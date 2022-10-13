When looking for an extended warranty for your car, you may come across a company called GWC Warranty. This provider checks all the boxes on paper, but what do GWC Warranty reviews say about the company?
In this article, we take a close look at GWC Warranty reviews, coverage options, the claims process, and more. Read on to learn how GWC stacks up against the best extended car warranty providers in the industry.
GWC Warranty Overview
GWC Warranty is a vehicle service contract provider based in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It advertises itself as providing easy-to-understand, hassle-free contracts through its slogan: “No Worries, Just Drive.”
GWC Warranty plans are sold through local dealers and are backed by the American Bankers Insurance Company, which has an A rating for financial strength from AM Best. Since its founding, GWC Warranty says it has paid out over $3.5 billion in claims.
GWC Extended Warranty Coverage
GWC offers two types of extended auto warranty coverage for new and used vehicles: exclusionary coverage and stated-component coverage. Contract terms can last up to 200,000 miles, which is relatively high for the industry.
GWC Exclusionary Coverage
Exclusionary coverage means that all vehicle components are covered except for a list of exceptions specifically stated in the contract. This type of extended coverage is similar to a manufacturer’s bumper-to-bumper warranty and covers nearly all parts of your vehicle.
Items that are typically excluded in this type of coverage are:
- Wear-and-tear items such as brake pads, shoes, wiper blades, and clutch linings
- Upholstery and interior hinges and handles
- Exterior trim and body items
- Bulbs and fuses
- Damage caused by neglect, improper use, vandalism, or an accident
GWC Warranty offers exclusionary contracts with term limits up to 200,000 miles.
GWC Stated-Component Coverage
Unlike exclusionary contracts, stated-component coverage contracts list all of the parts that are covered under warranty. GWC Warranty offers a range of stated-component contracts starting with a basic powertrain warranty that covers only the engine, transmission, drive axles, and transfer case. However, it’s unclear how many stated-component protection plans GWC offers.
Specific contract details are likely to vary by dealership, but coverage is available for vehicles up to 200,000 miles.
For used cars, GWC Warranty contracts include day-one, mile-one coverage. Most extended warranty providers have a coverage waiting period of 30 days and 1,000 miles, but with GWC, coverage begins as soon as you sign your contract. For new cars, coverage can be set to begin as soon as the factory warranty expires.
All GWC contracts are transferable and cancelable, though cancellation details vary by dealership and contract.
GWC Warranty Extras
Included with all GWC extended warranty contracts are the following benefits:
- 24-hour roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement
- Trip interruption reimbursement
These benefits come standard with most vehicle service contracts.
How Much Does A GWC Extended Warranty Cost?
We found GWC Warranty reviews that mentioned customers paying anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 for coverage. Because GWC Warranty contracts are sold through partner dealerships, prices may vary from location to location. Reach out to your local dealer to inquire about coverage and request a personalized quote.
There are a number of other factors that will affect your GWC extended warranty cost as well. These include:
- Vehicle type, age, and mileage: If you own a more expensive vehicle or an older model, it will be more expensive to cover.
- Coverage level: The more parts your contract covers, the more expensive it will be.
- Coverage length: Longer contracts typically cost more.
- Deductible: The higher your deductible, the lower your premium will be.
Typically, a good price for an extended warranty is between $600 and $1,000 per year of coverage. If you get a quote for a GWC Warranty contract, you can compare it against these numbers to help you decide whether the coverage is reasonably priced.
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
GWC Warranty does not sell contracts directly to customers, so you can only get a quote and purchase a GWC extended warranty through a participating dealership. Call GWC Warranty at 800-482-7357 to ask about locations near you.
Filing A Claim With GWC Warranty
Once you are a customer, you can quickly look up your own coverage details and nearby repair facilities on the GWC Warranty website.
If you experience a mechanical breakdown, take your vehicle to any repair shop certified by the National Center for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). Next, have the licensed repair facility call GWC to initiate the claims process. GWC must approve your claim before any repair work begins.
If your claim is approved, GWC will pay the repair facility directly.
GWC Warranty Reviews
GWC Warranty reviews are somewhat mixed. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), though it is not accredited. It has received under 100 complaints in the last 3 years, which is low considering the volume of customers it has. However, GWC Warranty’s BBB customer review score is very low, at 1.3 out of 5.0 stars.
According to GWC Warranty reviews, the company is a stickler about maintenance receipts. Several customers were denied claims because they changed their own oil and didn’t save the purchase receipts. Other customer complaints involved low reimbursement rates for their mechanic’s labor fees. In some cases, GWC did not pay the entire bill for a covered repair.
Below are a few examples of positive and negative GWC Warranty reviews.
Positive GWC Warranty Reviews
“I had a GWC warranty on my car for the two and a half years I owned it. I can’t say enough how grateful I was to have it. They paid out over $15,000 in claims on my [BMW].”
– Joshua B. via BBB
“I have been in the automotive industry for over 25 years and have sold many different warranties. GWC is by far the best company we have ever used. We have been selling now for over five years, and our customers have been very happy with the service and claims process.”
– Raoul C. via BBB
Negative GWC Warranty Reviews
“This company will try to get out of covering anything, and you are better served saving your money.”
– Mackenzie J. via BBB
“I paid $2,650 for a ‘warranty’ that is refusing to pay for repairs to an oxygen sensor… They do not pay full expenses for shop time or diagnostic time either – only half. The repairs are less than $500, and I’m stuck paying over half due to this company not truly providing a warranty.”
– Jessy P. via BBB
GWC Warranty Rating: 3.0 Stars
GWC Warranty is a legitimate extended warranty provider with a solid industry standing. However, aside from it’s day-one, mile-one coverage, not much about the provider puts it ahead of the pack. Coverage options are standard, and because contracts are sold through independent dealers, costs may fluctuate greatly depending on location.
Finally, GWC Warranty reviews are not very promising. Many customer complaints have noted that GWC reimbursement rates are not in line with average prices and the company is quick to deny any claims to customers who don’t save their maintenance receipts.
GWC Warranty Pros And Cons
Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
GWC Warranty isn’t your only option for extended warranty coverage. We recommend drivers consider contracts with Endurance, CARCHEX, and Olive. In order to find the best price for an extended warranty, you should reach out for quotes from multiple providers.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is our top choice for an extended car warranty. It offers high-level customer service, bumper-to-bumper contracts, and some of the best benefits of any provider. All Endurance contracts include a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Benefits program, which gives motorists perks like:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Key fob replacement
- Two tire repairs or replacements
- Total loss protection
- Collision discount
Learn more about Endurance by reading our full Endurance warranty review, and reach out for a free quote by clicking below.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is a longstanding leader in the extended car warranty industry. It has partnerships with noted experts like Edmunds.com and Kelley Blue Book. The company has been around for over 20 years and has steadily built a reputation for quality customer service, which is important in an extended warranty provider.
To learn more about CARCHEX coverage plans, benefits, and costs, read our full CARCHEX review. Or, see how much a CARCHEX contract would cost for your vehicle by clicking below for a free quote.
Olive: Best Online Warranty
Olive is an upstart extended warranty company hoping to pull the industry into the modern era. Based on the provider’s 4.7-star average customer score on Google Reviews, the plan appears to be catching on.
The provider’s chief calling card is its simplicity. A digital-first interface simplifies the process of filing a claim, while below-average rates make payments easier to bear. Add on Olive’s lack of a waiting period before filing a claim, and the company appears ready to shake up the extended auto warranty space.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.