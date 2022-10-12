Third-party extended warranties let you add a range of coverage options to brand new cars and cars that may be a bit older or have more miles. These plans are commonly called vehicle service contracts, and they have more versatility than factory warranties. Third-party warranties can be a good option whether you’re buying a used Hyundai from a private seller or a CPO from a dealership.

There are hundreds of warranty companies out there, and some provide better value than others. In our research, we narrowed down companies based on reputation, customer service, coverage, and perks. Looking at the results, we found that Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield all are reputable extended warranty providers. All three of these companies offer money-back guarantees, let you choose your repair shop, and have options for roadside assistance.

We rated Endurance 4.6 out of 5.0 stars and named it as the Best Coverage provider. Endurance is a direct provider, meaning it services its own plans instead of selling plans from other companies. Each plan comes with one free year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which includes extra perks like key fob replacement and roadside assistance. We found that Endurance has good reviews from its customers.

CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage for brand new cars to used vehicles with many miles. We rated the provider 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and named it Best for Used Cars because of its coverage options for high-mileage vehicles. CARCHEX is endorsed by Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and CARFAX, and it has an A+ rating from the BBB.

CarShield is our Best Value provider thanks to its month-to-month contracts and flexible payment options. It has been in business for 15 years and offers six types of warranty plans. We rated the company 4.2 out of 5.0 stars, as CarShield is the one with the most online reviews by far – most of which are positive.