB (5/5/2022)
CarShield has denied all of the BBB’s allegations and claims it is committed to providing transparent and accurate information to consumers.
CarShield Customer Service And Industry Reputation
While the coverage is good, CarShield cuts corners on customer service. One of the most frustrating parts for customers is dealing with CarShield claims. Also, the sample contracts on CarShield’s website can be confusing for people unfamiliar with warranties.
In our CarShield review, we rated CarShield 3.6 out of 5.0 for customer service and 4.2 out of 5.0 stars, meaning the company’s overall rating is higher than its customer service rating. Interestingly, the company also received a 3.7 out of 5.0 for its industry reputation. Cost and coverage options are solid points for CarShield, and customer service and industry reputation are areas where the provider can improve.
What Company Is Better Than CarShield?
In light of these issues, it’s essential to read CarShield reviews and evaluate whether or not CarShield is suitable for you. While CarShield has affordable rates and month-to-month payment offerings, it may not be the best choice for everyone. To compare rates and coverage and decide what company best fits your needs, we recommend getting quotes from more than one provider.
If you’re considering buying a policy, understand the coverage thoroughly and ask many questions. Know what the claims process entails and speak to someone who has filed a claim with the company before making a decision. And most importantly, don’t wait until you need to use your coverage to find out whether or not it works. Do your research ahead of time to ensure you’re getting the protection you need.
If you’re looking for the best coverage, we recommend Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car:
Endurance
Endurance offers 5 standard coverage levels. And an additional plan that combines warranty coverage with a maintenance plan. All of Endurance’s programs come with roadside assistance.
CARCHEX
CARCHEX offers coverage levels with extra perks like roadside assistance and trip interruption. Our extended warranty study found that the company stands out regarding industry reputation. CARCHEX has earned an A+ BBB rating and is endorsed by several industry leaders.
Protect My Car
Protect My Car has three coverage levels and an “Ambassador” plan that bundles warranty coverage with maintenance. All of Protect My Car’s plans come with roadside assistance.
To learn more about CarShield and other providers, read our guide to the best extended car warranties.
Is CarShield Legit?: Conclusion
This article provided an overview of many questions regarding CarShield’s status in the extended warranty industry. When considering CarShield, we recommend proceeding with caution. CarShield can be an excellent choice for those looking for an affordable extended car warranty with short-term coverage options. Make sure to understand what’s included in your policy before signing a contract.
Is CarShield Legitimate?: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions on the legitimacy of CarShield:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.
*Data accurate at time of publication.