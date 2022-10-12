The four levels of Honda’s extended warranty coverage include:

New vehicle coverage

Pre-owned vehicle coverage

Certified additional coverage

Powertrain coverage (pre-owned vehicles only)

Honda Extended Warranty Contracts

New, pre-owned, and certified additional coverage contracts provide warranty protection for the following parts:

Powertrain : Includes the engine, transmission, differentials, and axles

Electronics : Includes computers, electronic components, and electrical systems

Chassis : Includes the suspension, steering, and brake systems

Heating and cooling : Includes the air conditioning, heating, and engine cooling systems

Honda genuine accessories : Includes audio and communication devices along with accessories, the navigational system, and the security system

The powertrain plan covers only the engine, front and rear drive axles, transmission, and related seals, gaskets, and fluids.

Honda Extended Warranty Coverage List

Below is a list of components covered by the Honda extended warranty:

Powertrain parts

Drive axles

Electronics

Heating/cooling systems

Engine cooling system

Vehicle chassis

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption coverage

Concierge services through HondaLink

Honda Extended Warranty Exclusions

Not everything is protected under the Honda extended warranty. While most breakdowns are covered, the following items are not:

Vehicle frame

Interior upholstery, latches, and hinges

Exhaust system

Fuses

Wiper blades

Hoses

Spark plugs

Air bags

Tires

Wheels

Alignments

Regular maintenance services

Covered parts damaged by uncovered parts

Improper use, including racing and drifting

Vermin damage

Environmental or collision damage

Preexisting conditions

Honda Care Warranty Benefits

Honda Care vehicle service contracts come with the following additional benefits:

Rental car reimbursement : Covers up to $35 per day for a maximum of six days while your car is in the shop for a covered repair

Transferability : If you sell your car, coverage can be transferred to the next vehicle owner for a $50 fee

Roadside assistance : Includes battery jump-starts, towing, fuel delivery services, lockout assistance, tire changes, and emergency fuel deliveries up to $100

Trip interruption benefit : Pays up to $300 for food and lodging if a covered breakdown occurs over 100 miles away from home

24/7 emergency concierge service : Helps you with emergency airline ticket assistance, auto glass replacement referrals, insurance claim assistance, and maintenance appointments

The family roadside assistance plan is available for those with certain plans and covers two to five Honda or Acura vehicles or motorcycles if registered at the same address.

Honda Care Maintenance

Honda Care Maintenance provides coverage for your car’s routine maintenance requirements as listed in the owner’s manual. It includes services such as tire rotations, oil and filter changes, brake fluid and automatic transmission fluid flushes, and multipoint inspections.

Honda Care Maintenance helps Honda car owners prepay for their routine car maintenance services as described in the owner’s manual. Any new Honda vehicle less than 12 months old and with less than 12,000 miles on it is eligible for this plan.

Honda Sentinel Coverage

Honda also offers maintenance service contracts called Honda Care Sentinel plans. These contracts cover services such as routine oil and filter changes along with road hazard tire protection. Tire protection is limited to the four original tires on the vehicle at the time of sale and will not cover manufacturer defects, intentional damage, or issues caused by collisions, theft, vandalism, or fire. Tire repair bills are covered up to $35 per repair or $150 per tire for a replacement.

If you own multiple Honda vehicles, you may be interested in the Honda Care Family Plan, which spreads benefits like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement across up to five Honda or Acura vehicles.

Honda Sentinel Plus Services

The Honda Sentinel Plus plan features stated component coverage for essential parts of the chassis, electronics systems, air conditioning, heating and cooling, and Honda genuine accessories.

Since the availability of certain benefits, limits, and exclusions can change by location, you should contact your local dealer or refer to your vehicle service contract for more information.

Honda Care For Non-Honda Vehicles

Honda Care plans are not limited to only Honda vehicles. You can also buy a Honda Care plan for non-Honda vehicles bought from one of the automaker’s dealers. These plans are transferable and are administered by the Automobile Protection Corporation. Coverage options include new vehicle coverage, pre-owned vehicle coverage, and powertrain coverage (for pre-owned vehicles only).

Honda Extended Warranty Terms And Conditions

If you purchase a Honda extended warranty directly from the dealership, you will run into a few stipulations. Honda requires that factory technicians perform all repairs and use genuine Honda parts, so you’ll need to take your car to a dealership for any covered services.

Honda may also require that you show proof of routine maintenance to qualify for certain covered repairs. This can include everything from oil changes to mileage-based tuneups.

When you purchase from a third-party extended warranty provider rather than from a dealer, you may find the terms of your plan to be more flexible.

Honda Warranty Transfers And Cancellation

If you sell your vehicle, you can usually either cancel the Honda Care contract or transfer it to the buyer for the remainder of the contract term. The buyer should be a private party (no lenders or dealers), and the transfer should happen within 20 days of the date of sale. Also, a transfer fee of $50 will apply.

If you cancel your Honda Care contract within 60 days of its start and haven’t filed any claims, you will receive a full refund. If you cancel your contract after 60 days, you’ll have to pay a cancellation fee of $25 and your refund will be prorated.