Each of these three Hyundai extended warranty plans includes:

Service at all Hyundai dealers nationwide

Towing to the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized repair facility

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement ($35 per day for up to 10 days)

Trip interruption coverage ($200 per day for up to 5 days)

Transferable coverage

Hyundai Extended Warranty Exclusions And Limitations

Hyundai provides good coverage for covered repairs, but there are a few limitations. For one, you are only allowed to have your vehicle serviced at Hyundai-authorized service centers. This means if you already have a favorite local repair shop you’ve been going to for years, chances are you’ll have to find a new one. On the flip side, you’re guaranteed to receive original manufacturer parts for every repair, which is a nice benefit.

It’s important to note that Hyundai’s extended warranties don’t really extend the original warranty. Instead, they’re a completely separate contract with different terms.

Lastly, your Hyundai must have at least one month and 1,000 miles left on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty to be eligible for a vehicle service contract.

If you’re not sure if a Hyundai extended warranty is right for you, you can give it a try relatively risk-free. After purchasing a Hyundai vehicle service contract, you can cancel anytime within 60 days for a full refund. That doesn’t give you much time to determine whether the plan is working out or not, but it does give you a little time to think it over.