An extended warranty provides drivers with peace of mind about their investment. Once your Honda factory warranty has expired, which begins as soon as 3 years or 36,000 miles after the date of purchase, it’s important to ensure you’re protected from costly repairs and unexpected fixes.

Not to mention, although Honda has historically been known for its reliability and remains a popular car to see on the road today, J.D. Power ranked Honda’s reliability 19th out of all car brands with an average of 146 problems per 100 vehicles purchased. Consumer Reports also lowered Honda’s reliability rating by five spots in its 2019 ratings.

Even the most dependable cars experience breakdowns, so whether you’ve chosen to drive a Honda Accord, Civic, or CR-V, the possibility of encountering an issue remains. But what are the average costs for these problems, and can you handle the financial surprise? Here are some of the most common Honda repairs and their associated costs according to RepairPal:

Many 2015 Honda Accords required air conditioning condenser replacements, costing owners $331–$699.

In some cases, 2019 Honda Odysseys experienced issues with electric sliding doors, requiring motor replacements costing $1,255–$1,287.

Some 2015 Honda Civic models had air conditioning evaporator leaks that cost $369–$563 to repair.

An extended warranty for your Honda is an excellent buffer against these unwanted surprises, not only to provide financial protection for covered breakdowns and issues, but for added benefits like rental car reimbursement during the repair, convenient repair shops to choose from, and more.

Since most drivers are beginning to keep their vehicles longer, with an average ownership time of about six years, an extended car warranty is more valuable than ever. The three-year lifespan of Honda’s bumper-to-bumper coverage means an extended warranty could cover your vehicle for 50 percent of your total time owning it – or more.