Whether you are looking for a new GMC, thinking of purchasing one used, or currently own a GMC, protecting your investment should be top of mind. A GMC extended warranty is one way to do so.
While this industry-standard warranty is comprehensive, it’s essential to understand its limitations and other long-term ownership considerations so that you can protect yourself from unforeseen costs after your vehicle’s original factory warranty expires.
Read on for a full breakdown of the GMC warranty and our recommendation for extended warranties. We’ll also fully explain the differences between GMC extended warranties offered at dealerships and reputable extended car warranty companies.
GMC Extended Warranty Coverage
GM offers a limited 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty and additional limited warranties and services detailed below. GMC’s extended warranty goes into effect after the factory warranty ends after three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.
|GMC Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Extended Limited Warranty
|5 years / 60,000 miles
|Platinum Protection Plan
|2 years/24,000 miles to 5 years/60,000 miles
GMC Extended Warranty Plans
GMC offers two extended warranty plans for used vehicles. Below is a detailed description of the specific coverage terms for GMC’s Extended Limited Warranty and Platinum Protection Plan.
GMC 5 Year Powertrain Limited Warranty
GMC offers drivers the option of extending their “bumper-to-bumper” factory warranty during the new car purchase process with their Extended Limited Warranty.
Here are a few key details:
- Offered only when you purchase your vehicle
- Is an extension of your factory bumper-to-bumper coverage
- Pushes coverage to 5-year/60,000 miles
- Not available in California, Florida, Maine, or Minnesota
- Pricing available only through dealerships
- Transferable to a new owner if you sell your vehicle
GMC Platinum Extended Warranty
GMC also offers its customers a vehicle service contract administered by third-party company AMT Warranty Corp. This GMC extended warranty option can be purchased from a dealer or online, and it can and broken up into monthly payments or paid for upfront.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Offered on new, used, and currently owned GMC vehicles
- Maximum contract length is 5-year/60,000 miles
- Not quite bumper-to-bumper coverage
- Deductible required to receive the repair services
- Transferable to new owners
- Two levels of coverage available: Platinum (exclusionary) and Silver (stated component)
GMC Extended Warranty Cost
Warranty costs are dependent upon the make, model, mileage, and year of your vehicle. Due to this, you should contact your local GMC dealership to get an extended warranty quote specific to your vehicle. Doing so will give you the most accurate customized quote and help you answer any questions about the cost of a GMC extended warranty before you make a purchase.
GMC Extended Warranty Price
We pulled a few pricing examples for a 2019 GMC Acadia with all-wheel drive in Nevada:
- 24 months/24,000 miles: $1,543
- 36 months/36,000 miles: $2,451
- 48 months/48,000 miles: $3,197
- 60 months/60,000 miles: $3,153
Is GMC Extended Warranty Worth It?
Whether or not a GMC extended warranty is worth it depends on a variety of factors, including existing coverage, vehicle reliability, maintenance costs, and the quality of the extended warranty coverage itself.
When looking at the long-term investment you make when purchasing a vehicle, it’s important to consider all possible scenarios in order to protect your investment. To help you determine whether or not a GMC extended warranty is right for you, we look at each of these factors in detail in the sections below.
GMC Factory Warranty
First, you should also consider your existing coverage when shopping for a vehicle service contract. A GMC extended warranty will only take effect after the factory warranty expires, so make sure you’re not purchasing nonessential coverage.
GMC has an industry-standard warranty that is comprehensive, however, it’s important to understand its limitations and other long-term ownership considerations so that you can protect yourself from unforeseen costs after your vehicle’s original factory warranty expires.
The manufacturer offers new car owners a fairly comprehensive factory warranty that provides financial security against unexpected repairs, but only for the first few years of ownership.
As we mentioned above, it’s best to consider the coverage your GMC already has.
GMC Factory Warranty Coverage
Below, we’ve outlined the details of the GMC warranties and their coverage terms.
|GMC Warranty
|What It Covers
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty
|GMC provides “bumper-to-bumper” comprehensive coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means almost all of the vehicle is protected, with just a short list of exclusions.
|Powertrain Limited Warranty
|This warranty covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and driveline for 5 years or 60,000 miles.
|Corrosion Protection
|GMC offers protection from elemental rust formation on sheet metal for a period of 3 years or 36,000 miles. This protection is designed to protect against rust from the outside moving inside.
|Rust-Through Protection
|GMC offers protection from rust and corrosion on sheet metal that spread inside to outside for 6 years or 100,000 miles. This coverage does not include rust from road salts, etc.
|Roadside Assistance
|24/7 roadside assistance is available throughout the 5-year/60,000-mile warranty period.
|Courtesy Transportation
|Whenever warranty repairs are needed, several transportation options and/or reimbursement of certain transportation expenses are available for your convenience.
GMC Factory Warranty Exclusions
Although the GMC factory warranty is comprehensive for a short time, it’s important to know that not everything is covered. Typically, a warranty is in place to cover defects in quality, assembly, or workmanship and not things beyond the control of GMC, such as:
- Regular maintenance (oil, tire rotation, etc.)
- Tire defects (tire manufacturers have their own warranties)
- Damage caused by neglect
- Accidents
- Normal wear-and-tear items (brake pads, tires, etc.)
GMC Reliability
According to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM, General Motors Company ranks 28th out of 32 in initial quality, placing it in the lower third of vehicle reliability among other manufacturers. Traditionally, GMC has been known for its reliability and durability. However, in recent years, it has begun to slip in reliability ratings, especially among its popular SUV offerings.
Additionally, Consumer Reports includes a section for “In-Vehicle Electronics” in its reliability studies and notes the continued staggering rise in consumer complaints.
Modern vehicles are incredible machines containing dozens and dozens of computer-controlled systems instrumental to a vehicle’s daily operation. Vehicles now stop themselves to avoid accidents, call for help when needed, and even allow users the ability to browse the internet while inside.
Beyond that, a vehicle’s central control system operates your vehicle’s entertainment systems, air conditioning, and even (if so equipped) your vehicle’s heated or cooled seats. These systems are incredibly complex and incredibly expensive – leading to potentially hefty repair bills down the line if you don’t have proper coverage.
GMC Maintenance Cost
In addition to any existing coverage, you should consider the costs of GMC repairs when deciding if a GMC Extended Warranty is worth it. Costly repairs can break the bank when paid out of pocket. Because one or two repairs covered by an extended warranty can pay for the entire contract cost, an extended warranty can help save you money in the long run.
Are GMC Parts Expensive?
Just look at the price of some of the most common replacement parts for GMC vehicles. According to RepairPal, here are some common repairs and the part replacement cost on GMC Vehicles:
- Transmission replacement on a 2015 GMC Acadia is $4,503 to $4,589.
- Water pump replacement on a 2014 GMC Sierra is $556 to $621.
- Head gasket repair on a 2015 GMC Yukon is $968 to $2,659.
For example, look at the 2015 GMC Yukon Infotainment System – the part alone is $1,395, and remember, it does not include installation, which will run an additional $250–$350.
GMC Extended Warranty Reviews
In addition to covering all vehicle components and systems, a GMC extended warranty for your truck or SUV comes with something almost invaluable: peace of mind. It’s your protection against having to budget for costly repairs on your daily driver after the warranty expires.
Whether you purchase an extended warranty from GMC or one from our recommended reputable extended car warranty companies, investing in a GMC extended warranty provides peace of mind and protection against costly repair bills. Dealerships will incentivize you to buy a manufacturer’s extended warranty. However, it is always good to research all possible options.
GMC Aftermarket Warranty
Third-party extended warranty companies are more flexible and offer drivers more coverage options than GMC extended warranties. Unlike GMC, some providers will cover vehicles up to 200,00 miles and offer five or six specific levels of coverage. Some providers also have additional perks, such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing, so you should read the fine print when comparing policies. According to our survey, the median cost of an extended warranty is $2,458.
Best Extended Warranty For GMC
After we analyzed these factory plans, we believe that third-party companies like Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX offer better extended warranties for GMG owners. These companies provide more customizable plans to fit your budget while offering the protection to help ensure your peace of mind. Plus, coverage can be much less expensive.
What Is The Best Extended Car Warranty For GMC?
You should compare coverage and prices to find the best policy for you. Below is a comparison of the GMC Extended Warranty and some of the industry’s best-extended warranties for GMC vehicles. We recommend getting at least three quotes from third-party extended warranty companies before making final decisions.
|GMC Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|5 years/60,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|$2
|5
|6
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|GMC dealers only
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified® repair facilities
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 60 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
GMC Extended Warranties: Conclusion
This article reviewed GMC’s extended warranties and compared their cost and coverage with leading third-party vehicle service contract companies. According to our research, buying an extended warranty for your GMC vehicle saves you money in the long run and gives you peace of mind. In comparison with industry leaders, there are better options. We recommend getting quotes from third-party extended warranty companies so you can compare coverage options and plan prices to find the best-extended warranty for your GMC.
GMC Extended Warranty After Purchase: Recommended Providers
After you purchase your GMC vehicle, you should always get at least three quotes if you are shopping for an extended warranty. We recommend Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX for GMC vehicles due to their coverage options, affordable extended warranty plans, and customer service. Our review team has researched the best extended auto warranty providers, so you don’t have to. Below are reviews of the recommended providers, including what we like about them.
Endurance: Best Coverage
In our review of the best extended warranty providers, Endurance came out on top. The company offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties. This means that, unlike many third-party brokers in the extended warranty industry, warranty services all come directly from Endurance, and the company handles all claims directly. There’s no go-between or underwritten provider.
Many positive Endurance warranty reviews focus on customer service during the quote and claims processes. A few benefits include:
- High-mileage coverage: Endurance plans can cover up to 200,000+ miles, meaning your car is covered well into its golden years when the most expensive repairs are often needed.
- Flexibility on repair facilities: Endurance allows customers to have their cars serviced by any technician certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) – meaning you can choose from thousands of certified repair shops across the country.
- Money-back guarantee: If you’re not happy with your Endurance plan, you can cancel within the first 30 days of purchase.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield offers the type of flexibility that modern consumers demand and has proved to be an increasingly popular choice since opening its doors in 2005. Over 1 million consumers have trusted their vehicle protection to CarShield. Its extended warranty plans span six levels of coverage, from comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage to coverage for basic powertrain components.
CarShield has an incredible number of online reviews from customers all over the country. Based on our comprehensive research, here are a few perks:
- Month-to-month contracts: Many of the company’s plans are month-to-month, making it much easier to work the warranty into your budget. (That’s one reason we named it our Best Value provider.)
- Claims paid directly to repair facilities: Like Endurance, CarShield pays claims directly to auto repair facilities, so there is no need for you to front your hard-earned cash.
- Coverage for high-tech components: CarShield offers additional security with its High Tech coverage. These plans protect your GMC’s state-of-the-art systems, including the engine control module and navigation, and electrical components like the factory audio, alternator, power window controls, and more
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
When we took a look at CARCHEX, we loved the number of options for customization throughout the five levels of tiered coverage plans. The plans range from comprehensive coverage to the most basic components required to keep your car running smoothly.
CARCHEX has a highly reputable customer service department and has Better Business Bureau accreditation along with an A+ rating. It was our pick for the Motor1 Best for Used Cars award.
Purchasing an extended warranty through CARCHEX also comes with several other perks:
- Your choice of repair facilities: All CARCHEX plans allow you to select from more than 30,000 certified repair shops across the country. The company pays your claim up front, never forcing you to front the money for the repair
- Emergency roadside assistance: Every CARCHEX plan comes with 24/7 roadside assistance. This includes allowances for towing and rental cars, trip-interruption services, gas delivery, and more.
- Outstanding customer care: CARCHEX prides itself on its customer-centric approach and will never hassle or use high-pressure tactics to force a decision. CARCHEX representatives are trained to consult potential customers, identifying and outlining the details of the best plan options for them based on their needs and their budget.
GMC Auto Extended Warranty: FAQ
Below are common questions asked by consumers about GMC’s extended warranty:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.