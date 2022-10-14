Buying a Honda Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is a great way to get a quality car, SUV, or Ridgeline pickup at a sizable discount from the new vehicle price. Honda revamped its CPO program in 2019 and now offers two levels of warranty coverage, depending on the model year vehicle you choose.

Because the Honda CPO program is now divided into two tiers, there could be some confusion as to which level of warranty applies to the vehicle you buy. We’ll sort it all out. The difference may influence your vehicle choice.

The difference in coverage between the two tiers of Honda’s CPO coverage is also a reason to consider buying an extended warranty, either from the Honda Care® program or from one of the best extended car warranty companies. Compare quotes between some of the top-rated providers.