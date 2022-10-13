For decades, American drivers have frequently chosen Honda vehicles because of their reputation for quality and reliability. Hondas can last a long time, provided they are properly maintained, and according to data from RepairPal, Honda maintenance costs an average of $428 per year.
Like all vehicles, Hondas need regular oil changes, tire rotations, inspections, and other work to keep them running well. You may pay more or less depending on the age and mileage of your Honda, as well as your location, driving habits, and repair shop.
Routine maintenance can help you avoid major problems, but any car can break down from time to time. An extended auto warranty can cover the cost of repairs associated with mechanical breakdowns.
Extended warranty companies typically offer a variety of plans with different coverage options and prices. We’ve researched many providers and compiled a list of what we consider the best extended car warranty providers.
Recommended Honda Maintenance
Regular maintenance is essential to keep any vehicle running dependably and safely. Like other vehicle manufacturers, Honda publishes recommended maintenance schedules detailing which services should be performed and at what intervals.
Honda Maintenance Minder
Since 2006, Honda cars have come with the Maintenance Minder computer system. This system displays two types of codes periodically: the main code (A or B) and a subcode (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7). The main code A signifies that the engine oil needs to be changed, while code B signifies the oil and filter need to be changed and a variety of systems inspected.
The numeric codes signify things like rotating the tires or replacing fluids and parts like the air filter, spark plugs, and drive belt. Maintenance Minder tracks your mileage and engine conditions, so it makes recommendations based on your driving.
Basic Service Schedules
Honda has also published service schedules explaining when maintenance should be performed if the car is driven under “normal conditions” and under “severe conditions” without a maintenance minder system.
If you drive your Honda vehicle under severe conditions, that means that one or more of these situations applies most of the time:
- You drive less than five miles per trip.
- You drive less than 10 miles per trip in freezing temperatures.
- You drive in temperatures above 90 degrees.
- During trips, there is extensive stop-and-go driving or idling.
- You drive on muddy, dusty, or de-iced roads or in mountainous conditions.
- You drive with a carrier on the roof.
If you usually drive under normal conditions and occasionally operate your vehicle under severe conditions, Honda recommends following the manufacturer’s “normal conditions” maintenance schedule.
Honda Maintenance Schedule For Normal Conditions
|Service
|Interval
|Oil replacement
|Every 7,500 miles/12 months.
|Tire rotation
|Every 7,500 miles/12 months.
|Oil filter replacement
|Every 15,000 miles
|Front and rear brake inspection
|Every 15,000 miles
|Parking brake adjustment
|Every 15,000 miles
|Inspection of tie rod ends, steering gear box, and boots, suspension components, driveshaft boots, brake hoses and lines, cooling system hoses and connections, exhaust system, fuel lines and connections, and levels and conditions of all fluids
|Every 15,000 miles
|Air cleaner element and spark plug replacement
|Every 30,000 miles
|Drive belt inspection and adjustment
|Every 30,000 miles
|Engine coolant replacement
|At 45,000 miles, then every 30,000 miles
|Brake fluid replacement
|Every 45,000 miles
Honda Maintenance Schedule For Severe Conditions
|Service
|Interval
|Oil and oil filter replacement
|Every 3,750 miles or 6 months
|Inspection of tie rod ends, steering gear box, and boots, suspension components, and driveshaft boots
|Every 7,500 miles or 6 months
|Replacement of air cleaner element, parking brake check, lubrication of all hinges, locks, and latches, and cleaning of the antenna mast
|Every 15,000 miles or 12 months
|Inspection of brake hoses and lines, levels and conditions of all fluids, cooling system hoses and connections, exhaust system, fuel lines and connections, lights and controls, and the vehicle’s underbody
|Every 15,000 miles
|Replacement of spark plugs and transmission fluid
|Every 30,000 miles or 24 months
|Inspection and adjustment of drive belts
|Every 30,000 miles or 24 months
|Valve clearance inspection
|30,000 miles
|Engine coolant replacement
|At 45,000 miles, then every 30,000 miles
Honda Maintenance Costs
The cost of Honda maintenance can vary widely based on a vehicle’s model, age, and location. Here are some ballpark figures to give you an idea of how much you can expect to pay for common services if you own a Honda, according to RepairPal.
- The average price for an oil change for a Honda Accord is $108 to $124, including parts and labor and excluding taxes and fees.
- The average cost for Honda’s 90,000-mile service is $949 to $1,086, including parts and labor and excluding taxes and fees.
Where To Go For Honda Maintenance
Although mechanics at Honda dealerships know all the ins and outs of those vehicles, any service facility with properly trained staff can perform routine Honda service. The manufacturer recommends that car maintenance be performed with Genuine Honda parts.
How To Protect Your Honda From Damage And Breakdowns
To keep your Honda maintenance costs low, here are some tips to prevent damage and excessive wear and tear:
- Don’t carry more weight than recommended. Doing so could strain critical components, such as the engine and brakes.
- Driving too fast, driving short distances, starting and stopping suddenly, and driving on rough and uneven roads can all put stress on the vehicle.
- Honda advises drivers to use unleaded gas with the appropriate octane rating.
Common Honda Repairs
Some vehicle makes and models tend to encounter specific problems more than others. The most common problem with Honda models reported on RepairPal is that the air conditioner blows hot air. CarComplaints.com says transmission failure is the most commonly reported issue for Hondas, specifically on 2001 and 2002 Civics and 2003 Accords.
If you currently own a Honda, these are things to look out for, and if you’re thinking about purchasing a Honda, this information might influence your decision.
Common Honda Accord problems:
- Check engine light
- Defective engine mounts
- Ignition switch failure
- Warped front brake rotors cause a vibration when braking
Common Honda Civic problems:
- Vibration, roughness, rattling, and rumbling caused by bad engine mounts
- Airbag light caused by failure of the occupant position sensor
Common Honda Pilot problems:
- Warped front brake rotors cause a vibration when braking
- Low beams not working due to overhead wire harness or poor combination switch connection
- Knocking noise from front suspension due to worn stabilizer links
Honda Repair Costs Vs Other Popular Brands
The typical annual repair cost for Honda vehicles varies between models. For example, RepairPal found the average cost of repairs for a Honda Accord is $400 per year, while the average cost of repairs for a Honda Civic is $368 per year.
In general, Honda repairs cost less on average than vehicles made by other manufacturers. Here are the average yearly expenditures for repairs to other types of vehicles:
- Average annual Toyota repair cost: $441
- Average annual Nissan repair cost: $500
- Average annual Acura repair cost: $501
How Does An Extended Car Warranty Help With Cost?
Sometimes vehicles seem to be running fine, and then suddenly they’re not. Many Americans are unable to handle an unexpected major expense, such as a car repair. An extended car warranty can provide financial security and peace of mind.
These vehicle service contracts cover the costs of many common repairs. Extended warranty companies offer a range of plans and price tags, so you can choose the coverage you want without paying extra for unnecessary benefits.
We’ve researched many of the best extended warranty companies and compared the coverage they provide, how well they process claims, how much their plans cost, and what kind of feedback customers have provided. Our team also polled 1,000 customers on their experiences with extended warranties. About 41 percent said they thought an extended warranty was worth it, while 45 percent said that it depends on the situation.
Since extended warranty costs are based on specific factors like your car’s mileage, make, model, and coverage level, we suggest comparing plans and prices from multiple companies before making a choice. Below are two of the industry’s leading providers.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is one of the most well-known names in the industry, and for good reason. The company offers a number of plans and coverage levels, which allows you to tailor your costs to your needs. Ultimately, we recommend getting a minimum of two quotes so you can compare the customized pricing side by side.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX has been selling Extended Vehicle Protection Plans for over 20 years and has earned a reputation for providing excellent customer service. It offers 21 plans that fall into 5 tiers of coverage. It prides itself on transparency and gives customers a No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™. CARCHEX also provides sample contracts online, so you can understand exactly what you’re buying.
Honda Maintenance Costs: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.