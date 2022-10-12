If you are not happy with your warranty, you can cancel your plan within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, as long as you have not filed a claim. If you have filed a claim already, the refund will be lesser by a prorated amount and you’ll be charged a cancellation fee of $25.

If you sell your vehicle during your coverage period, you can transfer your extended warranty to a subsequent owner by paying an administrative fee of $50.

Infinite Auto Protection does not list its plan costs, deductibles, or payment terms on its website or in its sample contract, but you may get more information when you use the online quote form or call the company for a quote.

Additional Benefits

All plans come with additional benefits including the flexibility to choose your repair facility and complimentary roadside assistance. Under the roadside assistance program, you are eligible for:

A maximum of $100 per occurrence for towing to the nearest repair facility if a covered mechanical breakdown occurs

$50 per day for up to 3 days if a breakdown occurs when you are at least 100 miles away from home

One flat tire change using your spare tire

Up to $40 for a battery jump-start or fuel delivery

The rental car reimbursement program offers up to $35 per day for six days to cover alternate transportation costs in the event of a breakdown.

While these benefits are certainly nice to have, they fall somewhat short when you compare them to the perks provided by other auto warranty companies. No matter your provider, you should still expect to pay some costs out of pocket. For example, the trip interruption benefit offered by Infinite Auto Protection is $50 per day for covered breakdowns, but the average cost of a hotel room in the United States is $133.34 per night.

What’s Not Covered by Infinite Auto Protection Plans?

Like most extended warranty providers, Infinite Auto Protection will not cover damage due to accidents, fire, theft, improper maintenance, negligence, pre-existing conditions, or diagnosis of a non-covered or covered part if a breakdown hasn’t occurred. A complete list of exclusions is described in the sample contract. Some typical extended auto warranty exclusions are:

Glass

Bumpers

Tires and wheels

Upholstery

Interior trim

Bulbs and fuses

Wiper blades

Brake pads and shoes

How Does The Infinite Auto Protection Claims Process Work?

Infinite Auto Protection promises a simple, fast claims process. However, the company is very thorough and follows policies strictly, which might slow down the approval of some claims. It is important to remember that Infinite Auto Protection has up to 60 days to approve any claim, as outlined in the sample contract on its website.

While the company does not insist on maintenance records in all cases, each claim is evaluated on a claim-to-claim basis, and the contract requires your vehicle has received the maintenance specified by the manufacturer. So, it would be a good idea to keep your maintenance records handy in case you need to file a claim.

You can take your car to any repair facility of your choice that’s certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) and have them diagnose the problem. The repair facility will then contact the Infinite Auto Protection claims administrator for final authorization. Under an Infinite Auto Protection service contract, you need prior authorization before any repairs are performed to be eligible for coverage.

It is important to remember here that Infinite Auto Protection has the right to inspect your vehicle for any additional diagnosis concerning the claim or move the vehicle to another repair facility for this purpose. If there is a deductible under your plan, you will be required to pay it directly to the repair shop after the repairs are done.