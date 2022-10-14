Like most car manufacturers, Infiniti includes an Infiniti warranty with all new vehicles. This warranty covers the cost of most car repairs – for a few years at least. In this article, we’re going to help make sense of the Infiniti warranty, including what’s covered, what isn’t, and how long your coverage will last.
Infiniti Warranty Overview
Infiniti is Nissan’s luxury brand. Like many other Japanese automakers, Nissan is known for its reliability. While it may not have the same reputation as Toyota or Subaru, it’s not far behind, placing 9th out of 32 car makers for reliability according to RepairPal.
- Basic Coverage: 4 years/60,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 6 years/70,000 miles
- Corrosion Coverage: 7 years/unlimited mileage
- Seat Belt Warranty: 10 years
- Genuine Infiniti Accessories Basic Coverage: 1 year/12,000 miles (must be purchased at time of vehicle sale)
- Federal Emission Performance Warranty: 2 years/24,000 miles
- Federal Emission Defect Warranty: 4 years/60,000 miles
- Federal Emission Long Term Defect Warranty: 8 years/80,000 miles
- California Emission Performance and Defect Warranties: 4 years/60,000 miles
- California Emission Long Term Defect Warranty: 7 years/70,000 miles
Infiniti’s Basic Coverage is a bumper-to-bumper warranty. This means that it covers everything in your vehicle except for a few things that are listed in your contract. The next most important item on that list is the powertrain warranty. This covers the powertrain, which is comprised of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.
What’s Not Covered By The Factory Warranty?
With a bumper-to-bumper warranty like the Infiniti 4-year Basic Warranty, it’s easier to describe what isn’t covered than to list every part that is. Exclusions to this warranty are:
- Seat belts, tires, and emission control systems (each covered by separate warranties)
- Non-mechanical items such as bumpers, upholstery, and trim
- Wear-and-tear items such as brake pads, wiper blades, bulbs, fuses, and shock absorbers
- Routine maintenance like oil changes
- Repairs caused by accidents or misuse
- Damage caused by aftermarket modifications
- Normal wear and tear
- Repairs made by an unauthorized Infiniti dealer
- Damage from environmental factors like lightning, salt, hail, flooding, etc.
If you have any questions about what’s covered by the Infiniti warranty, make sure to ask your dealer before purchasing your vehicle.
Infiniti Certified Pre-Owned Warranty
If you’re buying a certified pre-owned vehicle, you will also get an Infiniti warranty. The warranty lasts 6 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, and covers the following:
- Engine: Timing chain and tensioner, cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, water pump and fuel pump, valvetrain and front cover, oil pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds, flywheel, seals and gaskets
- Transmission and transaxle: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, clutch cover and housing, electronic transmission controls
- Drivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets
- Restraint system: Air bags and related electronic control systems
If you’re considering a certified pre-owned vehicle, you should be aware that all repairs are subject to a $50 deductible per visit. All warranty repairs will be conducted with Nissan parts, but if the required parts are unavailable, Nissan may use third-party ones.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
Some vehicles can turn out to be unreliable, so an extended warranty can save you money if you plan to keep your vehicle for longer than the factory warranty will cover you. While RepairPal ranks Infiniti fairly well for reliability, the brand did not do as well in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. In this study, it ranked 23rd out of 32 brands surveyed, exhibiting a higher number of defects per 100 vehicles than the industry average.
Whether an Infiniti extended warranty is worth it for you may largely come down to personal preference. For some, an extended warranty is worth it because it provides peace of mind knowing that you won’t spend more on repairs than the cost of the warranty. On the other hand, some people are more interested in taking things as they come and paying for repairs out of pocket.
Keep in mind that repairs generally become more expensive as your vehicle ages, so make sure you think your decision over very carefully. To help you estimate your costs, let’s take a look at the costs of some common repairs according to RepairPal.
- Brake pad replacement for 2017 Infiniti QX50: $284 to $317
- Head gasket replacement for 2018 Infiniti Q60: $1,238 to $3,925
- Spark plug replacement for 2012 Infiniti G25: $373 to $439
- Water pump replacement for 2015 Infiniti QX70: $1,047 to $1,292
Repair costs can add up fast. If these numbers scare you, an extended warranty may be worth it to ensure these bills don’t catch you by surprise.
Infiniti Extended Warranty Options
If you want to purchase extended protection, there are several Infiniti warranty options. Here’s what each of them covers:
Infiniti Elite Protection Program
- One plan with two deductible options
- Covers over 1,650 vehicle parts
- Roadside assistance, including towing
- Trip interruption
- Reunite service
- Car rental
- Zero percent financing for 12- and 18-month terms
Prepaid Maintenance Agreements
- Choose between four plans
- Covers routine maintenance like oil changes, tire rotations, etc.
- Tire road hazard protection
- Zero percent financing for 12- and 18-month terms
Ultimate Platinum Protection
- Tire and wheel road hazard with curb and cosmetic protection
- Key replacement
- Paintless dent repairs
- Windshield repairs
- 24-hour emergency roadside assistance
Platinum Protection
- Tire and wheel road hazard protection
- Paintless dent repairs
- Windshield repairs
- 24-hour emergency roadside assistance
Infiniti’s extended warranties have some advantages and drawbacks. On one hand, you can be sure you’re getting serviced by authorized centers that know Infiniti vehicles well and will use genuine Infiniti parts. On the other hand, you always have to bring your car into an Infiniti service center, which means you may not be able to bring it to your favorite local shop, and the cost of your Infiniti warranty may be rolled into your financing, causing you to pay interest.
Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty
While Infiniti extended warranties give you the benefit of factory parts, they’re restrictive in some ways.
If you have a good relationship with a local repair shop, you’re most likely not going to be able to bring your car in for repairs there. Plus, third-party warranties tend to be a bit more customizable – you can pick and choose what coverage you do and don’t want. You can usually get an instant online quote, whereas buying an Infiniti extended warranty means taking a trip to your dealer.
All in all, third-party warranties add a layer of convenience. If you want to learn more about these providers and what they offer, take a look at our article on the best extended car warranty companies.
FAQ: Infiniti Warranties
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.