Infiniti’s extended warranty covers over 1,600 parts. The contract is comprehensive, but it’s doesn’t cover quite as much as the factory warranty. That said, you can expect coverage on all major systems including steering, fuel, electrical, climate control, powertrain, and more.

While this coverage is quite extensive, you can only service your vehicle at Infiniti service centers. This has its ups and downs. On the one hand, you’ll know that whoever services your car knows exactly what they’re doing, and they’ll always use genuine Infiniti parts (unless they’re no longer available).

On the other hand, you won’t have as much flexibility as far as where you can get your vehicle serviced. In some areas, it might be a far drive to the nearest Infiniti service center. Plus, you almost definitely won’t be able to bring your car to your favorite local repair shop for servicing – only services performed at authorized Infiniti service centers are covered under the warranty.

Infiniti Extended Warranty Exclusions

Infiniti’s extended warranty doesn’t cover any part that isn’t listed in the contract. Furthermore, you’ll see other exclusions on the contract, like:

Damage from misuse

Damage from accidents or the environment

Damage from lack of maintenance

Cosmetic items

Wear items like brake pads and hoses

Normal wear and tear

Canceling The Infiniti Extended Warranty

If you purchase an extended warranty from Infiniti and then decide it was a mistake, you can cancel the warranty for a full refund within 60 days. If you’ve already had covered repairs done within that time window, the cost of those repairs will be deducted from your total refund amount. There is also a $50 processing fee, which will be deducted from your refund.

After 60 days, you can still cancel your warranty, but you won’t receive the same refund. Instead, your refund will be prorated based on the time in force or the mileage driven – whichever is greater. There will also be a $50 processing fee that will be deducted, and any repairs that were covered by the warranty will be deducted as well.