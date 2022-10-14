Some vehicles can turn out to be unreliable, so an extended warranty can save you money if you plan to keep your vehicle for longer than the factory warranty will cover you. While RepairPal ranks Infiniti fairly well for reliability, the brand did not do as well in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. In this study, it ranked 23rd out of 32 brands surveyed, exhibiting a higher number of defects per 100 vehicles than the industry average.

Whether an Infiniti extended warranty is worth it for you may largely come down to personal preference. For some, an extended warranty is worth it because it provides peace of mind knowing that you won’t spend more on repairs than the cost of the warranty. On the other hand, some people are more interested in taking things as they come and paying for repairs out of pocket.

Keep in mind that repairs generally become more expensive as your vehicle ages, so make sure you think your decision over very carefully. To help you estimate your costs, let’s take a look at the costs of some common repairs according to RepairPal.

Brake pad replacement for 2017 Infiniti QX50: $284 to $317

Head gasket replacement for 2018 Infiniti Q60: $1,238 to $3,925

Spark plug replacement for 2012 Infiniti G25: $373 to $439

Water pump replacement for 2015 Infiniti QX70: $1,047 to $1,292

Repair costs can add up fast. If these numbers scare you, an extended warranty may be worth it to ensure these bills don’t catch you by surprise.