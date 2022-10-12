Extended warranties offer one of the best ways to safeguard your wallet against unexpected, expensive repairs after your car is no longer covered by its new vehicle warranty. To help you find the right extended coverage for your car, our team has researched Infinite Auto Protection, evaluating its plans, cost, claims process, and customer reviews.
We’ve also put together a list of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry. Below, we’ll explain your options for vehicle service contracts from Infinite Auto Protection and compare them to options from some of our highest-rated providers.
Having the right coverage matters. Get free quotes from reputable extended car warranty providers at the links below.
Infinite Auto Protection Overview
Michigan-based Infinite Auto Protection offers vehicle service contracts, or extended warranties, for used cars and administers its own policies. The company was established in 2008 and has been accredited with the BBB since 2018. In the case of a covered breakdown, Infinite Auto Protection will pay for repairs or replacements to be made, including labor and parts, and you will only pay the contracted deductible.
At first glance, Infinite Auto Protection seems like a good option for owners looking to buy extended warranties for used cars. However, it’s always important to take a closer look before you invest your money or your time.
To help you get started, our team completed a thorough analysis of Infinite Auto Protection coverage and compiled our findings for your quick review.
Infinite Auto Protection Coverage
Infinite Auto Protection offers three levels of coverage: Prime, Modern, and Foundation. The covered components in each level and category are listed on the company’s website.
- Prime: Prime is Infinite Auto Protection’s most comprehensive plan, offering protection for 15 major car systems and parts.
- Modern: The Modern plan offers protection for nine car systems and parts.
- Foundation: The Foundation plan is the company’s entry-level plan offering protection for the powertrain components and internally lubricated parts. It covers eight major car systems.
|Covered Systems and Parts
|Prime
|Modern
|Foundation
|Engine (gas or diesel)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|All-wheel drive
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive axle
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Engine cooling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Differential assembly
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|Hi-tech
|✔
|Super/turbocharger
|✔
|Fuel system
|✔
|Heating and air conditioning
|✔
|Front and rear suspension
|✔
|Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
|✔
If you are not happy with your warranty, you can cancel your plan within 30 days of purchase for a full refund, as long as you have not filed a claim. If you have filed a claim already, the refund will be lesser by a prorated amount and you’ll be charged a cancellation fee of $25.
If you sell your vehicle during your coverage period, you can transfer your extended warranty to a subsequent owner by paying an administrative fee of $50.
Infinite Auto Protection does not list its plan costs, deductibles, or payment terms on its website or in its sample contract, but you may get more information when you use the online quote form or call the company for a quote.
Additional Benefits
All plans come with additional benefits including the flexibility to choose your repair facility and complimentary roadside assistance. Under the roadside assistance program, you are eligible for:
- A maximum of $100 per occurrence for towing to the nearest repair facility if a covered mechanical breakdown occurs
- $50 per day for up to 3 days if a breakdown occurs when you are at least 100 miles away from home
- One flat tire change using your spare tire
- Up to $40 for a battery jump-start or fuel delivery
The rental car reimbursement program offers up to $35 per day for six days to cover alternate transportation costs in the event of a breakdown.
While these benefits are certainly nice to have, they fall somewhat short when you compare them to the perks provided by other auto warranty companies. No matter your provider, you should still expect to pay some costs out of pocket. For example, the trip interruption benefit offered by Infinite Auto Protection is $50 per day for covered breakdowns, but the average cost of a hotel room in the United States is $133.34 per night.
What’s Not Covered by Infinite Auto Protection Plans?
Like most extended warranty providers, Infinite Auto Protection will not cover damage due to accidents, fire, theft, improper maintenance, negligence, pre-existing conditions, or diagnosis of a non-covered or covered part if a breakdown hasn’t occurred. A complete list of exclusions is described in the sample contract. Some typical extended auto warranty exclusions are:
- Glass
- Bumpers
- Tires and wheels
- Upholstery
- Interior trim
- Bulbs and fuses
- Wiper blades
- Brake pads and shoes
How Does The Infinite Auto Protection Claims Process Work?
Infinite Auto Protection promises a simple, fast claims process. However, the company is very thorough and follows policies strictly, which might slow down the approval of some claims. It is important to remember that Infinite Auto Protection has up to 60 days to approve any claim, as outlined in the sample contract on its website.
While the company does not insist on maintenance records in all cases, each claim is evaluated on a claim-to-claim basis, and the contract requires your vehicle has received the maintenance specified by the manufacturer. So, it would be a good idea to keep your maintenance records handy in case you need to file a claim.
You can take your car to any repair facility of your choice that’s certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) and have them diagnose the problem. The repair facility will then contact the Infinite Auto Protection claims administrator for final authorization. Under an Infinite Auto Protection service contract, you need prior authorization before any repairs are performed to be eligible for coverage.
It is important to remember here that Infinite Auto Protection has the right to inspect your vehicle for any additional diagnosis concerning the claim or move the vehicle to another repair facility for this purpose. If there is a deductible under your plan, you will be required to pay it directly to the repair shop after the repairs are done.
Infinite Auto Protection Cost And Discounts
There’s a wide range of extended warranty prices because the costs are customized to particular vehicles. That remains true for Infinite Auto Protection costs, which are based on:
- Your car (year, make, model, mileage, age)
- Your deductible
- Your coverage plan
To get a free quote from Infinite Auto Protection, you can call the company or fill out the online form with your name, contact information, and year, make, model, and mileage of your car. One customer reported paying $1,350 for 3 years of coverage, which is a little pricey for a 3-year extended warranty. Your own rates may vary, however.
Infinite Auto Protection Reviews
Infinite Auto Protection has an A- rating from the BBB with 99 complaints filed against it in the last 3 years. Its BBB customer rating is 2.38 out of 5 stars, and its Trustpilot rating is 3.2 out of 5. There aren’t many customer reviews on BBB or other review sites. We did come across several customers who were not happy with the long waiting periods or complained that the company had refused their claims. As with any service contract that you buy, it is important to fully understand the terms and conditions and what will not be eligible for coverage before you sign on the dotted line.
Our Take On Infinite Auto Protection: 4.0 Stars
While Infinite Auto Protection offers reasonable coverage, it has only three plans, which might not suit all vehicle and driver needs. The company’s ratings are mostly positive, but there aren’t many reviews to go off of compared to some of the largest extended warranty providers.
Infinite Auto Protection Pros & Cons
In comparison, CARCHEX, The company we named as being the “Best for Used Cars,” has five levels of coverage. The additional benefits offered by Infinite Auto Protection also fall short of the perks offered by CARCHEX when it comes to covered charges.
Recommended Providers
When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. Ultimately, we recommend that you get quotes from some of our top auto warranty providers. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service.
Having the right extended warranty coverage matters. Get free quotes from reputable providers like Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car below:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.