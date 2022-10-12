Here’s a closer look at each of the plans offered by Hyundai:

Powertrain Warranty (10 Years/100,000 Miles)

This Hyundai warranty covers both the repairs and replacements of all the major powertrain components of your vehicle. Parts must be originally manufactured and/or installed by the automaker. With this coverage, you have protection for the engine, transmission, and transaxle. Just remember that the coverage doesn’t automatically transfer to the subsequent owner but instead is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles.

Anti-Perforation Warranty (7 Years/Unlimited Miles)

Hyundai covers vehicle body sheet metal with perforation (holes from rust) from corrosion due to faulty material or factory workmanship. If a hole rusts through the body panel from the inside out, the dealer will cover all replacement parts and accessories. This protection plan excludes surface corrosion and only applies to the original Hyundai body sheet metal.

Replacement Parts and Accessories Limited Warranty (1 year/12,000 miles)

This warranty covers Hyundai Genuine accessories and replacement parts installed by an authorized Hyundai dealership.

California Emission Warranty (7 Years/70,000 Miles)

Any vehicle that is manufactured to California specifications receives this warranty automatically. These vehicles are registered in several states other than California. With this coverage, you have protection for specific original Hyundai emissions parts, which vary by model. Other major emissions control components receive coverage under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Federal Emission Warranty (8 Years/80,000 Miles)

This protection covers the replacement or repair of emission control parts that cause the vehicle to violate EPA-approved inspection and maintenance programs. These emission warranty parts include the catalytic converter, onboard emissions diagnostic device, and engine control module. Other emission parts are covered by the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Hybrid System Warranty (10 Years/100,000 Miles)

Hyundai offers a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty on hybrid systems components, including the battery and other parts integral to its function. This includes things like the battery management system, hybrid power control unit, and traction motor.

Hyundai also offers a lifetime hybrid battery warranty for model years 2012 through 2019. Hyundai will replace the lithium-ion batteries for these vehicles free of charge if they fail. This only applies to the original owner.

24-Hour Roadside Assistance (5 Years/Unlimited Miles)

You have roadside assistance available for the first five years of ownership, no matter how many miles you drive. This coverage offers the following benefits in the event of a breakdown: towing to the nearest Hyundai dealership, jump starts, flat tire changes, lockout service, and gas delivery.

Hyundai Warranty Exclusions

Because the Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty claims to cover “any component,” it’s necessary to clarify what the automaker is saying. Even though the manufacturer will cover the majority of parts that are defective in material or workmanship, its warranty exclusions are standard as far as factory warranties are concerned.

The Hyundai warranty does not cover:

Regular labor costs for maintenance of your vehicle (oil changes, cleaning, polishing, etc.)

Ordinary maintenance items (wiper blades, brake pads, etc.) after the 12-month/12,000-mile term has expired

Normal wear and tear, including tires

Any vehicle declared a total loss

Negligence or damage caused by accidents

Does The Hyundai Warranty Transfer?

The Hyundai bumper-to-bumper warranty is completely transferrable. The other warranties included in factory coverage are fully transferable too, except the Hyundai powertrain warranty that is reduced to 5 years/60,000 miles upon transfer.