Whether you currently own a Honda or are in the market to purchase a new or used one, you want to know that your investment is protected for as long as possible. New vehicles come with a factory Honda warranty that includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, which is the industry standard. But it’s important to understand the details of the warranty and how you can continue to protect your vehicle after it expires. This article digs deep into what your Honda warranty includes.
Read on for a detailed breakdown of Honda’s warranty and our recommendations for extended warranties, including the difference between extended warranties purchased from Honda dealerships and those purchased from third-party providers.
Honda Warranty Coverage Plans
Honda is no different from other car manufacturers in that it backs the quality and longevity of its products with a factory warranty from the day of purchase. But what exactly does this warranty cover? The best way to understand it is to take a closer look at the covered components:
|Honda Warranty
|Terms
|Bumper-to-Bumper
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
- New Vehicle Limited Warranty: Honda provides bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means almost all of the vehicle is protected, with just a short list of exclusions.
- Powertrain Limited Warranty: This warranty covers powertrain equipment, like the engine and transmission, for 5 years or 60,000 miles.
- Seat Belt Limited Warranty: This warranty covers defective seat belts for 15 years or 150,000 miles.
- Rust Perforation Warranty: Honda offers protection from rust and corrosion that spread from the inside out – but not rust that begins on the exterior of the vehicle – for 5 years with no mileage limit.
- Accessory Limited Warranty: This coverage protects accessories installed and designed by Honda from defective issues for 3 years or 36,000 miles.
- Federal Emissions Warranty: This warranty covers the components that make up Honda’s emissions control systems for 3 years or 36,000 miles.
- California Emissions Systems Warranty: If your car falls under California’s emissions laws, Honda covers the emissions components for a maximum of 3 years or 50,000 miles.
- Replacement/Remanufactured Parts Limited Warranty: Replacement parts installed by a Honda dealership are covered for 1 year or the length of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, whichever is longer, and remanufactured parts are covered for 3 years or 36,000 miles – for example, alternators, starters, ABS modulators, and driveshafts.
- Replacement 12-Volt Battery: Covered for 100 months (8 years and 4 months)
- Replacement Exhaust Components: Covered for lifetime
- Roadside Assistance: 24/7 roadside assistance is available throughout the 3-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty term.
Coverage For Hybrid Vehicles
For plug-in hybrids and traditional hybrids like the Honda Insight, which was awarded Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal in 2019, Honda states that gradual loss of the battery’s capacity is expected and not covered under the car’s factory warranty. However, greater-than-normal degradation, which is left up to the determination of an authorized Honda dealer, is covered for a full 8 years or 100,000 miles.
Hybrid Honda models also come with a specialized version of the powertrain warranty, called a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty, and a High Voltage Battery Capacity Warranty that similarly only covers capacity loss that’s greater than average as determined by an authorized Honda dealer.
Honda CPO Warranty Coverage
Pre-owned Hondas are eligible for certain factory warranties, too. Through Honda’s certified pre-owned program, new car warranties still in effect can be transferred to the subsequent car owner. The new owner also gets Certified Pre-Owned Powertrain Coverage for 7 years or 100,000 miles (from the original in-service date of the vehicle), as well as Non-Powertrain Coverage, which varies in term length depending on whether the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has expired.
If you would like to know whether your car is still under its original Honda warranty, locate your car’s VIN number and call a local dealership to ask.
What’s Not Included
Although your Honda warranty protects many of your car’s systems and parts, there are some things not included in the coverage, such as:
- Inspections
- Regular maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations
- Normal wear and tear
- Tire defects
It should be noted, though, that Honda will work with you to find a local representative of your tires’ manufacturer for warranty service.
Why You Might Need Extended Coverage For Your Honda
An extended warranty provides drivers with peace of mind about their investment. Once your Honda factory warranty has expired, which begins as soon as 3 years or 36,000 miles after the date of purchase, it’s important to ensure you’re protected from costly repairs and unexpected fixes.
Not to mention, although Honda has historically been known for its reliability and remains a popular car to see on the road today, J.D. Power ranked Honda’s reliability 19th out of all car brands with an average of 146 problems per 100 vehicles purchased. Consumer Reports also lowered Honda’s reliability rating by five spots in its 2019 ratings.
Even the most dependable cars experience breakdowns, so whether you’ve chosen to drive a Honda Accord, Civic, or CR-V, the possibility of encountering an issue remains. But what are the average costs for these problems, and can you handle the financial surprise? Here are some of the most common Honda repairs and their associated costs according to RepairPal:
- Many 2015 Honda Accords required air conditioning condenser replacements, costing owners $331–$699.
- In some cases, 2019 Honda Odysseys experienced issues with electric sliding doors, requiring motor replacements costing $1,255–$1,287.
- Some 2015 Honda Civic models had air conditioning evaporator leaks that cost $369–$563 to repair.
An extended warranty for your Honda is an excellent buffer against these unwanted surprises, not only to provide financial protection for covered breakdowns and issues, but for added benefits like rental car reimbursement during the repair, convenient repair shops to choose from, and more.
Since most drivers are beginning to keep their vehicles longer, with an average ownership time of about six years, an extended car warranty is more valuable than ever. The three-year lifespan of Honda’s bumper-to-bumper coverage means an extended warranty could cover your vehicle for 50 percent of your total time owning it – or more.
Finding A Provider For Extended Coverage
You have the option to purchase an extended warranty from a Honda dealer or through a number of third-party providers, but not all warranties are created equal.
Honda offers extended protection through a program called Honda Care, which includes New Vehicle Coverage, Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, Certified Additional Coverage, and Powertrain Coverage.
Here’s what the plans cover:
- Component Coverage: The first three plans are encompassed by Component Coverage, which acts as Honda’s extended bumper-to-bumper warranty. This plan protects drivetrain, electronics, chassis, and heating/cooling systems and components. Honda Genuine Accessories are also covered, including audio and communication devices and navigational systems.
- Powertrain Coverage: For pre-owned vehicles only, this warranty covers the engine, front and rear drive axle, transmission, seals, gaskets, and fluids.
When you sit down to purchase your Honda vehicle, it’s likely that the sales rep will offer you an extended warranty via Honda Care right then and there. Keep in mind, though, that the plan may be rolled into your new car’s financing, which means you will end up paying interest on it, and it will raise your car’s monthly payment. A Honda extended warranty is also limited in nature, as the dealer only has a handful of plans to offer to customers.
After looking at the plans, we think third-party extended car warranty companies, like Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car provide drivers with much more freedom and flexibility. As service contract brokers, these companies have access to multiple car warranty providers and can work with you to find the plan that’s best suited for your preferences, lifestyle, and budget.
Based on our 2021 survey, most respondents opted to purchase a warranty with CarShield, while Endurance and Carchex rounded out the top three. Although it ultimately comes down to personal preference, these are some of the top thir-party extended warranty providers in the industry.
The Best Way To Take Care Of Your Honda Vehicle
Are you looking for more protection for your Honda? Your factory warranty may not cover what you need. If you’re considering extended warranty coverage, we recommend getting quotes from several top-rated providers to compare your options.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.