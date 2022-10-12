While Honda automobiles are generally known for their reliability, a Honda extended warranty can provide great peace of mind if you’re worried about a mechanical breakdown. Honda Care® vehicle service contracts provide coverage for car repairs when the factory warranty expires, and they’re sold exclusively by Honda dealers. However, Honda Care isn’t your only option for extended coverage.
To give you the whole picture, we researched exactly what the Honda warranty covers and why an extended warranty may be worth the investment. Below, we’ll also compare Honda Care to some of the industry’s best extended auto warranty providers.
When shopping for a Honda extended warranty, also known as a vehicle protection plan, it’s best to get multiple quotes for your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for the different customer service standards.
Honda Extended Warranty Coverage
When you purchase a new Honda from the dealership, the representative will likely offer you Honda Care on top of your factory warranty. Honda Care vehicle service contracts are administered by the American Honda Finance Corporation and are available for both new and used vehicles. For new vehicles, a plan can be purchased before the Honda warranty expires at 3 years/36,000 miles and can provide exclusionary coverage for up to 8 years/120,000 miles from your vehicle’s in-service date.
If you buy a pre-owned vehicle with more than 3 years/36,000 miles on it and want Honda Care Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage, you have to buy the plan from the dealer at the time of vehicle purchase.
|Honda Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Honda Care vehicle service contract
|Up to 8 years/120,000 miles
The four levels of Honda’s extended warranty coverage include:
- New vehicle coverage
- Pre-owned vehicle coverage
- Certified additional coverage
- Powertrain coverage (pre-owned vehicles only)
Honda Extended Warranty Contracts
New, pre-owned, and certified additional coverage contracts provide warranty protection for the following parts:
- Powertrain: Includes the engine, transmission, differentials, and axles
- Electronics: Includes computers, electronic components, and electrical systems
- Chassis: Includes the suspension, steering, and brake systems
- Heating and cooling: Includes the air conditioning, heating, and engine cooling systems
- Honda genuine accessories: Includes audio and communication devices along with accessories, the navigational system, and the security system
The powertrain plan covers only the engine, front and rear drive axles, transmission, and related seals, gaskets, and fluids.
Honda Extended Warranty Coverage List
Below is a list of components covered by the Honda extended warranty:
- Powertrain parts
- Drive axles
- Electronics
- Heating/cooling systems
- Engine cooling system
- Vehicle chassis
- Roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement
- Trip interruption coverage
- Concierge services through HondaLink
Honda Extended Warranty Exclusions
Not everything is protected under the Honda extended warranty. While most breakdowns are covered, the following items are not:
- Vehicle frame
- Interior upholstery, latches, and hinges
- Exhaust system
- Fuses
- Wiper blades
- Hoses
- Spark plugs
- Air bags
- Tires
- Wheels
- Alignments
- Regular maintenance services
- Covered parts damaged by uncovered parts
- Improper use, including racing and drifting
- Vermin damage
- Environmental or collision damage
- Preexisting conditions
Honda Care Warranty Benefits
Honda Care vehicle service contracts come with the following additional benefits:
- Rental car reimbursement: Covers up to $35 per day for a maximum of six days while your car is in the shop for a covered repair
- Transferability: If you sell your car, coverage can be transferred to the next vehicle owner for a $50 fee
- Roadside assistance: Includes battery jump-starts, towing, fuel delivery services, lockout assistance, tire changes, and emergency fuel deliveries up to $100
- Trip interruption benefit: Pays up to $300 for food and lodging if a covered breakdown occurs over 100 miles away from home
- 24/7 emergency concierge service: Helps you with emergency airline ticket assistance, auto glass replacement referrals, insurance claim assistance, and maintenance appointments
The family roadside assistance plan is available for those with certain plans and covers two to five Honda or Acura vehicles or motorcycles if registered at the same address.
Honda Care Maintenance
Honda Care Maintenance provides coverage for your car’s routine maintenance requirements as listed in the owner’s manual. It includes services such as tire rotations, oil and filter changes, brake fluid and automatic transmission fluid flushes, and multipoint inspections.
Honda Care Maintenance helps Honda car owners prepay for their routine car maintenance services as described in the owner’s manual. Any new Honda vehicle less than 12 months old and with less than 12,000 miles on it is eligible for this plan.
Honda Sentinel Coverage
Honda also offers maintenance service contracts called Honda Care Sentinel plans. These contracts cover services such as routine oil and filter changes along with road hazard tire protection. Tire protection is limited to the four original tires on the vehicle at the time of sale and will not cover manufacturer defects, intentional damage, or issues caused by collisions, theft, vandalism, or fire. Tire repair bills are covered up to $35 per repair or $150 per tire for a replacement.
If you own multiple Honda vehicles, you may be interested in the Honda Care Family Plan, which spreads benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement across up to five Honda or Acura vehicles.
Honda Sentinel Plus Services
The Honda Sentinel Plus plan features stated component coverage for essential parts of the chassis, electronics systems, air conditioning, heating and cooling, and Honda genuine accessories.
Since the availability of certain benefits, limits, and exclusions can change by location, you should contact your local dealer or refer to your vehicle service contract for more information.
Honda Care For Non-Honda Vehicles
Honda Care plans are not limited to only Honda vehicles. You can also buy a Honda Care plan for non-Honda vehicles bought from one of the automaker’s dealers. These plans are transferable and are administered by the Automobile Protection Corporation. Coverage options include new vehicle coverage, pre-owned vehicle coverage, and powertrain coverage (for pre-owned vehicles only).
Honda Extended Warranty Terms And Conditions
If you purchase a Honda extended warranty directly from the dealership, you will run into a few stipulations. Honda requires that factory technicians perform all repairs and use genuine Honda parts, so you’ll need to take your car to a dealership for any covered services.
Honda may also require that you show proof of routine maintenance to qualify for certain covered repairs. This can include everything from oil changes to mileage-based tuneups.
When you purchase from a third-party extended warranty provider rather than from a dealer, you may find the terms of your plan to be more flexible.
Honda Warranty Transfers And Cancellation
If you sell your vehicle, you can usually either cancel the Honda Care contract or transfer it to the buyer for the remainder of the contract term. The buyer should be a private party (no lenders or dealers), and the transfer should happen within 20 days of the date of sale. Also, a transfer fee of $50 will apply.
If you cancel your Honda Care contract within 60 days of its start and haven’t filed any claims, you will receive a full refund. If you cancel your contract after 60 days, you’ll have to pay a cancellation fee of $25 and your refund will be prorated.
Honda Care Cost
Customers online have reported paying between $1,000 and $2,500 for Honda extended warranties from the manufacturer. We received online quotes to cover a 2020 Honda Civic with 30,000 miles. The longest plan would cover 5 years/120,000 miles on the odometer and was priced at $1,160 with a $100 deductible or $1,260 with no deductible.
The shortest plan was for 3 years/80,000 miles on the odometer. This plan was priced at $760 or $860 with a $0 deductible. Overall, these Honda Care prices are affordable compared to other options on the market.
Warranty costs vary for each driver and depend on your vehicle and coverage term. Offers may also differ from dealership to dealership and can be negotiable.
Honda Care Quote
A Honda Care service plan runs for up to 8 years/120,000 miles. You’ll need to contact Honda to receive a customized quote based on your vehicle’s model, year, and mileage. You can either roll your Honda extended warranty into the car loan or take advantage of Honda’s available payment plans.
Honda Extended Warranty Cost
Here are a few factors that affect the cost of an extended car warranty:
- Deductible
- Vehicle make, mileage, and age
- Coverage level
- Contract length
- Existing factory coverage
Honda Extended Warranty Reviews
No matter which route you take, investing in a Honda extended warranty is often worth it for the peace of mind and potential savings on future repairs. While dealerships may push you toward branded vehicle service contracts, always do your homework before signing on the dotted line.
Is The Honda Extended Warranty Worth It?
When determining the value of an extended service contract, compare the cost of coverage against the amount you expect to pay in covered repairs. It’s also smart to be aware of the warranty coverage that already applies to your vehicle. If you plan to sell your Honda before the factory warranty expires, it’s not worth purchasing a Honda extended warranty.
New Hondas are covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty as well as a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Certified pre-owned (CPO) Hondas are covered by similar warranties. Extended warranty coverage does not provide any additional protection until after these initial offerings have expired.
See your warranty information booklet or call a Honda dealership to learn what Honda warranty coverage your vehicle already has.
Honda Reliability
In general, Hondas receive high reliability ratings from RepairPal. Honda has a 4.0 out of 5.0 rating for reliability and a low average annual repair cost. Additional RepairPal reliability details for two of Honda’s most popular models are shown below.
|Honda Civic
|Honda Accord
|Industry Average
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$368
|$400
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.2 times per year
|0.3 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of a Severe Repair*
|10%
|9%
|12%
*RepairPal defines a “severe” repair as a repair that costs three times the average annual repair cost across all models.
Based on the information in the chart above, a Honda extended warranty may not be worth the cost unless it is particularly inexpensive. You shouldn’t expect to pay too much in repair costs for a Honda, even as it begins to age.
Even though Honda is known as one of the most reliable brands on the market, remember that problems can still arise. While it’s impossible to predict all possible repair needs during your vehicle’s lifetime, Honda does have some common problems both across the board and among specific models, according to RepairPal.
- Many Honda owners experience engine stalls due to crankshaft failure and/or camshaft sensor issues.
- Honda Odyssey van owners report frequent problems with the sliding doors as the minivans age.
- Hondas experience across-the-board failures with air conditioning.
- CR-Vs and Civics regularly experience problems regarding oil dilution.
- Air bag control units (ACUs) are prone to electrical overstress and failure in some models.
Honda Factory Warranty Coverage
Another major factor that’s important to consider when thinking about purchasing a Honda Care extended warranty is whether or not your vehicle is still protected by factory coverage. Therefore, when considering a Honda extended warranty, it’s best to take your existing coverage into account. You don’t want to pay for extra protection that you don’t need.
Like most other manufacturers, Honda offers a fairly standard factory warranty. This limited coverage helps to provide a sense of stability for consumers who invest in new vehicles. Honda’s warranty has two main levels of coverage: the new vehicle limited warranty and the powertrain warranty.
New Vehicle Limited Warranty
Honda’s bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most parts and components for 3 years/36,000 miles, with a short list of exclusions. During this time, Honda will take care of any defects or needed repairs caused by poor workmanship or faulty materials. Additionally, vehicle owners receive 24/7 roadside assistance.
Honda’s manufacturer’s warranty does not cover tires, but most tire manufacturers offer factory warranties for new vehicles. This limited Honda warranty also does not cover normal wear and tear or regular maintenance services like oil changes.
Powertrain Warranty
The engine, transmission, transaxle, drivetrain, and restraint system all receive coverage under the powertrain warranty. Honda’s powertrain warranty lasts 5 years/60,000 miles and covers all replacement parts and repairs associated with these essential components.
Coverage For Hybrid Vehicles
For hybrid models like the Insight, Honda provides coverage for greater-than-normal battery capacity loss for 8 years/100,000 miles.
Pre-Owned Vehicle Coverage
Honda’s certified pre-owned (CPO) program offers warranty coverage for used vehicles. This means that cars within the limited warranty period can receive repairs even after being transferred to a new owner and that cars outside of it period still get coverage for 1 year/12,000 miles with a new owner. You can check if your pre-owned Honda is covered at any time by calling a Honda dealership and providing your vehicle identification number (VIN).
Honda Aftermarket Warranty
Leading third-party extended warranty companies often offer more flexibility and coverage choices than Honda Care. For example, you can typically head to any certified repair shop. Many providers also offer five or six different levels of coverage, and some companies can cover vehicles for up to 200,000 miles.
Third-party plans also allow for customization, meaning you can choose a plan that fits your budget and provides the coverage you need. Some extended warranty plans even include additional coverage, such as towing and rental car reimbursement, so read the fine print when comparing policies.
Benefits Of An Aftermarket Car Warranty
While a third-party provider may not guarantee the use of original manufacturer parts or certified technicians, these contracts still have several advantages, including:
- Coverage for older vehicles
- Larger repair shop network
- Convenience
- Vehicle eligibility
- Typically less expensive
Let’s take a closer look at the benefits that come with aftermarket car warranties.
Coverage Length
While Honda Care has multiple coverage levels to suit vehicles at different ages, its options are still pretty limited when compared to those of third-party extended warranties.
For example, CARCHEX has five coverage tiers with multiple plans available in each tier. Also, some CARCHEX plans can provide protection for up to 10 years, while the maximum term length for Honda Care is eight years.
Repair Facilities
Honda Care contracts require you to take your vehicle to Honda dealerships for repairs. Repairs can only be done at other licensed repair centers if you don’t have a Honda dealership located in your area. These rules can limit your choices if you wish to have fixes done by your local, trusted mechanic. On the other hand, a provider like Endurance is accepted at any repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®).
Convenience
Since Honda Care vehicle service contracts are sold exclusively through dealers, buying a plan might not be convenient for everyone. In comparison, third-party warranty companies like Endurance and CARCHEX offer free quotes and extended auto warranty purchases over the phone and online.
Vehicle Eligibility
You can buy a Honda Care contract only while the original new car warranty (3 years/36,000 miles) is still in effect for your Honda car or when buying a certified pre-owned car from the dealer. In comparison, Endurance has vehicle protection plans for cars with more than 200,000 miles on the odometer.
Cost
If you buy a Honda Care plan at the time of the vehicle purchase, the warranty cost will likely be rolled into your Honda Financial Services auto loan. While this may be convenient, you’ll end up paying interest on it every month, and this will increase your final cost.
In comparison, buying a third-party warranty can be far more affordable. Many warranty companies like Endurance, CARCHEX, and Protect My Car offer monthly payment options that can fit into nearly any budget. Also, unlike dealer warranties, third-party warranties will not include interest or added financing costs.
Best Honda Extended Warranty
There are a number of third-party providers that offer extended service plans for Hondas. After carefully researching the best extended car warranty companies, we named Endurance as the option for Best Coverage. Our decision was based on factors like coverage choices, average costs, trustworthiness, customer service, and additional perks. A survey our team conducted in 2021 shows these reasons, along with a few others, that drivers chose to purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.
Best Place To Buy A Honda Extended Warranty
Here’s a quick comparison of the Honda extended warranty compared to some of our favorite aftermarket warranty providers. The best way to find the right coverage for you is by reaching out to at least three providers for free quotes.
|Features
|Honda Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|8 years/100,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|Number of Plan Options
|1
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0-$100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Honda dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Extended Honda Warranty: Conclusion
In this guide, we gave an overview of Honda’s extended warranty coverage, costs, and plan options. We also compared Honda’s extended warranty with top aftermarket competitors.
Our research also compared the cost of car parts to the price of a Honda aftermarket warranty to determine whether a vehicle protection plan is right for you. If you believe so, Endurance is likely the best place to buy a Honda extended warranty.
Honda Extended Warranty: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about Honda Care extended warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.