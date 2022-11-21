To learn how to get a warranty for your vehicle, it’s important to know the available options. Some offer comprehensive coverage while others have more specialized protection plans.

Exclusionary Vs. Inclusionary

There are two main types of warranties: exclusionary and inclusionary.

Exclusionary warranties , also known as bumper-to- bumper warranties , cover the vast majority of a vehicle’s components. They’re called “exclusionary” warranties because rather than a list of covered parts, the contracts provide a list of components not covered – exclusions.

Inclusionary warranties only list the parts they cover. If the contract doesn’t mention a certain component, it is not covered under the particular warranty. These VSCs are often referred to as “stated-component” warranties.

Factory Warranty

Factory warranties are usually several different warranties combined into one product. The various sub-warranties will often have different coverage terms and mileage limits. Here’s what a manufacturer’s warranty can include:

New car limited warranty : Sometimes referred to as a limited or standard warranty , this covers almost all of your vehicle’s components.

Powertrain coverage : This warranty usually lasts a little longer than the standard bumper-to- bumper coverage .

Emissions warranty : This covers emissions components like the catalytic converter . Some states, like California , have different emissions regulations, so the amount of coverage and length of the warranty can differ state to state.

Corrosion warranty : This covers repairs on your vehicle’s body or other components due to rust or corrosion .

Extended Warranty

There are two options for purchasing extended warranty coverage. You can buy one from your car’s manufacturer, usually through the dealership where you bought the vehicle. You can also purchase extended coverage from an aftermarket provider.

There are various extended vehicle warranty coverage options to choose from:

Bumper-to- bumper warranties are usually the highest tier of warranty coverage . These are exclusionary contracts that cover nearly all of your vehicle’s components and systems.

Comprehensive stated-component warranties are the highest level of inclusionary coverage that providers offer.

Medium-tier stated-component warranties offer coverage for some electrical components and air conditioning systems as well as engine, transmission, and drivetrain components.

Powertrain plus warranties tend to offer powertrain coverage that extends to the fuel system and gaskets.

Powertrain warranties are usually the most affordable plans providers offer and cover only the most vital systems of your vehicle: the engine, transmission, and drivetrain .

If you opt for coverage from the car manufacturer, you’ll likely have to purchase extended coverage before the original warranty expires. Third-party extended warranties can be purchased at any time, and often allow longer term and mileage limits than manufacturer extended warranties.

CPO Warranty

Used car owners whose vehicles have been certified by the manufacturer can purchase a certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty. These usually have less tiers of coverage, but offer a CPO bumper-to-bumper and a CPO powertrain warranty. Some car warranty companies offer specialized coverage plans specifically for CPO vehicles.