Most Hyundai parts are guaranteed by the Hyundai warranty, which the brand calls “America’s Best Warranty.” All new Hyundai vehicles come with a comprehensive warranty, including bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. But what exactly does Hyundai’s bumper-to-bumper warranty include?
In this article, we’ll see what’s covered and excluded from the Hyundai factory warranty and explore your options for continuing coverage through an extended warranty. From there, we hope you will have a better idea of whether you have enough protection for your Hyundai. You can compare free quotes from some of the best extended car warranty providers.
Hyundai Warranty Coverage
When you purchase a new vehicle from Hyundai Motor America, you automatically receive a factory warranty, which is known as Hyundai Assurance. A large portion of this coverage is the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty that provides protection for five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
This Hyundai warranty is known as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and it is one of the most inclusive plans in the industry.
Hyundai Bumper-To-Bumper Warranty
The New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers repairs and replacements of components originally installed or manufactured by Hyundai that become defective, either by factory workmanship or materials. The coverage applies to any part that is faulty with regular use and has been appropriately maintained, although there are some exclusions listed in your contract (more about that later).
In addition to this coverage, some systems receive further restrictions or term limits. These include:
|Hyundai System
|Term Limits
|Radio and Audio Systems
|Model year 2015 and earlier: 3 years/36,000 miles Hyundai Equus models: 5 years/60,000 miles Model year 2016 and later: 5 years/60,000 miles
|Paint Coverage
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Battery
|Model year 2015 and earlier: 3 years/unlimited miles with proration Model year 2016 and later: 3 years/36,000 miles with no proration
|Air Conditioner Refrigerant Charge
|1 year/unlimited miles
|Vehicle Adjustments
|1 year/12,000 miles
|Wear Items
|1 year/12,000 miles (includes brake pads, brake linings, belts, filters, clutch linings, bulbs, fuses, and wiper blades)
Hyundai Warranty Details
Outside of the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty, the automaker provides several other warranties automatically when you purchase a new vehicle. These include the following:
|Hyundai Warranty
|Terms
|Powertrain Warranty
|10 years/100,000 miles
|Anti-Perforation Warranty
|7 years/unlimited miles
|Replacement Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty
|12 months/12,000 miles
|Federal Emission Defect and Performance Warranties
|8 years/80,000 miles
|Hybrid Battery Warranty
|Lifetime
|24/7 Roadside Assistance
|5 years/unlimited miles
Here’s a closer look at each of the plans offered by Hyundai:
Powertrain Warranty (10 Years/100,000 Miles)
This Hyundai warranty covers both the repairs and replacements of all the major powertrain components of your vehicle. Parts must be originally manufactured and/or installed by the automaker. With this coverage, you have protection for the engine, transmission, and transaxle. Just remember that the coverage doesn’t automatically transfer to the subsequent owner but instead is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles.
Anti-Perforation Warranty (7 Years/Unlimited Miles)
Hyundai covers vehicle body sheet metal with perforation (holes from rust) from corrosion due to faulty material or factory workmanship. If a hole rusts through the body panel from the inside out, the dealer will cover all replacement parts and accessories. This protection plan excludes surface corrosion and only applies to the original Hyundai body sheet metal.
Replacement Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty (1 year/12,000 miles)
This warranty covers Hyundai Genuine accessories and replacement parts installed by an authorized Hyundai dealership.
California Emission Warranty (7 Years/70,000 Miles)
Any vehicle that is manufactured to California specifications receives this warranty automatically. These vehicles are registered in several states other than California. With this coverage, you have protection for specific original Hyundai emissions parts, which vary by model. Other major emissions control components receive coverage under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.
Federal Emission Warranty (8 Years/80,000 Miles)
This protection covers the replacement or repair of emission control parts that cause the vehicle to violate EPA-approved inspection and maintenance programs. These emission warranty parts include the catalytic converter, onboard emissions diagnostic device, and engine control module. Other emission parts are covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.
Hybrid System Warranty (10 Years/100,000 Miles)
Hyundai offers a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty on hybrid systems components, including the battery and other parts integral to its function. This includes things like the battery management system, hybrid power control unit, and traction motor.
Hyundai also offers a lifetime hybrid battery warranty for model years 2012 through 2019. Hyundai will replace the lithium-ion batteries for these vehicles free of charge if they fail. This only applies to the original owner.
24-Hour Roadside Assistance (5 Years/Unlimited Miles)
You have roadside assistance available for the first five years of ownership, no matter how many miles you drive. This coverage offers the following benefits in the event of a breakdown: towing to the nearest Hyundai dealership, jump starts, flat tire changes, lockout service, and gas delivery.
Hyundai Warranty Exclusions
Because the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty claims to cover “any component,” it’s necessary to clarify what the automaker is saying. Even though the manufacturer will cover the majority of parts that are defective in material or workmanship, its warranty exclusions are standard as far as factory warranties are concerned.
The Hyundai warranty does not cover:
- Regular labor costs for maintenance of your vehicle (oil changes, cleaning, polishing, etc.)
- Ordinary maintenance items (wiper blades, brake pads, etc.) after the 12-month/12,000-mile term has expired
- Normal wear and tear, including tires
- Any vehicle declared a total loss
- Negligence or damage caused by accidents
Does The Hyundai Warranty Transfer?
The Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty is completely transferrable. The other warranties included in factory coverage are fully transferable too, except the Hyundai powertrain warranty that is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles upon transfer.
Hyundai Warranty Service
If you need warranty service, you should contact an authorized Hyundai dealership. With the dealer involved, you won’t get charged anything for covered parts and labor. If you have work done outside of the dealership, you can void your warranty. Hyundai also recommends only allowing Hyundai dealerships to handle your scheduled maintenance tasks as outlined by your owner’s manual.
If you want to check the warranty coverage on your Hyundai vehicle, you should visit a Hyundai dealer or reach out to the automaker at 800-633-5151. You can also register for an account on MyHyundai to access valuable information about your car.
Should You Get A Hyundai Extended Warranty?
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that drivers between the ages of 20 and 54 put more than 15,000 miles on their cars annually. Americans drive more miles now than ever before, and many Americans push their vehicle to over 200,000 miles. That means you’ll likely drive your Hyundai long past your warranty’s expiration.
If you plan to keep your Hyundai vehicle until the end of its lifespan, then you will benefit the most from Hyundai’s lengthy powertrain warranty. But if you’re thinking of selling your vehicle, the buyer will have a substantially shorter coverage term – provided the factory warranty hasn’t already expired. Hyundai’s powertrain warranty only provides protection up to 5 years/60,000 miles for subsequent owners.
While Hyundai’s factory warranty covers engine and transmission issues for 10 years/100,000 miles, issues with doors, air conditioning, and other common electrical components aren’t covered for as long. Problems don’t often arise until the car reaches a certain age or mileage mark. That’s why an extended auto warranty is an effective way to avoid paying hundreds or thousands of dollars on repairs.
Is A Hyundai Extended Warranty Worth It?
Hyundai is considered to be a reliable brand, but that doesn’t make you immune to breakdowns. Whether you’re the first or second owner, you’ll be responsible for repair costs once the original bumper-to-bumper warranty expires.
Hyundai drivers often cite common problems that require repairs, such as the engine stalling, air conditioning braking, and parking lights not turning off. Here’s a look at some standard issues reported by Hyundai owners on RepairPal:
|Hyundai Model
|Repair
|Average Repair Cost
|Hyundai Excel
|Intake manifold gasket replacement
|$300–$369
|Hyundai Tucson
|Rack and pinion replacement
|$1,041–$1,746
|Hyundai Equus
|Spark plug replacement
|$234–$313
|Hyundai Equus
|Suspension shock or strut replacement
|$4,270–$4,301
|Hyundai Veloster
|Timing chain tensioner replacement
|$533–$648
Hyundai Extended Warranty
After your Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty expires – or before if you like to plan ahead – you can buy an extended Hyundai warranty from a local dealership. The Hyundai Protection Plan Vehicle Service Contract extends your existing coverage through the automaker. You can choose from three levels of protection, lasting up to 10 years or 100,000 miles.
- Platinum: The Platinum plan is a bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers over 1,500 original Hyundai parts. It’s the most comprehensive coverage available from Hyundai.
- Gold: This plan covers the powertrain and several additional component groups, such as the front and rear suspension, shocks, electrical system, fuel system, and climate control.
- Powertrain: This plan covers the engine, transmission, and drive axle.
In addition to component coverage, a Hyundai extended warranty includes 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement up to $35 a day for up to 10 days, and trip interruption coverage.
Hyundai’s extended warranty plans are transferable, and you have the option of incorporating the additional price of the warranty into your auto financing. Though, keep in mind, that means you might be paying interest on your extended warranty.
Hyundai Protection With A Third-Party Provider
Getting coverage from the dealer is not your only option. When your Hyundai warranty expires, don’t let a surprise part failure throw a wrench in your finances. Third-party extended car warranty providers tend to offer more options when it comes time for repairs – whereas most dealers require you to stay in their dealer network – and tend to have more affordable prices.
There are also several benefits to working with a reputable third-party warranty provider, including:
- Lower payments, because you aren’t getting the dealer markup
- Ability to work with any repair facility within the network
- Customizable coverage
- Additional benefits included with some plans
- Longer term options for high-mileage vehicles
Our top recommendation is Endurance, though there are countless other options.
It’s best to get at least two to three quotes so you can compare pricing. Costs vary based on location, vehicle, and more. Whichever option you choose, don’t let your Hyundai vehicle go unprotected.
Hyundai Car Warranty: Conclusion
Hyundai’s warranty is known as one of the best new car warranties because it outlasts most other manufacturer warranties. New vehicles are covered under a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you want extra protection for when the Hyundai New Vehicle Limited warranty expires, you can purchase an extended warranty from your dealership or a third-party warranty provider.
Hyundai Warranty: FAQ
Below are frequently asked questions about the Hyundai warranty.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.