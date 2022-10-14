A new car comes with a manufacturer’s warranty – also known as a factory warranty – that lasts for a set number of years or miles. But let’s say you decide to sell the vehicle before that warranty expires. You might be wondering: Is the factory warranty transferable?

Typically, the remaining miles or time on a used car’s factory warranty will transfer to the next owner. This is because manufacturer warranties are associated with the car’s vehicle identification number (VIN), not the name of the original owner.

For example, if your Honda factory warranty comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty period and your Honda is two years old and has 28,000 miles on it, you still have coverage left that can accompany the resale of the car. Warranties such as a Toyota warranty and a Kia warranty offer similar transfer capabilities.

Buying a car with a manufacturer’s warranty has its perks, but even the best new car warranties are limited, and some automakers do not offer the ability to transfer. Once you run out of miles or time, you’re responsible for the full cost of repairs.