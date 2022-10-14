Hyundai is known for dependability, but you will still need to budget for repair and maintenance costs. RepairPal puts the Hyundai maintenance cost at $468 per year, depending on vehicle age, mileage, location, and shop.

Every new Hyundai comes with a factory warranty, which provides basic coverage for a limited number of years. But if you’re looking for further coverage and continuous peace of mind, there are many extended warranties that offer prolonged protection.

We’ve researched and compiled a list of the best extended car warranty providers with all the reasons why they’re so highly recommended. When deciding on a contract like an extended warranty, it’s smart to compare brands and get quotes from several companies.