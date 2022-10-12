When searching online for an extended warranty, you’ll probably see several third-party providers mentioned within the first couple of search results.

Extended Car Warranty Reviews

Browse through trusted car review sites and articles that compare top-rated extended car warranty companies to decide which provider will best suit your driving needs. Online reviews vary depending on the warranty provider, but many customers of companies think that extended car warranties are worth the cost – even if the return is just peace of mind.

“CarShield gives me peace of mind. I know no matter what happens with my vehicle, it will only cost me $100.”

-Paul via BBB

“Good, friendly service. No nonsense sales. [CARCHEX] offered the most affordable long-term option.”

-James via BBB

There are plenty of negative reviews for car warranty companies, too. However, if you read through them, it’s evident that many of the complaints have to do with repairs not being covered. Most of the time, this can be avoided by reading your contract and making sure you have a thorough understanding of your policy.

Extended Car Warranty Quotes

The best extended car warranty companies make it easy to get a quote online or by phone. When visiting a provider’s website, you will likely only need to fill out a short form to request a free quote. You can also contact a customer service representative directly to learn more about a provider’s pricing, coverage, and range of plans. Both options are generally quick and simple.

To get a quote, you should be prepared to submit information about yourself and your vehicle, including its year, make, model, and mileage. Remember to consider not only the monthly payment but also the total cost and deductible once you have your quote. A higher deductible can mean a lower overall payment and vice versa. But you will need to pay your deductible for any covered repairs.

