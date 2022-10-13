GWC offers two types of extended auto warranty coverage for new and used vehicles: exclusionary coverage and stated-component coverage. Contract terms can last up to 200,000 miles, which is relatively high for the industry.

GWC Exclusionary Coverage

Exclusionary coverage means that all vehicle components are covered except for a list of exceptions specifically stated in the contract. This type of extended coverage is similar to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty and covers nearly all parts of your vehicle.

Items that are typically excluded in this type of coverage are:

Wear-and-tear items such as brake pads, shoes, wiper blades, and clutch linings

Upholstery and interior hinges and handles

Exterior trim and body items

Bulbs and fuses

Damage caused by neglect, improper use, vandalism, or an accident

GWC Warranty offers exclusionary contracts with term limits up to 200,000 miles.

GWC Stated-Component Coverage

Unlike exclusionary contracts, stated-component coverage contracts list all of the parts that are covered under warranty. GWC Warranty offers a range of stated-component contracts starting with a basic powertrain warranty that covers only the engine, transmission, drive axles, and transfer case. However, it’s unclear how many stated-component protection plans GWC offers.

Specific contract details are likely to vary by dealership, but coverage is available for vehicles up to 200,000 miles.

For used cars, GWC Warranty contracts include day-one, mile-one coverage. Most extended warranty providers have a coverage waiting period of 30 days and 1,000 miles, but with GWC, coverage begins as soon as you sign your contract. For new cars, coverage can be set to begin as soon as the factory warranty expires.

All GWC contracts are transferable and cancelable, though cancellation details vary by dealership and contract.

GWC Warranty Extras

Included with all GWC extended warranty contracts are the following benefits:

24-hour roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption reimbursement

These benefits come standard with most vehicle service contracts.