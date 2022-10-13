For decades, American drivers have frequently chosen Honda vehicles because of their reputation for quality and reliability. Hondas can last a long time, provided they are properly maintained, and according to data from RepairPal, Honda maintenance costs an average of $428 per year.

Like all vehicles, Hondas need regular oil changes, tire rotations, inspections, and other work to keep them running well. You may pay more or less depending on the age and mileage of your Honda, as well as your location, driving habits, and repair shop.

Routine maintenance can help you avoid major problems, but any car can break down from time to time. An extended auto warranty can cover the cost of repairs associated with mechanical breakdowns.

Extended warranty companies typically offer a variety of plans with different coverage options and prices. We’ve researched many providers and compiled a list of what we consider the best extended car warranty providers.