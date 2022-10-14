Advertiser Disclosure

Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury division, offers a certified pre-owned (CPO) program that seems strong, once you get past its confusing three-level warranty arrangement. We’ve researched the Infiniti CPO program and its warranties, pointing out its strengths and weaknesses.

Some drivers may choose to purchase an extended auto warranty for their Infiniti CPO vehicle, and we’ll explain why in this article. You can choose a warranty sold by Infiniti dealers or a plan from a third-party warranty company. Each has its advantages and disadvantages.

We’ve researched the market for warranties available for Infiniti CPO vehicles and will recommend what we think are the best extended car warranty companies. An easy way to find the best value in a warranty for your CPO Infiniti is by contacting one or more of these companies to get information on their plans and price quotes.