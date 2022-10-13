An Infiniti extended warranty can cover repairs for up to 8 years or 120,000 miles, but it only offers one option for coverage. You may have choices beyond Infinity that offer more flexibility.
Today, we’ll compare the Infiniti Elite Extended Protection Plan to the best extended car warranty providers on the market to help you decide if it’s worth it. We recommend getting free quotes from several providers and comparing their coverage and costs.
Infiniti Extended Warranty Overview
Infiniti’s extended warranty is called the Elite Protection Program®. Unfortunately, unlike other manufacturers, Infiniti doesn’t offer many options for extended warranty coverage: There’s only one plan, and Infiniti owners can choose between two deductibles. That’s it – not much flexibility at all.
|Infiniti Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Elite Extended Protection Plan
|8 years/120,000 miles
On the bright side, the Infiniti extended warranty does come with a few nice perks, such as:
- Coverage up to 8 years/120,000 miles
- Roadside assistance coverage
- Towing reimbursement
- Trip interruption coverage
- Reunite service
- Car rental reimbursement coverage
- Interest-free financing for 12-, 18-, and 24-month periods
Though financing is available, we recommend skipping it for your vehicle service contract.
Infiniti Extended Warranty Coverage
Infiniti’s extended warranty covers over 1,600 parts. The contract is comprehensive, but it’s doesn’t cover quite as much as the factory warranty. That said, you can expect coverage on all major systems including steering, fuel, electrical, climate control, powertrain, and more.
While this coverage is quite extensive, you can only service your vehicle at Infiniti service centers. This has its ups and downs. On the one hand, you’ll know that whoever services your car knows exactly what they’re doing, and they’ll always use genuine Infiniti parts (unless they’re no longer available).
On the other hand, you won’t have as much flexibility as far as where you can get your vehicle serviced. In some areas, it might be a far drive to the nearest Infiniti service center. Plus, you almost definitely won’t be able to bring your car to your favorite local repair shop for servicing – only services performed at authorized Infiniti service centers are covered under the warranty.
Infiniti Extended Warranty Exclusions
Infiniti’s extended warranty doesn’t cover any part that isn’t listed in the contract. Furthermore, you’ll see other exclusions on the contract, like:
- Damage from misuse
- Damage from accidents or the environment
- Damage from lack of maintenance
- Cosmetic items
- Wear items like brake pads and hoses
- Normal wear and tear
Canceling The Infiniti Extended Warranty
If you purchase an extended warranty from Infiniti and then decide it was a mistake, you can cancel the warranty for a full refund within 60 days. If you’ve already had covered repairs done within that time window, the cost of those repairs will be deducted from your total refund amount. There is also a $50 processing fee, which will be deducted from your refund.
After 60 days, you can still cancel your warranty, but you won’t receive the same refund. Instead, your refund will be prorated based on the time in force or the mileage driven – whichever is greater. There will also be a $50 processing fee that will be deducted, and any repairs that were covered by the warranty will be deducted as well.
Infiniti Extended Warranty Cost
Infiniti doesn’t publish cost information for the Elite Extended Protection Plan online, but a number of drivers have reported costs in various Infiniti forums. According to owners, prices can range from $1,500 to $3,000 depending on the model and deductible you choose.
It’s also possible that different Infiniti dealerships may give you different quotes. Shop around from a few different locations to see if you are receiving the best deal.
Is An Infiniti Extended Warranty Worth It?
No matter what car you have, you’re going to need to budget for vehicle repairs. It may not be pleasant to think that your car will suffer damage, mechanical breakdowns, and wear and tear, but by preparing in advance, you can save yourself the trouble of being taken off guard by huge repair bills.
Extended warranties can be useful for aging Infiniti vehicles. If you have a car that already has 50,000 miles on it, you may do well purchasing an extended warranty. That way, you can budget for all your repair costs up front instead of being blindsided by large repair bills down the line as your Infiniti starts to encounter issues.
Infiniti’s reliability is about average, so repair costs shouldn’t be sky-high, but they will arise sooner or later. To see how much repairs can cost you, let’s take a look at some typical Infiniti repair costs, according to RepairPal.
|Model
|Replacement
|Cost Estimate
|2017 Infiniti QX50
|Brake pad replacement
|$284 to $317
|2008 Infiniti G35
|Water pump replacement
|$1,032 to $1,937
|2018 Infiniti Q50
|Head gasket replacement
|$2,246 to $3,931
|2013 Infiniti EX37
|Spark plug replacement
|$373 to $439
As you can see, some repairs can be extremely costly, so budgeting for them up front using an extended warranty can give you some peace of mind.
Based on a survey our team conducted in 2022, 1,000 respondents noted that one of the top reasons they chose to purchase an extended warranty was for the cost; however, there were many other reasons that were nearly as popular as cost with the respondents:
Consider The Coverage You Already Have
If you bought a new Infiniti within the last few years, you’re likely already covered by the manufacturer warranty, so you can put off your decision about whether to purchase an Infiniti extended warranty for a few years.
The Infiniti New Vehicle Limited Warranty lasts for 4 years/60,000 miles, so if you plan to keep your car for longer than that, purchasing an extended warranty may be a good idea. Keep in mind that many people keep their vehicles for well over 150,000 miles, so if you plan on holding onto your car long-term, an extended warranty can help take care of your repair costs.
The main parts of Infiniti’s warranty include:
- Basic coverage: 4 years/60,000 miles
- Powertrain coverage: 6 years/70,000 miles
- Corrosion coverage: 7 years/unlimited mileage
The basic coverage is a bumper-to-bumper warranty, so all parts of your Infiniti will be covered for the duration of that warranty, with only a few exceptions. After that ends, coverage starts to taper off, but you’ll still have full powertrain coverage for another two years, and corrosion coverage for another three years.
If you purchased a certified pre-owned (CPO) Infiniti, you’ll also be treated to pretty comprehensive coverage. Infiniti’s certified pre-owned warranty extends the original basic coverage to six years.
Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty
Should you use a third-party extended warranty provider or buy coverage straight from Infiniti itself?
The answer isn’t so simple. For the most part, independent extended warranty companies are able to offer you a bit more flexibility and convenience than a manufacturer can, and that is definitely the case with Infiniti.
Infiniti only offers one extended warranty plan, but there are several great third-party providers to choose from, all of which have multiple plans available. It’s much easier to tailor a plan precisely to your needs with an independent provider. Third-party plans can also last much longer than Infiniti’s. Some last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles, for example.
Also, if you have a preferred local repair shop that you like to bring your car to, it’s more likely that a third-party provider will authorize repairs from that shop. Since third-party warranties aren’t offered through any single car manufacturer, there’s no brand loyalty, and you have far more choices as to where you can bring your car for servicing.
Infiniti Extended Warranty: Conclusion
Infiniti’s extended warranty plan offers good coverage for many parts of your vehicle. However, the plan doesn’t last as long as third-party plans, and it can be more expensive, as well. We recommend checking out both Infiniti’s coverage and plans from third-party companies when you shop.
After looking into the best extended warranty providers, we’ve come up with our top recommendations. We named Endurance “Best Overall” because it ranks highly in each of our review categories, such as extended warranty cost, coverage, reputation, and extra perks. For reference, here’s a quick comparison table that puts Infiniti’s extended warranty head-to-head with Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX.
Infiniti Extended Warranties Vs. Third-Party
|Infiniti Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start date
|Purchase date
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|8 years/120,000 miles
|200,000+ miles
|250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair network
|Infiniti dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified® repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|Refund within 60 days, prorated afterwards ($50 processing fee)
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|Must purchase from local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Infiniti Extended Warranty: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.