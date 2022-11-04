While CarShield has been a legit car warranty provider in the industry for over 16 years, it has a below-average Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer review score resulting from many customer complaints on the platform.

CarShield has come under fire from the BBB for allegedly misleading advertisements and failing to address customer concerns after being contacted. In one instance, the BBB took issue with a CarShield mailer that created a false sense of urgency, according to the platform. Because of this, the company has received a F rating from the BBB. Below are a couple of examples of CarShield complaints:

“If I could give zero stars I would!! Definitely a scam! We made our payments every month for a year and never made a claim until today! The flat out argued that the part we needed was separate from the ac compressor and its not. They wont pay to have the pully/clutch repaired unless the compressor is also bad.”

– Tipton P – BBB (4/30/2022)

“Poor customer service communication skills I have been without a car 6 days and my car has been ready scar shield is claiming they didn’t receive a invoice to pay and I’m have to pay more than expected because they don’t pay 100% for the parts car shield is a rip off”

– R.W. – BBB (5/5/2022)

CarShield has denied all of the BBB’s allegations and claims it is committed to providing transparent and accurate information to consumers.