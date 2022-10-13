As you can see, Buick is a special case. New 2018 and 2019 models come with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, while 2020 and newer models receive a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Either way, GM’s extended warranty option adds two years to the base term. Chevrolet and GMC vehicles both come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, while Cadillac comes with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

Keep in mind, this is only an extension of the bumper-to-bumper warranty. It’s independent of warranties for the powertrain components, emissions control systems, corrosion protection, and others.

You can only purchase the GM Extended Limited Warranty when you purchase your vehicle.

GM Extended Limited Warranty Exclusions

GM extended warranty coverage includes damage due to defects in materials or workmanship and provides for repairs with GM factory parts. There is no deductible for repairs, and you can take your vehicle to your local GM dealership to get the work done.

GM’s extended warranty covers the parts of your car that don’t wear with use. These include electronics, air conditioning, and safety systems. Examples of items that are not covered include:

Slight noises or vibrations

Cracks or chips in the exterior paint

Damage to the finish of a truck bed liner

Wear items like tires and brake pads

Routine maintenance services

The key idea here is defects in materials or workmanship are covered but not damage from the environment, wear and tear, or misuse.

GM Protection Plans

In addition to extending the factory warranty, GM also offers Protection Plans in line with the extended warranties offered by most other manufacturers. The plans are technically vehicle service contracts, though they are commonly called extended warranties. GM’s Protection Plans are backed by AMT Warranty.

Depending on the brand and dealership, you may be able to choose either the Platinum Protection Plan or one of the Major Guard, Value Guard, or Basic Guard plans. The Platinum Protection Plan is the highest level of protection, but it doesn’t cover quite as much as the factory warranty.

Term lengths range from 24 months/24,000 miles to 60 months/60,000 miles, and more than 1,000 parts are covered. These terms begin upon purchase. GM Protection Plans also come with added benefits such as rental car coverage, towing services, and lockout services.

You can get a GM Platinum Protection Plan as long as your vehicle has fewer than 80,000 miles.