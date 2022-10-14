Bumper-To-Bumper Limited Warranty (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

GMC provides a bumper-to-bumper warranty with no deductible. It covers the entire vehicle for repairs – including parts and labor – with only a short list of exclusions. The covered components are guaranteed against defects in workmanship or material. This warranty also provides towing to the dealership. If you sell the vehicle, it transfers automatically if still within the term length.

Powertrain Limited Warranty (5 Years/60,000 Miles)

The fully transferable powertrain warranty covers the essential systems of your vehicle with no deductible. For both the GMC 2500 and 3500 Series Heavy Duty (HD) trucks with Duramax turbodiesel engines, the coverage is automatically extended to a 5-year/100,000-mile plan.

Parts covered with the powertrain warranty include:

Engine

Transmission/transaxle

Transfer case

Drive systems (axle shafts, bearings, propeller shafts, universal joints, and constant velocity joints)

The following exclusions apply to GMC’s powertrain warranty:

Sensors

Wiring

Connectors

Hoses

Electrical connectors

Clutch

Pressure plate

Transmission control module

Courtesy Transportation is also available during the duration of your powertrain coverage. If your vehicle requires repairs during the warranty terms, you can be reimbursed for certain transportation expenses. For more information about exclusions, refer to the Limited Warranty and Owner Assistance Information booklet.

Corrosion Protection (3 Years/36,000 Miles)

This warranty covers all of the body and sheet metal components of your vehicle from corrosion. With the warranty, GMC recommends refraining from applying any extra rust-inhibiting material to the vehicle.

Rust-Through Protection (6 Years/100,000 Miles)

This coverage handles repairs should the body sheet metal rust through and form a hole. For the first three years, corrosion is specifically covered under the previous warranty and should prevent a hole from wearing through if repairs are made promptly.

Complimentary Maintenance Visit

The first maintenance appointment for a new GMC vehicle is covered as part of the warranty plan. On 2019 cars and trucks, the coverage is only for one visit, but 2017 and 2018 vehicles receive coverage for the first two visits. During a maintenance appointment, coverage includes an oil change, tire rotation, and vehicle inspection.

If you’ve recently purchased a used vehicle and want to see if the factory GMC warranty is still valid, you can look up this information on the automaker’s website. Simply create an account in GMC’s My Owner Center to look up the warranty status.