If your warranty is about to expire or is no longer active, you might want to look into an extended warranty. Extended warranties, also known as vehicle service contracts, can be purchased from your vehicle manufacturer or a third-party company.

A manufacturer extended warranty can be purchased from the dealership and will kick in when your factory warranty expires. Every carmaker has different coverage options, but the plans will typically act as an extension of the powertrain warranty or bumper-to-bumper warranty you already had.

You can also purchase an extended warranty plan from a third-party company. If you decide to go this route, we recommend that you look into reputable extended warranty companies like Toco. Toco provides three different levels of extended warranties to choose from that range from basic to comprehensive coverage.

With Toco, you can take your vehicle to get serviced at any certified repair shop or dealership, which is a nice perk compared to manufacturer-backed extended warranties that require drivers to have their vehicles serviced at a dealership or brand service center. You can get a free quote from Toco by visiting TocoWarranty.com.